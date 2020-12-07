Introduction

We first wrote an extended piece on Acacia Communications (ACIA) as a featured stock as part of our "Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance" weekly review series. That article focused on the risks involved in having too many stocks exposed to the same source of risk. In this case, the ongoing delays in obtaining Chinese regulatory approval. This updated analysis looks at the recent stock price behaviour and the current market rumors attempting to explain this movement

Deal Background

Our original article was published just over a year ago following the announcement from the German Federal Cartel office who had just granted regulatory approval for the proposed takeover by Cisco (CSCO). At that point in time the company announced,

The acquisition is expected to close during the second half of Cisco’s FY2020.

Looking at previous earnings reports from CSCO, the Q1 earnings period ran until October 26, 2019. Thus, this statement suggests the deal should be completed sometime between late January and late July 2020.

Since that time however U.S. relations with China became strained and caused delays for a number of firms seeking approval from SAMR (the Chinese Regulatory Authority) for pending takeovers. In addition, the Covid-19 pandemic which also increased tensions between these countries further souring the trade negotiations. Then, in September of this year, it was suggested by the Wall Street Journal that Cisco may appear on a Chinese "black list" of U.S. firms in retaliation to restrictions placed upon Huawei.

Investors then reasoned that with a new head of SAMR and the upcoming U.S. election which could potentially instill a less combative approach to trade negotiations, a decision could most likely come towards the end of the year

In light of these issues, we amended the original expected closing date announced by the companies which resulted in an update to the original deal information table.

Target Stock Name Acacia Communications Target Stock Ticker ACIA Acquirer Stock Name Cisco Systems Announcement Date July 9, 2019 Expected Completion Date December 31, 2020 Offer Price $70.00 Payment Method All Cash Deal

*Source: Merger Arbitrage Limited - Acacia Communications

Recent Movements

Recent performance however has suggested the consummation of the deal is imminent. It is normal for a cash merger arbitrage stock to converge upon the offer price as the deal nears its conclusion. This implies a deal closing probability of almost 100%. We have been long time holders of the stock and have watched the stock price fluctuate as each China rumor hits the market. But in recent weeks, the stock has closed in on the $70 offer price from Cisco and has now even surpassed it.

Data by YCharts

This final movement is what has puzzled many traders. Or at least, has puzzled many traders who are not privy to certain sources of information.

What has caused the stock to trade above the offer price?

In this section we look at various current rumors suggesting reasons for the recent stock price performance. We appreciate that this story may evolve rapidly in the coming days/weeks and may alter the current analysis. However, we aim to put traders in a position to be able to react rapidly should a profitable investment opportunity arise.

Dividends

One often overlooked possibility is the omission of dividends. These can sometimes put the stock price above the offer price, but when factored in, the trade can still result in a profitable merger spread. However, a quick check on the Seeking Alpha Dividend page shows there is no dividend payable by this firm so we can rule this out.

Tax loss

The end of the year can make for some strange trading as investors reshuffle their portfolios, especially for tax reasons. Long term holders of Acacia might not wish to be reminded of the stock's halcyon days when it traded above $100 but it could be possible some tax-loss harvesting is taking place. Although increased selling pressure would not normally result in this kind of stock movement. However, it has been suggested from some of the darker corners of the web, short sellers (see below) may be covering their positions and be taking a tax deductible loss.

Short sellers

Short selling - in this instance known as reverse arbitrage, is a practice more commonly associated with professional traders. It involves the "shorting" of the target stock in the hope of the deal falling apart. If the stock is already trading at the offer price, the shorts may reason there is little downside (i.e. the stock can't move much higher) assuming there is no indication of a higher offer forthcoming. Should this be taken to the extreme, or light of thin trading volumes, a short squeeze may ensure forcing the closure of the short positions. This could potentially start a domino effect exaggerating the losses of other short sellers forcing them in turn to close their positions. Thus forcing the price significantly higher.

Options Trades

Another suggested reason for the move is the activity in the options market. This is difficult to analyze because of the chicken and egg situation. Call option activity was reportedly higher with many bids being hit. This could be a reverse arbitrage by traders who then buy the stock to hedge the risk of a higher or superior offer. The stock buying might then entice other market participants into thinking the stock is genuinely moving higher.

Higher Offer?

Peer Analysis Performance

Despite these rumors, the most obvious conclusion would be a higher offer or superior proposal from a rival. To begin with, we'll look how the market has behaved sine the July 9, 2019 offer. ACIA stock was trading at approximately $48 immediately before the offer. An offer of $70 from CSCO then is a 46% premium. Since that offer was made the SPY has increased by 27.62%. A more direct comparison however could be the iShares North American Tech-Multimedia Networking ETF (IGN) (of which ACIA is a 4% weighting) which has increased 4.09%. In fact, removing the ACIA performance from this ETF (current weighting) reduces the return to a mere 2.09%.

Another comparison could be made with CSCO, the acquirer. During this same period, CSCO has seen its stock decline by 14.87% It appears them from a peer group comparison the offer premium is still a substantial one.

Earnings

Company specific performance however has been impressive with a string of earnings outperformances

Q3 2019 GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.04.

Q3 2019 Revenue of $119.6M (+26.1% Y/Y) beats by $2.69M.

Q4 2019 GAAP EPS of $0.30 misses by $0.17.

Q4 2019 Revenue of $128.7M (+20.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.25M.

Q1 2020 GAAP EPS of $0.36.

Q1 2020 Revenue of $125.6M (+19.4% Y/Y) beats by $6.79M.

Q2 2020 GAAP EPS of $0.37.

Q2 2020 Revenue of $135.22M (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by $5.89M.

Q3 2020 GAAP EPS of $0.56.

Q3 2020 Revenue of $158.45M (+32.5% Y/Y) beats by $18.85M.

The earnings increases are noteworthy, but it is unlikely they would be sufficient grounds to renegotiate a higher price.

Superior Proposal

This deal has now dragged on for so long, having experienced the lockdown and economic recovery of a pandemic that it is very possible a rival suitor could emerge. 17 months have passed since the announcement of this deal and going forward, we will be operating in a new normal.

This is of course a wide ranging statement but could be significant if the claim that Needham & Co. suggesting the "mysterious customer H that accounted for 25% of Acacia Q3 sales" does indeed turn out to be Amazon (AMZN). Should this be case, it may go some way to explain the speculative price movement in the target stock of late.

We are in the process of researching & analysing this and other potential candidates and if appropriate will release our findings in due course. However, we suspect the rapid nature of the unfolding events will overtake us. In which case, comments and feedback are all welcome.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

