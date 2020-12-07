Why You Shouldn't Follow Buffett And Berkshire Any Longer And What's Your Best Bet For 2021

Anyone who has a slight interest in stock investing knows who Warren Buffett is. He is widely regarded as the greatest investor of all time and I totally agree with that statement: he has been able to turn a mediocre textile manufacturing company into the greatest investment success story of the 20th century and one of the largest conglomerate holdings on the planet; there is no denying that.

So much so that still to this day many articles, blog posts and pitches are based on Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) latest portfolio changes and speculations on what Warren’s next stock pick may be. And indeed, riding on Buffett’s coattails may prove somewhat successful even in 2021, because Buffett is so popular that when a company is added to Berkshire’s portfolio, it will at least benefit from a bandwagon effect, where money managers and many individual investors will surely follow suit, because if he buys it - the greatest investor who ever lived - then it can only go up. Right? Well, I beg to differ.

While many of Buffett’s famous tenets still to this day are precious investment lessons that any stock investor should heed if he wants to build a sound portfolio, entering the third decade of the 21st century, Buffett’s teachings start to sound old school. In an era of fast computer trading, trillion-dollar internet behemoths, thousands of Chinese IPOs presenting their inherent opportunities and risks - think of shattered dreams such as Luckin Coffee (OTCPK:LKNCY) - investing by the book, comparing price to earnings ratios, return on equities and scouring the markets for Graham’s cigar butts, is hardly going to be successful.

After twenty years of trading (with little success) and investing (with good results), I still believe that a diversified and well-managed portfolio is the way to go, and that Buffett’s famous buy and hold mantra still applies today, provided you are well-educated in financial matters and follow your stocks closely.

But running to buy the latest Berkshire stock pick, just because you read it on a Facebook page promising to turn a thousand bucks into a million or even on a reputable financial blog, supported by the author’s thorough analysis, at the dawn of the year 2021 may likely turn out to be disappointing at best or an investment disaster at worst.

Buffett and his partner Munger are both more than ninety years old, and though I am sure they are still healthy and clear-headed and wish them to celebrate their 100th birthday, I seriously doubt that even now they micro-manage Berkshire’s portfolio, or perform a full, in-depth analysis of the annual and quarterly reports of every company they own or wish to buy shares of. Nowadays most of Berkshire’s portfolio investments are made by a team of truly top tier money managers, but we no longer live in the 60s, 70s and 80s when the US economy was growing five percent a year and a shrewd investor like Buffett could pick up the likes of See’s Candies, American Express (NYSE:AXP), The Washington Post and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) at undervalued prices.

Berkshire’s team of managers no longer have the luxury to be able to buy a mid-cap undervalued company in a relatively easy-to-read US market, but must face today’s 24/7 open and globally connected market, where the Teslas and Amazons of today and tomorrow may turn head over heels an entire industry and global, unpredictable events - such as pandemics - keep a computer-traded market volatile and riskier than ever. In addition, they must manage a huge company with a pool of investments that are worth billions of dollars hence their agenda is surely much different than that of the average Joe.

So, while Berkshire’s stock picks are nonetheless a recurring precious resource for fund managers to consider, blog writers for article ideas and common investors for a chat at the bar, they no longer represent an almost fail-proof revelation from the Oracle of Omaha that you should scramble to buy. Actually, you’d be better off if you avoid them altogether unless you have done your own research before and reckoned it fits your investment goals. Berkshire’s portfolio has underperformed the S&P 500 in 2019 and its performance in 2020 is anyone's guess, but surely a far cry from the double-digit growth rates it once achieved.

So where should a millennial seek investment ideas for the upcoming decade? A blog like this indeed serves the purpose, but if you are confused and inexperienced, the best course is to patiently save monthly, buying shares of a global ETF; it may sound boring but it will pay off in the long run. There is no shortcut to riches unless you are that one-in-a-million that gets extremely lucky, and risking your hard-earned money by trading commodities futures with your smartphone or going all-in with the latest stock you read about on the web - even if it was Buffett’s latest pick - may turn into losses that will take you years to recover from, if ever.

Still, if you are somewhat educated in financial matters and are looking for the next Warren Buffett, there are some well-managed mid-cap holding companies that are family-managed by young and determined investors, with plenty of room to grow. With patient research and due diligence, you may find one whose prospects look attractive. I live in Europe and am long two such companies that may or may not turn out to be the next Berkshire but that have incessantly grown in the last decade: French conglomerate Bolloré (OTCPK:BOIVF), managed by 35-year-old Cyrille Bolloré and Exor (OTCPK:EXXRF), formerly an Italian family business, now an international holding based in the Netherlands and managed by 44-year-old John Elkann. While the business is mainly a bet on African logistics and media (the first) and reinsurance and automobiles (the latter), they have been diversifying recently, with an approach to investing in hidden gems and growth stocks that reminds me of Buffett in his golden years.

You could profit from their investment ideas or by outright buying stock in their publicly listed companies. I am positive it will turn out much profitable than blindly buying the stock picks of a company that indeed deserves its place in financial history books but that today is much different, heart and mind, from its glory days.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXXRF, BOIVF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.