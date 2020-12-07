Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - December 6, 2020

This weekly column explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Acacia Communications (ACIA)

Acacia Communications was the second best performing stock in our index this week. The stock has been performing well for some time as optimism grows for a successful consummation of the deal. Closing has so far been delayed as the market waits for the final regulatory hurdle to be cleared. Speculating on the timing of Chinese regulatory approval is notoriously difficult, but rumors surrounded the stock this week that a decision was imminent.

However, what is of greatest interest is the level achieved by the stock price during the week. It is reasonable to assume that, as a deal nears 100% deal-closing probability, the target stock price will converge upon the offer price. Acacia, however, has shot straight past this level and now trades at a 1% premium to the offer price of $70 from Cisco (CSCO). Different theories have been proposed for this movement, such as a higher offer, but there remain no details of note in the mainstream media. Other rumors have suggested traders who had initially taken a short position may be taking a strategic "tax loss," but we are not inclined to entertain this theory. For a more detailed analysis of this situation, please refer to our article titled "Acacia Communications Sends Mixed Signals."

We have exited our trading position at a healthy profit with the bonus of the additional excess offer premium. Even if there is a higher offer forthcoming, we remain happy to take our funds (and profits) off the table. By Friday, ACIA had risen $0.62 or 0.89% for the week to $70.33, giving a negative simple spread of (0.47)%.

Sogou (SOGO)

A notable decline in Sogou this week marks the stock as the champion of the laggards. An announcement on December 1 in an SC 13E3/A filing with the SEC stated that,

In order for the Merger to be completed, the closing conditions under the Merger Agreement, including the passage of not less than 20 days after this Transaction Statement is first mailed to the shareholders of the Company and the making and obtaining of the PRC Regulatory Filings or Approvals in accordance with applicable PRC law, must be satisfied or waived. The parties are working toward completing the Merger as quickly as possible and currently expect the Merger to be completed by the first half of 2021, subject to all conditions to the Merger having been satisfied or waived

This sent the stock down to a low of $8.19 just before the market close against an offer price of $9.00 per share from Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY). This turned out to be an incredible buying opportunity for those who were quick enough as the stock recovered immediately the next morning to the $8.50s. Despite the extension to the expected closing date, we felt the drop in the price was overdone. We previously suggested this spread could be an attractive investment if the deal was to close when previously expected. Although this date has now been extended, we felt, with the stock trading in the $8.50s, it was a reasonable opportunity for investment and decided to take the plunge.

By the close on Friday, the stock had finished lower for the week by $0.21 but had already netted us a small gain. At $8.65, the fall was 2.37%. This still leaves the simple spread at 4.05%.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader markets continued to march ahead following the holiday-shortened week and proceeded to mark a set of fresh all-time highs. Volume was brisk as traders looked to speculate on the size and timing of the next stimulus package. This attitude was enhanced when job figures came in below expectations and the number of COVID-19 cases continued to rise. Indicative of the extent of infections, California introduced additional restrictions in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus. With vaccination just around the corner in the UK, both stock and commodity markets responded with significant gains. The broader market in the U.S., as defined by the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), at the end of the week, was higher 1.68%.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA), however, which in the middle of the week was down just over 1%, eventually recovered as commodity stocks moved forward again. However, it was Xilinx (XLNX) that provided the majority of positive performance this week. Returns which were subsequently offset by the performance in Eaton Vance (EV). The ETF continues to exhibit low trading volume as investors search for an accurate way to benefit from merger arbitrage. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Trading Guide" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website). By the end of the week, MNA was showing another gain of 0.03%.

Product Weekly Change Product Weekly Change T20 Index 0.11% SPY 1.68% Index Dispersion 0.72% VIX (0.24)% Winners 13 MNA 0.03% Losers 2 ARB.TO 0.38% Week Ending Friday, December 4, 2020

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S.-based cash merger arbitrage spreads once again posted a positive performance during the week. This marked the tenth straight week of positive returns (although this does include some negligible results). The bulk of the return last week was generated by the rise of Acacia Communications taking the stock above the current offer from Cisco. Our Index, acting in accordance with the "prudent investor" mantra, removes stocks trading at these speculative levels. However, the positive effects of this movement on the overall index were tempered by the negative movement exhibited by Sogou as the firm revised the forecast closing date of deal completion.

Without any new deals entering the index for the second week in a row, we continue to caution traders as to the declining potential returns as existing spreads become even tighter. New deals, such as Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR), were announced, but have immediately traded at or above their initial offer prices, making them ineligible for index inclusion. At this point, as we enter the final month of the year, we also urge traders (AGAIN) to be aware of any announcements made regarding the expected deal closing timeline. We made this point last week and were immediately vindicated by the SOGO announcement. Many deals have previously given Q4 as a closing window which may potentially be extended in a number of cases. For more proprietary research on deal closing timelines, see our previous article Time Is Money: Costly Deal Delays Put M&A Arbitrage Returns In The Spotlight.

The T20 winners maintained the upper hand and outpaced the losers by 13 to 2, with 1 non-mover. There were 16 spreads in the index last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads is no longer calculated with a full complement of 20 deal constituents. The index of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com improved again by 0.11% whilst the dispersion of returns was 0.72%. This figure is significantly below both the 3-month average and the long-term lookback period.

The T20 index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an annualized average return of 3.76%, which is below last week's figure of 4.86%. This decrease was due to the broad narrowing of spreads and the extension of the SOGO closing date to reflect the delayed Chinese approval. For this coming week, the T20 portfolio has 15 deal constituents.

For additional merger arbitrage discussion and insight into this event-driven strategy, be sure to catch our exclusive interview with Seeking Alpha "SA Interview: Merger Arbitrage Investing With Mal Spink, CFA."

Disclosure: I am/we are long SOGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.