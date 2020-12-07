UVXY has a long history of fairly consistent losses which means that investors must be aware of what is happening beneath the surface.

Short-term patterns suggest that the VIX is likely going to rally over the next month and UVYX will likely share in the gains.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) has not been kind to shareholders over the past few months with prices continuing to hit new lows.

Source: TradingView

At present, I have two different views on UVXY. In the short term, I believe this instrument is likely due for a bounce. However, in the long term, I suggest that investors avoid UVXY due to the problem of VIX futures convergence.

VIX Markets

Over the past few weeks, we've seen the VIX continue to push lower following the November election rally in stocks.

Source: TradingView

As most investors are likely aware, there's a clear inverse correlation between changes in the VIX and changes in the S&P 500: when the market rallies, the VIX tends to fall.

Source: Author's calculations of Kinetick data

For VIX traders, however, it is important to keep in mind the fact that the index is highly mean reverting. What I mean by this is that, in general, when the VIX has been falling consistently, it makes sense to start to look for buying opportunities because it is likely due for a short-term bounce. One method of measuring this decline in the VIX is to simply examine what happens to the VIX following 1-month highs and lows in the index.

Source: Author's calculations of Kinetick data

In this chart, I have taken the past few decades of available VIX data and calculated the historic probability that the VIX was higher or lower certain numbers of days into the future following the VIX hitting a new 1-month high or low. What this data says is that given that we've been hitting 1-month lows over the past week, there's about a 60% chance that the VIX will be higher over the next month.

An additional factor to keep in mind for timing the VIX is the recent performance of the S&P 500.

Source: TradingView

At present, the S&P 500 is hitting a fresh 1-month high. Historically speaking, when the S&P 500 hits new highs, the odds are actually somewhat elevated that we will see a VIX rally over the next month as seen in the following chart.

Source: Author's calculations of Kinetick data

This chart shows the historic probability that the VIX was higher or lower a certain number of days into the future following the S&P 500 hitting a new high or new low (using about three decades of data). What this data says for today is that there's probably about a 60% chance that we'll see the VIX rally over the next month.

Put simply, I believe the short-term trading metrics detailed above are supportive of a rally in the VIX over the next month with these two metrics each suggesting odds of around 60%. This rally will likely carry UVXY's shares higher, however, investors must be aware of the critical distinction between an investment in the VIX and UVXY which will limit long-term upside in this product. In the next section, we'll discuss this relationship in depth.

About UVXY

UVXY is an ETF which is following an index that tracks VIX futures. This index is fairly straightforward: it holds the first and second month VIX futures and continuously rolls exposure across these contracts. But there's a pretty big problem: UVXY's index isn't that correlated to the VIX.

Source: Author's calculations of S&P Global and VIX Central data

In this chart, I've calculated the correlation between changes in UVXY's underlying index and the VIX itself over a broad variety of time windows. What this data shows is a clear and shocking relationship: the longer that you hold UVXY, the less amount of correlation to the VIX you actually receive. The reason for this decoupling in correlation is quite clear when we examine the difference in performance between UVXY's index and the VIX: put simply, UVXY strongly underperforms the VIX.

Source: Author's calculations of S&P Global and VIX Central data

What the above chart shows is the historic difference in performance between the VIX and the index UVXY follows. Do you see the clear trend? Put simply, the longer that you hold UVXY, the greater degree to which you will tend to underperform versus the VIX. Note, UVXY gives a 1.5x leveraged return of this above study, so to get an idea as per the underperformance experienced holding the fund, multiply the above data points by 1.5.

The key phrase here is "underperform". In the above chart, I simply calculated the difference in performance between UVXY's index and the VIX across a variety of timeframes. If the VIX rose by 10% but UVXY only rose by 5%, this would be a 5% underperformance. However, for VIX investors, the important thing to know is that underperformance directly translates into losses since the VIX is a largely range-bound instrument.

Source: Author's calculations of CBOE's data

Source: Author's calculations of CBOE's data

The above charts show that most of the time, the VIX remains under 22-25 with about 70% of all months since 1991 reported in this territory. What this means for VIX traders is that in the long run, the VIX really doesn't go anywhere. It certainly does have a few weeks or months of strength (as we saw earlier this year), but it reliably remains fairly subdued when seen over lengthy time periods.

What this means for UVXY is that the underperformance previously noted directly translates into losses. Since the VIX doesn't really go anywhere and since UVXY is underperforming it the longer you hold the fund, this means investors in UXVY lose money in direct proportion to holding time. There are exceptions, but for the most part, losses are consistently seen.

Source: Author's calculations of S&P Global data

In the above chart, I have taken 10 years of data for UVXY's underlying index and calculated the historic probability that a varying holding period would have made or lost money. Put simply, if you held for only 1 month, history shows that you had about a 72% chance of losing month. Holding periods as long as 1 year lost money 90% of the time. Would you enter a trade in which you have a 72% chance of losing within 1 month? I wouldn't.

But what is causing this relationship of loss? Good question. The key driver of consistent losses here is something called "roll yield" or futures convergence. The relationship can be seen in the following chart.

Source: Author's calculations of VIX Central and CBOE data

In the above chart, I have taken the first and second month VIX futures contracts (the ones UVXY holds) and calculated the percent differential between these two contracts and the spot level of the VIX grouped by the number of days until expiry of the front contract. What this chart shows is the difference in price between futures contracts and the spot market - a difference which disappears for the front contract by the end of the month because the front contract settles off of the VIX at that point.

The data above shows an unmistakable relationship. On average, VIX futures are priced above the spot market and on average, they converge towards the spot VIX in a typical month. This is called futures convergence or "roll yield". Investors who were holding these VIX futures contracts would see returns that are more than just a function of the changes in the VIX and also are a function of the degree to which the futures contracts held converged towards the spot VIX in any given day.

If these paragraphs seemed a bit dense or confusing, I'd highly encourage you to read through this data once again and study the above chart. Put simply, this is critical to grasp for trading UVXY because this is exactly why it is down 99% over the past 5 years: it holding futures that almost always price above the spot market and these futures converge by declining in value. This is why UVXY loses money in 90% of all years and this is why I suggest that investors avoid this product.

Conclusion

Short-term patterns suggest that the VIX is likely going to rally over the next month and UVYX will likely share in the gains. UVXY has a long history of fairly consistent losses which means that investors must be aware of what is happening beneath the surface. UVXY is likely going to keep declining due to the clear difference between spot and futures VIX pricing.

Disclosure: I am/we are short UVXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.