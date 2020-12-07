December 2020: Natural Gas Supply-Demand Balance Overview And Forecast

Over the next three months (December to February), total supply will be declining (on an annualized basis), while total demand will remain largely flat ensuring that total supply-demand balance will be tighter relative to 2019.

Industrial and electric power deliveries were the second highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

Residential deliveries were the highest for the month since 2003. Commercial deliveries were the lowest for the month since 2016.

The year-over-year average daily rate of consumption of dry natural gas in September 2020 increased in two of the four consuming sectors and decreased in the other two.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for September 2020. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and export figures, then look at our estimates for October and November, and conclude with our latest forecast for December, January, and February.

September Overview

Aggregate natural gas demand (consumption + exports) in contiguous United States decreased by 1.64% y-o-y from 2,606 bcf (or 86.86 bcf/d) in September 2019 to 2,563 bcf (or 85.43 bcf/d) in September 2020. Total natural gas consumption declined by only 1.95% despite the fact that total "energy demand" (measured in total degree-days or TDDs) was down as much 16.80% y-o-y. Exports edged up by 0.09% from 394.4 bcf (or 13.15 bcf/d) in September 2019 to 394.7 bcf (or 13.16 bcf/d) in September 2020.

Overall, the year-over-year average daily rate of consumption of dry natural gas in September 2020 increased in two of the four consuming sectors and decreased in the other two. Deliveries of natural gas by consuming sector in September 2020 were as follows:

Residential deliveries : 125 Bcf for the month, or 4.2 Bcf/d. Up 13.6% compared with 3.7 Bcf/d in September 2019. Residential deliveries were the highest for the month since 2003.

: 125 Bcf for the month, or 4.2 Bcf/d. Up 13.6% compared with 3.7 Bcf/d in September 2019. Residential deliveries were the highest for the month since 2003. Commercial deliveries : 142 Bcf for the month, or 4.7 Bcf/d. Down 0.7% compared with 4.8 Bcf/d in September 2019. Commercial deliveries were the lowest for the month since 2016.

: 142 Bcf for the month, or 4.7 Bcf/d. Down 0.7% compared with 4.8 Bcf/d in September 2019. Commercial deliveries were the lowest for the month since 2016. Industrial deliveries : 651 Bcf for the month, or 21.7 Bcf/d. Up 1.1% compared with 21.5 Bcf/d in September 2019. Industrial deliveries were the second highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

: 651 Bcf for the month, or 21.7 Bcf/d. Up 1.1% compared with 21.5 Bcf/d in September 2019. Industrial deliveries were the second highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001. Electric power deliveries: 1,037 Bcf for the month, or 34.6 Bcf/d. Down 5.3% compared with 36.5 Bcf/d in September 2019. Despite this decrease, electric power deliveries were the second highest for the month since EIA began using the current definitions for consuming sectors in 2001.

Please note that the above figures include Alaska.

Net natural gas imports (imports minus exports) were -220 Bcf, or -7.3 Bcf/d, in September 2020, making the United States a net exporter. Natural gas imports and exports in September 2020 were as follows:

Total imports : 174 Bcf for the month, or 5.8 Bcf/d. Down 16.3% compared with 6.9 Bcf/d in September 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas imports was the lowest for any month since October 1992.

: 174 Bcf for the month, or 5.8 Bcf/d. Down 16.3% compared with 6.9 Bcf/d in September 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas imports was the lowest for any month since October 1992. Total exports: 395 Bcf for the month, or 13.16 Bcf/d. Up 0.1% compared with 13.15 Bcf/d in September 2019. The average daily rate of natural gas exports was the highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly exports in 1973. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in September 2020 were down 5.6% compared with September 2019, as global LNG demand remains depressed. In September 2020, the United States exported 5.0 Bcf/d of LNG to 24 countries.

Overall, the volume of total exports is now equivalent to 18.20% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to around 14.10% of total demand (see the chart below).

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Estimates And Forecast

After decreasing by just under 2.0% y-o-y in September, we estimate that total natural gas consumption (in Lower-48 states) then edged higher by 0.20% y-o-y in October (to 75.03 bcf/d) and then plunged by 10.84% y-o-y in November (to 82.34 bcf/d).

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in contiguous United States to increase (in annual terms) over the next three months. However, frequent changes in the short-range weather models will obviously generate some volatility. Under the latest weather forecasts, we project that total natural gas consumption in contiguous United States will increase by 1.27% y-o-y (on average) over the next three months (December to February).

However, the rate will vary significantly for each month. At this moment in time, our consumption forecasting models generate the following results:

December: 102.28 bcf/d (+1.01% y-o-y or +1.02 bcf/d y-o-y);

(+1.01% y-o-y or +1.02 bcf/d y-o-y); January: 111.93 bcf/d (+5.60% y-o-y or +5.94 bcf/d y-o-y);

(+5.60% y-o-y or +5.94 bcf/d y-o-y); February: 101.37 bcf/d (-2.79% y-o-y or -2.91 bcf/d y-o-y).

Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty to that forecast, as weather models can generate sporadic changes in the number of cooling-degree-days (CDDs). It is also important to remember that changes in HDDs have 3x stronger effect on natural gas consumption than changes in CDDs.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

We currently expect total exports to average 17.15 bcf/d in the December to February period (+8.03% y-o-y).

Total Balance

What about the supply? After all, it is not the demand which is driving the price, but the interaction between demand and supply.

In September 2020, for the fifth consecutive month, dry natural gas production decreased year over year for the month. The preliminary level for dry natural gas production in September 2020 was 2,678 bcf, or 89.3 Bcf/d. This level was 5.4 Bcf/d (-5.7%) lower than the September 2019 level of 94.7 Bcf/d. Despite this year-over-year decrease, the average daily rate of dry production was the second highest for the month since EIA began tracking monthly dry production in 1973.

We currently expect total supply (production + imports) in contiguous United States to average 99.14 bcf/d over the next three months (November-December-January), -3.83 bcf/d y-o-y.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, we believe that over the next three months (December to February), total supply will be declining (on an annualized basis), while total demand will remain largely flat ensuring that total supply-demand balance will be tighter relative to 2019. However, total supply-demand balance will vary significantly for each month. Currently, we project a supply-demand deficit in all three forecast months (vs 2019):

December ( -6.25 bcf/d )

) January ( -10.94 bcf/d )

) February (-2.15 bcf/d)

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Annual storage surplus is currently projected to shrink by 245 bcf by January 8. Storage surplus vs. five-year average is projected to shrink by 152 bcf over the same period.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Thank you for reading this article. We also write daily and weekly reports, covering key variables in U.S. natural gas market (supply, demand, storage, prices and more). We provide the following to subscribers: We are offering a two-week free trial. Come and join us.





Disclosure: I am/we are long NG1:COM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.