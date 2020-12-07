Best And Worst Q4 2020: Mid Cap Value ETFs And Mutual Funds

QVAL is our top-rated Mid Cap Value style ETF and FIDFX is our top-rated Mid Cap Value style mutual fund.

Based on an aggregation of ratings of 11 ETFs and 134 mutual funds in the Mid Cap Value style.

The Mid Cap Value style ranks fifth in Q4'20.

The Mid Cap Value style ranks fifth out of the twelve fund styles as detailed in our Q4'20 Style Ratings for ETFs and Mutual Funds report. Last quarter, the Mid Cap Value style ranked seventh. It gets our Neutral rating, which is based on an aggregation of ratings of 11 ETFs and 134 mutual funds in the Mid Cap Value style. See a recap of our Q3'20 Style Ratings here.

Figure 1 ranks from best to worst the nine Mid Cap Value ETFs that meet our liquidity standards and Figure 2 shows the five best and worst rated Mid Cap Value mutual funds. Not all Mid Cap Value style ETFs and mutual funds are created the same. The number of holdings varies widely (from 31 to 698). This variation creates drastically different investment implications and, therefore, ratings.

Investors seeking exposure to the Mid Cap Value style should buy one of the Attractive-or-better rated ETFs or mutual funds from Figures 1 and 2.

Figure 1: ETFs with the Best and Worst Ratings

* Best ETFs exclude ETFs with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) and First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) are excluded from Figure 1 because their total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Figure 2: Mutual Funds with the Best and Worst Ratings – Top 5

* Best mutual funds exclude funds with TNAs less than $100 million for inadequate liquidity.

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Fidelity Mid Cap Value K6 Fund (FCMVX) is excluded from Figure 2 because its total net assets are below $100 million and do not meet our liquidity minimums.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is the top-rated Mid Cap Value ETF and Fidelity Advisor Mid Cap Value Fund (FIDFX) is the top-rated Mid Cap Value mutual fund. Both earn a Very Attractive rating.

Nuveen ESG Mid Cap Value ETF (NUMV) is the worst rated Mid Cap Value ETF and Transamerica Small/Mid Cap Value (IIVAX) is the worst rated Mid Cap Value mutual fund. NUMV earns an Unattractive rating and IIVAX earns a Very Unattractive rating.

The Danger Within

Buying a fund without analyzing its holdings is like buying a stock without analyzing its business and finances. Put another way, research on fund holdings is necessary due diligence because a fund’s performance is only as good as its holdings’ performance.

Performance of Holdings = Performance of Fund

Analyzing each holding within funds is no small task. We perform this diligence with scale. More of the biggest names in the financial industry (see At BlackRock, Machines Are Rising Over Managers to Pick Stocks) are now embracing technology to leverage machines in the investment research process. Technology may be the only solution to the dual mandate for research: cut costs and fulfill the fiduciary duty of care. Investors, clients, advisors and analysts deserve the latest in technology to get the diligence required to make prudent investment decisions.

Figures 3 and 4 show the rating landscape of all Mid Cap Value ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 3: Separating the Best ETFs from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

Figure 4: Separating the Best Mutual Funds from the Worst Funds

Sources: New Constructs, LLC and company filings

This article originally published on Oct. 22, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Kyle Guske II, and Matt Shuler receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, style, or theme.

Get our long and short/warning ideas. Access to top accounting and finance experts. Deliverables: 1. Daily - long & short idea updates, forensic accounting insights, chat 2. Weekly - exclusive access to in-depth long & short ideas 3. Monthly - 40 large, 40 small cap ideas from the Most Attractive & Most Dangerous Stocks Model Portfolios See the difference that real diligence makes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.