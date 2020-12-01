Introduction and Investment Thesis

Dish Networks (NASDAQ:DISH) is a story in transition. Historically, this has been largely a Pay-TV play with the company going to market with a Dish-branded satellite broadcast product and a Sling TV branded internet-based OTT product. In terms of the customer mix, the company had around 9.5 million Dish TV subscribers vs 2.5 million Sling TV service for the year ending 2019.

However, much of the recent stock movement as seen below, is not due to this historical Pay-TV product but rather due to Dish's emergence as the potential fourth major US wireless carrier. The company's current MVNO arrangement with T-Mobile as well as the company's strong spectrum holdings should make this a compelling longer-term opportunity. However, this is offset by the secular headwinds in the company's Pay TV category. But even in the Pay TV category, I expect a gradual vs a precipitous decline. In fact, Q3 net adds in this category was a positive >100K which illustrates a level of stability in this business line.

Data by YCharts

The company is also steadily making progress in becoming a major wireless carrier. As an example, the company recently acquired Ting Mobile which is essentially a post-paid MVNO with around 270K subscribers. This is on top of the company's earlier acquisition of Boost Mobile in July that gave Dish an entry point into the retail wireless market. In terms of order of magnitude, Boost was a significant acquisition at around $1.4 billion and came along with nearly 9 million subscribers. However, the acquisition of Ting also gives the company some of the key technological infrastructure necessary to run a carrier ranging from billing and provisioning.

The company is also sitting on a veritable treasure chest of spectrum that is worth ~$20 billion and on frequencies that are attractive to many companies in this space. This spectrum valuation compares well to the company's enterprise value of ~$31 billion and provides a strong floor to valuation.

So on the surface, there is a strong bull case here with the company. However, there are several key reasons why I am bearish around the stock:

First, management believes the CapEx costs for the network buildout is only $10 billion. And given the network buildout is spread over 7 years and the company can generate Free Cash Flow in between $1.5-$2B based on historical trends, the company will be able to fund this buildout without necessarily accessing the outside capital markets. I disagree with the company's assessment. Verizon already spends $15 billion a year to maintain its already built out infrastructure. Thus, a $10 billion ticket size to built out an entire network seems to be on the low end. And given that the company's high current debt load is ~$15 billion, it is unclear how the company will be able to finance a build out on attractive terms. At the end of the day, it will likely be in the form of a combination of debt and more importantly for us on the equity side, dilutive equity rounds.

Secondly, management views Pay TV to be stable for now. And although that is true, the entire Pay TV segment is likely on the way out as other OTT platforms such as Netflix and Hulu take precedence. This is because although we are likely seeing a lift due to people staying at home as a result of COVID, we will likely see a return to a slow decline post this pandemic. Without this business remaining stable, it makes the entire wireless network buildout incrementally tougher.

From a financial perspective, the company is holding up well despite COVID related disruptions with the recently acquired wireless businesses driving strong profitability and revenues versus the prior year period. This is particularly so with revenues of $4.5 billion for the quarter ending September compared to just $3.2 billion for same quarter last year. Likewise, net income of $504 million is a strong improvement compared to the $353 million last year.

Risks

In order to complete a full scale wireless network roll-out will require a capital outlay in excess of $10 billion and probably closer to $20-25 billion. This would put considerable leverage on a company that has run-rate revenues of only $18 billion. Financing this CapEx may prove to be difficult and may lead to higher than expected capital costs. This in turn may impact the company's equity return profile or lead to dilutive equity raises.

Additionally, it is unclear the true timing of the build out. Given that the company is starting from scratch, it will take time for the company to build out a team, acquire the necessary technology, and get organizationally up to speed. There is a clear risk that the company will be behind on its 5G roll-out versus other major carriers.

Finally, there are three substantially larger carriers in the space including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. And with Dish's smaller network as well as minimal differentiation, there is a clear risk that the company could just become another marginal player like Sprint. This competitive risk is another reason why I am bearish on the stock.

Valuation and Conclusion

From a valuation perspective, although the company looks relatively cheap on an EV/EBITDA basis based on where the company has traded historically.

Data by YCharts

Similarily, looking at the company from a P/E ratio perspective, the company also looks cheap compared to historical trend lines. However, I believe there is significant room for downside from here given the challenged Pay TV division and unclear ramp and funding of the new wireless business. This drives my bearish rating on the stock.