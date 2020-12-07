Service Corporation International (SCI) has reported strong revenues over the past few months, as the balance sheet looks to be in good shape. Operating as a death-care service provider, the company has seen its revenue increase in recent quarters. The share price, however, has only increased by 5.56% this year, which provides an interesting entry point for long-term investors. If you're looking for a stock with great fundamentals and techincals, SCI may be a consideration.

Balance Sheet Impresses

There has been a rise in the core cemetery revenue in the quarter ended September 2020 compared to that of September 2019.

Source: 10-Q Filing

As we can see from the top-line sheet, revenues have been doing extremely well as of late. In 2020, there has been a notable increase in funeral revenue, core cemetery revenue, and in total cemetery revenue that has increased total top-line from $716 million to $918 million in the three months ending Sept. 30, an increase of more than 19% year over year. To find a company giving 19% growth in a relatively stable business is a great find, and the stock has rewarded investors so far in 2020. There likely will be a continuing trend over the next few quarters and the valuation appears attractive from these levels.

Other factors driving the bottom line

While revenue has been the primary reason for an improved profitability margin, it has managed to curb its expenses on various fronts.

Source: 10-Q Filing

For a 28% rise in revenue in the quarter ended September 3020 compared to September 2019, the revenue cost increased by only 17%. There has been an effort to reduce the expenditure on salary and other overheads. Interest expense for the company also decreased, and that has driven the bottom line higher. Costs continue to be a key talking point, as highlighted in the conference calls and other annual reports. These costs are one area that analysts should look out for while projecting profitability metrics into the future.

Technicals

The technical analysis for the stock also looks relatively strong. The RSI is extremely reasonable at 52, indicating the stock is not overbought, as well as you can see the 200-day moving average flattening and attempting to increase, indicating that momentum may be changing for the better. The 50-day moving average crossed the 200-day back in September this year, giving more credence to the hypothesis that the trend should continue higher for the foreseeable future.

Risks and Future Outlook

Better performance of stock prices by its peers: One of its competitors, Carriage Services Inc. (NYSE:CSV), has been a hit in the markets for the past year, and this run could continue as well. Even in terms of valuation, Carriage Services provides a better option on paper. Both these companies have been able to shell out a generous amount of dividend and beat market expectations. Investors could be attracted to Carriage given the past performance.

Failure of projects undertaken to expand outreach: Service has been expanding its business to new territories to grow into new regions. While there is scope across numerous areas in the US, there's a likelihood that some of the expansions may not work for the company.

A liquidity crunch on the balance sheet: Looking at the liquidity ratios, the firm's current ratio stands at below 1. One may be skeptical of the increase in dividend payout since liquidity seems to be a significant issue.

Investor Takeaways

The financial performance of the company has been a critical takeaway for investors in the last quarter. The ability to dish out a generous dividend also is a plus point for the shareholders. The valuation of the company also can be considered to be attractive, as it can be regarded as an excellent alternative to the healthcare sector that has seen its fortune rise lately. There are certain areas for improvement of course, as the company sees its revenue dwindling in many of its core business segments. This should prompt the need to diversify the revenue stream and pursue expansionary projects across the US and Canada. There also must be an effort to improve the liquidity of the company. However, at this time, the stock makes an excellent purchase for long-term portfolios as a steady performer for your portfolio.

