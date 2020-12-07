Buy Barclays Before The Dividends Are Reinstated
by: IP Banking Research
Summary
I have been pounding the table on Barclays in the last couple of months.
The stock has catapulted higher in recent weeks.
However, it is still trading at distressed valuations.
The next catalyst is Barclays' coming of age as a dividend growth stock.
In spite of the recent run-up, there is still a potential 50 percent gain in the next 12 months.
I have been pounding the table on Barclays (BCS) in the last couple of months given its, undeservedly so, distressed valuation. In my most recent article, "Barclays: Deep Value With Near-Term Catalysts