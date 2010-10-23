I have been pounding the table on Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in the last couple of months given its, undeservedly so, distressed valuation. In my most recent article, "Barclays: Deep Value With Near-Term Catalysts", I articulated the key near-term drivers for the stock and since then, BCS has significantly outperformed the S&P 500 and other large banks.

BCS also outperformed the large U.S. banks since the nadir of this crisis occurring on the 23rd March 2020. As noted in my July article, Barclays was my preferred pick over the U.S. banks.

Data by YCharts

Still, in spite of recent sharp outperformance, the valuation gap between Barclays and the U.S. banks remains too wide in my view:

Data by YCharts

BCS is trading at a mere 0.45x tangible book. I fully expect it to deliver RoTCE of between 8 to 9 percent on a normalized basis, which suggests there remains a material upside. A conservative fair value for Barclays should be ~0.7x tangible book and that equates to a greater than 50 percent upside in the next 12 months.

But in this article, I would like to focus on BCS's attractiveness for dividend growth investors ("DGI"). Even though, this may seem like a misnomer as BCS doesn't currently pay dividends.

The thesis

BCS currently does not pay dividends.

The Bank of England ("BoE"), in the wake of this crisis and out of abundant caution, required all UK domiciled banks to suspend dividends. This blanket suspension is likely to be removed in Q1'2021 and UK banks that are well-capitalized are expected to resume paying dividends and/or buybacks.

BCS is well-positioned with a common equity tier 1 ("CET1") ratio of 14.6 percent, which is well above its target ratio of 13.5 percent. On a normalized basis, I expect BCS to generate ~23/24 pence of earnings, and assuming a dividend payout ratio of 40 percent, this equates to 9 pence or approximately 6 percent yield. Incidentally, 9 pence was the pre-pandemic yearly dividend amount.

Additional excess capital should be returned to investors in the form of share buybacks. Buybacks are an extremely attractive option whilst the stock trades well below tangible book value. Buybacks should also underpin EPS growth and a growing dividend in future periods.

As noted above, BCS is over-capitalized and is also generating a substantial amount of capital through earnings. The near-term catalyst of returning a massive amount of capital in the upcoming periods should support both a growing dividend and total shareholders' returns. BCS has already over-provisioned for loan losses arising from the current pandemic and I expect these provisions to be written back somewhat in 2021. Yes - BCS has been very conservative in its loan provisioning methodology. The recent news of the approval of the Pfizer vaccine in the UK should also be a strong tailwind to the UK economy.

Given the attractive capital narrative story unfolding, I expect BCS to continue and close the valuation gap with its U.S. peers.

This time it is different!

Many investors balk at the idea of investing in large banks. The memories of the 2008/2009 global financial crisis where several of the large banks imploded are still fresh in the memory of many punters, some of whom lost their shirts.

Well, things have truly changed. The large banks have been derisked through a combination of significantly higher capital and liquidity requirements, restrictions on proprietary trading, conservative models around assets and risks, increased scrutiny over culture and conduct, and tougher than ever stress tests conducted by the likes of the Fed, BoE, and ECB.

As such, the risk of permanent loss of capital is somewhat remote and the focus is more on profitability, capital returns, and ascertaining the fair value of the large banks. In simple words, buying cheap and selling when expensive. Although I have to admit, the decision to buy is almost always easier than knowing when to sell.

By the numbers: dividends and buybacks

Barclays CET1 ratio currently sits at 14.6 percent compared with a 13.5 target. This essentially translates to GBP3.1 billion of excess capital that should be returned to investors in the next few years. Note that the current market cap of the stock is ~GBP26 billion. So that excess capital alone represents ~12 percent of the BCS market cap.

Additionally, I expect Barclays to (conservatively) generate a RoTCE of between 8 to 9 percent normalized earnings. The current tangible book value is 275 pence, so a RoTCE of 8.5 percent computes to earnings of ~23-24 pence. Assuming a 40 percent payout ratio, this translates to a dividend of 9 pence or 6 percent yield. Note that BCS delivered RoTCE in excess of 9 percent in 2019. Going forward, there are a number of puts and takes, where the main headwind is lower interest rates. The tailwinds include lower expenses (including the retirement of legacy debt) and improved market share and performance in the investment bank. So factoring in an 8 to 9 percent RoTCE is not a particularly heroic assumption in my view.

The added bonus is the additional excess capital that BCS will likely deploy in the form of buybacks or special dividends. The excess capital comprises the GBP3.1 billion noted above as well as 60 percent of earnings that are not paid as dividends (less any capital retained for business growth).

It is important to understand that banks are not CAPEX-heavy entities. So the majority of earnings, above and beyond what is needed to run the firm, should be distributed to shareholders.

Explaining the valuation gap between BCS and the large U.S. banks

It is clear from above that BCS trades at a significant discount to its large U.S. peers such as Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C), Wells Fargo (WFC), and JP Morgan (JPM).

There are two primary reasons for the valuation gap:

The large U.S. banks deliver superior RoTCE compared with Barclays. Most have earned well above their cost of capital (~10 percent) whereas BCS struggled to consistently earn its cost of capital. Barclays corporate and investment bank performance has been the main culprit for the below-par returns delivered. The large U.S. banks have been returning massive amounts of capital for several years now. BCS capital return narrative is several years behind the U.S. banks' curve.

The inflection point

BCS is at the inflection point from a capital build story to a capital return narrative.

Over the better part of a decade, BCS had to build capital to address past sins. This included large monetary fines for misconduct, primarily comprising of the Payment Protection Insurance ("PPI") scandal and the U.S. Department of Justice fine for pre-financial crisis mortgage-related misconduct. In total, these (and other) fines have cost shareholders a multiple of BCS's current market value. Barclays also had to build up capital to comply with post-crisis regulations as well as create a non-core bank to dispose of assets that did not fit the new regulatory framework. Like many other European banks, in contrast to the U.S. banks which recapitalized early, this has taken well over a decade to sort out. Not surprisingly, the above issues handicapped Barclays' ability to return a meaningful amount of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends or institute a buyback program.

But the above issues are now in the rear-view mirror and the decade-long restructure is finally complete. Post-pandemic, BCS has a clear runway to return a massive amount of capital to shareholders.

The investment bank problem

The perception that BCS corporate and investment bank is a perennial under-performer is the key reason why Barclays remains unloved. And that perception has been absolutely spot on during the tenure of the previous CEO Anthony Jenkins (whose banking background was mostly in retail banking).

(Source)

However, under the leadership of the current CEO Jes Staley, BCS investment bank's trajectory looks very promising as it has clearly demonstrated the ability to take market share, in each of the last 3 years:

The corporate and investment bank is now on the cusp of sustainably earning its cost of capital (>10 percent). This was achieved by more closely aligning variable pay to revenue, absolutely key personnel hires, relentless focus on risk management, and benefits from targeted technology spend. BCS is also, no doubt, benefiting from the fact that it is now the only remaining bulge bracket European investment bank and some clients clearly prefer to diversify away from solely relying on U.S. domiciled banks.

Final thoughts

BCS is still valued at a distressed name on an absolute and relative basis to U.S. peers. A conservative fair value, in my view, is ~0.7x tangible book reflecting a potential upside in excess of 50 percent from current levels.

I have reduced my rating from "very bullish" to "bullish" given the recent run-up in the stock price. The very low-hanging fruits have already been realized.

Importantly for dividend growth investors ("DGI"), BCS should be paying a healthy dividend going-forward of ~6 percent yield, according to my estimates, and with a modest payout ratio of only 40 percent. This should also be complemented by share buybacks and/or special dividends given BCS is over-capitalized and keeps on generating excess capital above and beyond what the firm needs to grow its businesses. This capital return narrative is a key catalyst that should underpin dividends' growth for years to come as well as total shareholders' returns.

Another important point of differentiation for DGI is the impact of higher interest rates. Many other dividend stocks are negatively correlated to higher interest rates. Banks' earnings, on the other hand, are strongly and positively correlated to rising interest rates. Whilst many expect lower interest rates for longer, the consensus is not always right and it makes sense to hold a contrarian name like Barclays in your portfolio.

Investors, however, need to be cognizant that large banks today are effectively a quasi-utility (for better and worse) and play a greater societal role in the economy. Their soundness and safety of these firms are of paramount importance to the broader economy. As such, in times of severe and deep crisis, capital returns may be curtailed temporarily by regulators just as transpired in the current crisis. On the flip side, as intermediaries in the economy, the banks will also be supported by and benefit from fiscal and monetary support in times of trouble.

One more thing

This is not 2008/2009, the banks are not going to implode and investors are not at great risk of a permanent loss of capital. The decision point for investors is when and how to buy (and sell) a particular name with a sufficiently large margin of safety. For example, as noted in my prior articles, BCS at 0.25x tangible book value probably warrants a long-only options strategy.

An example of such a playbook for investing in another deep value bank (Citigroup) is shared in this article.

