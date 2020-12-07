Thesis

Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FEAC) announced a merger with Skillz earlier this year. Looking closer at the deal, FEAC is poised to pop post merger and as Skillz grows into a more mature casino sports company. Given the management history, track record with SPACs, and core operating metrics, I am recommending a buy and hold with this name. I see 50%+ upside based on my analysis of past companies in the space.

Upside

Skillz is a well run gaming company that is mission driven and riding major tailwinds. It has well over $1.6 billion in gross marketplace volume and over 2 billion tournaments played per year. As a new generation emerges that is smartphone-first, I believe gaming and gambling are going to grow in big ways.

Skillz is also successful at getting users back to the platform - the most common problem with gaming companies in general. It ranks above TikTok, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), and other platforms in minutes played per day. I believe this bodes well for the general effectiveness of the platform.

Source: Investor Presentation

Further, I truly believe that a new generation of creators and developers will emerge. This group of developers will bring new types of games to life that will build a content flywheel to attract all types of gamers. This will create a longer lifetime value than other gaming platforms that have in-house developers that mostly cater to people like themselves. This flywheel is real and just getting started. We see similar phenomenon with Unity (U) and other platforms moving in this agnostic developer direction. The world has many types of gamers, and those platforms that make it easiest to develop will win.

Source: Investor Presentation

Economics and Market

This strategy is already showing up in the unit economics of the business. I believe the short payback period, impressive nearly 4x LTV/CAC and stunning growth rate will make Skillz a best in class gaming and gambling play that trades in line or higher than DraftKings (DKNG). Here are some basic statistics that demonstrate the scalability of the product.

Source: Investor Relations

This is also a bet on the gaming and gambling market. I believe the mobile part of that market is growing fastest and will continue to grow as a new generation of spenders are mobile-first and comfortable with payments on their phone. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and many others are standardizing and normalizing transacting large dollar amounts on the go, and this tailwind will benefit Skillz. Just the underlying market growth brings my market growth assumptions and company assumptions to 20%.

Source: Investor Relations

An unexpected attribute of the user base was how diversified it is. Actually, these statistics helped me truly understand the scale and size of the opportunity. One would typically not expect gamers to be of all ages, across many income levels, and primarily female. I believe this bodes well for the future of the company and the market growth. Skillz will need to continually justify new market segments, which it is already doing at nascent stages. TAM growth is probably the most important metric in this growth story and is supported by early demographics.

Source: Investor Relations

Looking deeper at the unit economics, we can see how to get to the 25% contribution margin. Given the 80%+ revenue growth, I doubt we see this with the growing marketing and sales costs in the short term, but I like that management is already thinking on these lines today. It is a tried and true model and I believe the 14% take rate can be added to over time with value add features, or lowered to grow GMV faster.

Source: Investor Relations

One of the more interesting parts of the business model is the monetization. Instead of focusing on in-game ads, Skillz has a set of sticky developer tools like payments, marketing, and server hosting. I believe these will eventually add additional gross profit and contribution margin to the business over time that is not accounted for today. Further, it results in monetization in a gaming 2.0 world that is superior, which could shift developer attention, the most important asset in this market.

Source: Investor Presentation

Management also thinks from the developer perspective. The ecosystem needs to support developers and show that all types of developers can be successful. Skillz has shown a track record across games to attract more developers.

Source: Investor Presentation

Management and Deal

The deal to go public is attractive because of 2-year management lock up. They really believe in the business and want the investors to know that. Further, Skillz has been capital efficient to date and is raising little at IPO. I believe this will make the process non-dilutive for investors at this stage.

Source: Investor Presentation

Comparables

The most compelling valuation slide is comparables, particularly to DraftKings. The other names are listed for ecommerce reference, and I would not be surprised to see FEAC trade between a traditional gaming company and a high flying ecommerce name if it can maintain its revenue growth.

Getting in at 6x forward EV/Revenue is a steal compared to 12x for DraftKings. Taking a 50% haircut to the comparable valuation would result in 50% upside, which is where I get my valuation case on a 1-year basis.

Source: Investor Relations

Risks

With a high growth investment like this, the risks are around TAM perception and forward revenue growth. If the TAM is perceived to be smaller than expected or growing less than 20% per year, it could hurt the perpetuity growth model and ending valuation. If revenue growth slows to less than 50%, I could also see the stock stuck rangebound for a while below 10x earnings as investors worry about take rate and profitability. I believe management's ability and the track record of the SPAC leader speak well to the ability to navigate these questions in the short and medium term, when I see the stock re-rating to be at least 10x forward EV/S.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FEAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.