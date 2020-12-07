Investment thesis

Knoll (KNL) is not having a good time. The coronavirus pandemic crisis has produced a decline in sales as a result of the disruption of the world's economies. Over the years, the company has managed to increase sales, which have been boosted thanks to an M&A strategy, but currently, its debt is too high as a result of the acquisition of Muuto, which, on the other hand, has doubled the company's presence in Europe since 2018. Muuto opened many opportunities for international expansion, but a deleveraging process is needed at this point.

The current coronavirus crisis has meant that many jobs that had the potential to be done from home have finally taken that step, and many of these jobs will not return to the office after the crisis is overcome, at least not full-time. This has been a problem for the company as about 80% of sales came from businesses before the pandemic. The company is strengthening its presence in the teleworking sector both in the United States and Europe as a consequence of trend changes due to the current coronavirus crisis. So far, e-commerce sales have increased exponentially and sales in work-from-home have increased to account for a third of the company's total sales.

After two quarters of losses, the third quarter was the decisive one to return to profitability. Thanks to the dividend cuts, the company can cover the current quarterly dividend of $0.06 quite easily and slowly reduce its debt pile. Little by little, everything returns to normal, and the most important factor now is that the balance sheet is stable, while shares trade at half price.

A brief overview of the company

Knoll is an office and home furniture company focused on work areas for both offices and meeting rooms since 1938.

Image source: Knoll's website

Its products have very high pricing power since they are considered and sold as luxury goods. Market capitalization currently stands at ~$700 million, which means it is rather a small-cap company, employing 3,734 people as of December 2019.

Data by YCharts

During the pandemic crisis, the share price dropped a whopping 68.75%, from $26.34 on February 12, 2020, to $8.23 on March 24, 2020. Today, the share price is $14.36, which represents a decline of 49.15% from all-time highs of $28.24 on December 21, 2016.

Recent acquisitions

In December 2016, Knoll purchased DatesWeiser Furniture Corporation, a small company highly specialized in wooden tables for meeting spaces, including conference tables, receptions, and sideboards. The company was founded in 1982 when the first prototypes were manufactured in the founders' garage.

In January 2018, the company completed the acquisition of Muuto, a luxury furniture manufacturer. Muuto is based in Denmark, but has stores and showrooms in Paris, Stockholm, Chicago, Oslo, London, Hamburg, Cologne (Germany), and Shanghai, although their products are sold in stores around the world. They manufacture and sell chairs, sofas, tables, shelves, lamps, garden furniture, and home and office accessories. This acquisition doubled the company's sales coming from Europe, from $100.2 million in 2017 to $206.9 million in 2019, although most of this increase took place in 2018 as a result of the addition of Muuto's sales in the balance sheet.

In August 2019, the company acquired Fully, a US-based premium furniture e-commerce company founded in 2006 that also exports its products internationally. Fully's sales are made through direct-to-consumer channels. Their portfolio of products includes desks, coffee tables, office chairs, lounge chairs, sofas, kids desk chairs, shelves, file cabinets, and various accessories for the office. At the moment of the purchase, the company generated $54 million in revenues, so this acquisition should bring an increase of about 4% in the company's total sales in the future.

Sales and the coronavirus aftermath

Historically, the company has managed to achieve a relatively good sales growth trend. Currently, the company has a price-to-sales ratio of 0.549 as the price declined by half, which means that for every dollar we have invested, the company is making $1.82 in sales.

Data by YCharts

Comparing it with its closest peers, Knoll is the one that currently offers us a higher proportion of sales for each dollar we have invested. Later, I will compare the gross profit margin of these companies so that we can assess whether the company is being punished more than the rest of its peers. But for now, I am going to analyze the evolution of the company's sales over the years and the impact that the coronavirus crisis has had on them.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Sales (in millions) $898.5 $862.3 $1,050.3 $1,104.4 $1,164.3 $1,132.9 $1,302.3 $1,428.1 Change -2.57% -4.03% +21.81% +5.15% +5.42% -2.70% +14.95% +9.66%

Source: 10-K filings

The crisis of the coronavirus pandemic has hit the company's sales very hard. In the first quarter, sales actually increased by 2.16% year-over-year from $332.8 million in 2019 to $340.0 million in 2020. The second quarter was a catastrophe as many office projects were canceled due to lockdowns, resulting in a 25.37% decline in sales year-over-year from $367.3 million in 2019 to $274.1 million in 2020. In mid-July, the company created a platform by joining the efforts of Knoll and Muuto called Knoll + Muuto: Work from Home to capture part of the new trend in teleworking.

Source: Q3 earnings call presentation.

The third quarter has shown a big improvement as e-commerce sales grew by 434% and residential sales by 39% year-over-year, while office sales dropped by about 25%, with a total sales decline of only 13.21% from $356.5 million in 2019 to $309.4 million in 2020.

During the coronavirus's first wave, the facility located in Pennsylvania had to suspend production as mandatory lockdowns included non-essential activities of the economy. The company also had to close the DatesWeiser facility, and the Holly Hunt workrooms in Chicago and Texas three days after. The two manufacturing facilities located in Italy also suspended operations as reported cases from the pandemic first wave peaked. As a consequence, the company had been working at 75% to 80% of capacity, as stated by CEO Andrew Cogan in the first quarter earnings call conference.

Source: 10-K filings

Knoll has a good presence in Europe thanks to the acquisition of Muuto, but still has a lot of work to do as 82.88% of sales come from the United States, 14.48% from Europe, and only 2.60% come from Canada.

Margins are stabilizing again

On January 16, 2020, the company announced the closure of the Grand Rapids, Michigan manufacturing facility in order to save about $10.0 million to $11.0 million a year as part of the restructuring program. This closure came at the most opportune moment since the current crisis of the pandemic would hit the economy very soon, which would lead to reduced volumes and a reduction in profit margin.

Data by YCharts

Gross profit margin usually dances between 33% and 38%, which means the company makes about $0.33 to $0.38 for each dollar in sales after subtracting the cost of products sold. This is a very generous profit margin, and companies operating in the furniture industry typically have profit margins this high, or even better. The bed maker Sleep Number (SNBR), for example, has astronomical gross profit margins, typically slightly over 60%, so it would be a good idea to consider adding that company to our radar.

La-Z-Boy (LZB) manufactures products more similar to Knoll's and has gross profit margins of about 40%, usually higher than Knoll. On the other hand, HNI (HNI) has gross profit margins similar to Knoll's, a fact that could be explained because both are very focused on office furniture for businesses, which sometimes have the opportunity to buy large quantities at better prices. Lastly, Hooker Furniture (HOFT) has gross profit margins well below the industry. Ultimately, Knoll has average gross profit margins in comparison to its close peers, but these are very good overall, as this is an industry with good profit margins as a rule.

Except for Sleep Number, we see that the difference in price to sales ratio is not correlated to gross profit margins. In this sense, Hooker Furniture has only a 20.68% gross profit margin yet has a higher price to sales ratio than Knoll. HNI has a similar gross profit margin, but a 45% higher price to sales ratio, and La-Z-Boy has a 19.18% higher gross profit margin but has a price to sales ratio 103.83% higher than Knoll

Debt is manageable, but still too high

Data by YCharts

The company usually keeps cash on hand as low as possible, and that's why the dividend is so unstable over time. During the first quarter, the company took $219.5 million in proceeds from the revolving credit facility to compensate for the $16.4 million cash loss from operations, the $10.7 spending in capital expenditures, and to pay for the dividend. Currently, the long-term debt stands at $294 million, thanks in part to share dilution, and trailing twelve months' interest expenses are $19.10 million, which takes much of the company's profits. Since the third quarter, the company has the means to pay off part of the debt little by little while covering the dividend, which will lead to a reduction in interest expenses.

The dividend is safe, and the company is generating cash

Data by YCharts

The coronavirus crisis and the financial crisis drew two very high spikes in the dividend yield since share prices reached floors that would make the naked eye consider that it was a company on the verge of bankruptcy. Still, we have to consider that the current dividend yield is very difficult to calculate due to the great volatility it has had. Once the dividend returns to normal, we will have an annual dividend of $0.68, which will mean a yield on cost of 4.74%.

Meanwhile, the current annual dividend of $0.24 will give investors an initial dividend yield of 1.67%. If we ignore the two big spikes from the 2007-2008 financial crisis and the coronavirus bottom in March 2020, we can see that a potential dividend yield of 4.74% is far above average, suggesting that this is a good point from which start a position.

Year 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Levered free cash flow (in millions) $64.4 $26.2 $19.2 $38.6 $119.2 $50.5 $60.4 $68.2 Dividend expense (in thousands) $20,537 $22,529 $22,742 $24,364 $29,217 $30,193 $29,984 $32.8 Payout ratio 31.83% 85.87% 118.23% 63.21% 24.50% 59.80% 49.67% 48.09%

Sources: 10-K filings and Seeking Alpha

The company has usually covered the dividend with ease until the coronavirus pandemic hit its operations. In the second quarter, the company cut the quarterly dividend by 77% from $0.17 to 0.04% and then increased it again by 50% to $0.06 in the third quarter. In December 2020, the company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share, in line with previous. A $0.06 quarterly dividend will save the company over $5.5 per quarter from $8.9 million during the first quarter.

Levered free cash flow showed a big improvement and the dividend is easily covered again. In the first quarter, levered free cash flow was $-38.7 million, so the company lost cash and had to take debt. During the second quarter, the company made $2.0 million in levered free cash flow, which hardly covered the dividend. Profitability came again during the third quarter, with a levered free cash flow of $19.5 million and a dividend expense slightly over $3 million.

Risks worth considering

The first risk I would like to mention is directed to dividend growth investors. While it is legitimate to buy Knoll shares from a dividend perspective, keep in mind that it is not a stable dividend over time. Until now, the management strategy is to spend all available cash and cut the dividend in front of any headwind. I do not demonize them for this, as sales have increased over the years thanks to the various acquisitions they have made, but high volatility in the quarterly dividends should be expected during recessions and headwinds.

The economic impact on companies as a result of the coronavirus crisis and the uncertainty that results from continuously not knowing if there will be restrictions next month caused new office projects to suddenly stop. We must bear in mind that the products that the company sells are mostly bought at the time of making changes in the offices, both for opening, moving, and updating them. Unfortunately, changing furniture is something that always seems like it can be put off.

Restriction liftings in workplaces around the world will surely not bring demand back to prior levels, at least in the medium term. Work from home is forecasted to represent 25% to 30% of the workforce as a consequence of an increase in awareness of the benefits that it entails in relation to saving resources for the worker and the company, both temporary and economic. The problem is Knoll's residential sales were ~20% of the total in 2019, and while they now represent ~33% as the coronavirus pandemic has forced many people to reserve a place in their homes to work from home, many of the clients with whom they had business relationships are closed or operating at a slower pace.

On the other hand, it is necessary to keep a very close look at the changes in habits to sit in front of the screen, since Knoll is a company whose products are really expensive because they fit in the catalog of luxury products. The question is: who invests more money in seats for workers, companies, or workers?. It is still soon to see whether residential sales will fill the void left by the decline in the consumption of seats in the offices. Most likely, these workers will still have a reserved space in the office, although shared by more people as office working time is less.

Data by YCharts

As of February 19, 2020, there were 49,804,496 shares outstanding, and now there are 50,682,053. This means the company issued 877.557 shares, increasing the share count by 1.76%. Although it has been historically a common practice in the company, we must bear in mind that there is a risk that exiting the pandemic headwind could require more dilution of the shares, especially now that the price has risen since it bottomed in March of this year.

Conclusions

Knoll's sales have received a severe blow throughout the pandemic, but little by little it seems that they are recovering thanks to the increase in e-commerce and sales for home workspaces. Management is bent on increasing its presence in homes, both in the United States and in Europe, and it seems that the rewards are beginning to be reaped.

Work from home is a reality that has come to stay as many of us have become accustomed to this type of work and have seen its advantages. This fact could improve margins since unlike companies, people do not buy in lots. The management has reduced the dividend by 64.71%, and the share is trading at half price. Although the dividend yield has suffered as a result, the company managed to generate strong cash during the third quarter and cover the dividend with a tiny fraction of it, which will allow a reduction in interest expense as the debt pile is slowly paid down.

Once the balance sheet looks cleaner, it will be possible to return to the previous quarterly dividend of $0.17, which will leave us with a non-negligible yield on cost of ~4.75% in a company that usually allocates half of its resources to the dividend payment. Therefore, this represents a good point from which to start a position in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.