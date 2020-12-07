The correct tools and supplies are critical when attempting any home improvement project. Without them, failure is almost inevitable. The infrastructure of the United States has been crumbling for years. Roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and government buildings are in a state of disrepair. Politicians have promises to begin a massive rebuilding project for years, but they have yet to agree on a package and the enormous funding necessary to start any program.

The 2020 global pandemic has caused severe economic distress and unemployment in the United States. While highly effective vaccines are on the horizon, the coronavirus’s financial fallout will remain problematic for the economy long after the virus is in the rearview mirror. The timing for a massive infrastructure rebuilding package could not be more perfect. While the government will need to increase the deficit substantially, at least, it will get something for its spending. Job creation and updated infrastructure will be a much-needed shot in the arm for the economy.

When it comes to supplying some of the tools necessary for rebuilding, Owens Corning (OC) produces some of the ingredients. Moreover, the rising demand for new housing also supports its business, and OC’s profits should continue to grow.

OC is a leader in building materials

Anyone who does any home improvement projects knows that Owens Corning (OC) is the king when it comes to insulation. The company has been in business since 1938, with its headquarters in Toledo, Ohio.

OC produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites to residential, commercial, and industrial customers worldwide.

Owen Corning operates in three segments, Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. Composites have applications in pipes, roofing shingles, sporting goods, consumer electronics, telecommunications cables, boats, aviation, industrial containers, transportation, wind energy, power, and energy in consumer and industrial markets.

OC sells its insulation products to installers, home centers, lumberyards, retailers, and distributors. The roofing segment sells residential shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction.

An excellent earnings record for OC

Over the past four quarters, OC has met or beaten consensus EPS estimates.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart illustrates, OC has an impressive earnings record. In the latest quarter, the company reported EPS of $1.70 versus projections of $1.32. The company boosted its dividend by 8% to 26 cents per quarter for shareholders of record as of January 8, 2021. At $74.29 on December 4, the yield on the stock will be 1.4%. The company also approved a share buyback authorization for up to ten million shares of its common stock. The buyback is in addition to the remaining 2.3 million shares available for repurchase as of the end of September 2020.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The chart shows the steady rise in revenues and stable profit level over the past four years. A survey of eighteen analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $79.89 for OC, with projections ranging from $67 to $100 per share.

A bullish trend in the stock- Solid fundamentals

OC shares have been in a bullish trend for over a decade.

Source: Barchart

The chart highlights the stock's bullish price action that took OC to an all-time peak of $96.52 in early 2018. In March, the stock market's risk-off selling sent the shares to the lowest price since 2014 when it traded at $28.56. OC stopped short of the 2014 low and critical support level of $28.38 before rising by over 160% as of the end of last week.

At $74.29 per share, OC's market cap is just over $8 billion. An average of over 900,000 shares changes hands each day.

Source: Barchart

The chart of OC’s standing in the building and construction sector displays its solid fundamentals. The price to earnings ratio is below most of its competitors, making the shares inexpensive below $75. The dividend yield above others in the sector. OC is a stock that pays investors while they wait for capital appreciation.

Meanwhile, the coming years could be a banner period for Owens Corning.

Infrastructure rebuilding should support OC shares

The demand for new housing in the US alone is the reason for a bullish outlook on OC shares. However, the prospects of a massive US infrastructure rebuilding program could turbocharge earnings.

In the aftermath of the global pandemic, the US government will need to address its crumbling infrastructure. The politicians in Washington, DC, would kill two birds with one stone with a program as it would also address the high level of unemployment. There is bipartisan support for infrastructure spending to repair and renew roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, government buildings, schools, and other crumbling parts of the United States over the coming years. The US has not had a concentrated infrastructure effort since the Eisenhower administration built the interstate highways in the 1950s.

Owens Corning’s factories will have to work overtime to meet the demand for its products. The company’s long history and excellent reputation will put it in a prime position for government contracts as trillions will be necessary for the multi-year, if not multi-decade program. Now is an ideal time to tuck away some OC shares, even though the price has almost tripled from the March 2020 low.

Levels to watch in OC shares

The upside target for OC is at the all-time high of $96.52 per share. However, $100 is a reasonable target, and the stock’s price could go much higher. The dividend increase alone is a reason why investors will flock to the company. Any price weakness would be an ideal buying opportunity, given the prospects for increased revenues and profits from new home building and an infrastructure project in the US. Meanwhile, the falling US dollar will make OC’s products more competitive worldwide, increasing the demand for its products.

Source: Barchart

The chart shows that OC has made higher lows and higher highs since March 2020. A stock market correction over the coming weeks or months could weigh on the stock after its substantial rise. The first technical support level stands at $64.56, the late October pre-election low in the stock.

I would look to buy OC at its current price level, leading room to add to the long position on any price weakness over the coming weeks and months. OC stock has the technical and fundamental support for a move to a new high. The company manufactures and sells critical construction materials that are the building blocks of infrastructure. Once the government approves a massive package, the stock could explode to the upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.