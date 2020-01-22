Introduction

In the current market environment, it isn't easy to find real gems. Companies that are traded at a discount usually deserve the discount. Therefore, it is worthwhile to let your gaze wander and look away from popular stocks and markets. Partly they reveal themselves, the little undiscovered pearls. One of these companies is TeamViewer (OTCMKTS: OTCPK:TMVWY);(OTCPK:TMVWF). I have invested massively in the company over the last months. Although it is still within the scope of my general risk allocation rules (no more than 3 percent of the total portfolio as investment amount), TeamViewer is one of the companies where I will push this rule to the limit. This article will introduce the company in more detail and explain why it is a bargain at the current level.

The business model - how TeamViewer generates money

TeamViewer is a German company that provides remote maintenance software for screen sharing, video conferencing, file transfer, and VPN. For private, non-commercial use, the software is partly free of charge (freemium).

TeamViewer makes it possible to solve IT problems by allowing an expert to access the home PC elsewhere. Primarily due to the COVID 19 pandemic, many people have gotten to know the software.

I don't want to hide the fact that there are certainly competitors or other solutions such as Dameware Remote Everywhere, Mikogo, Chrome Remote Desktop, WebexMeetings by Cisco (CSCO), or ZOOM (ZM). For more information concerning alternatives, click here.

But TeamViewer goes a little bit further than that as it is less about online meetings but more about remote control and remote maintenance. In the following, I will give you a short overview, taken from the prospectus that TeamViewer published before the IPO:

The “connect” category includes use cases where TeamViewer’s platform provides full remote access and control functionalities for connected devices. Based on customer needs, these functionalities can be further enhanced and diversified, for example, by the addition of enterprise-grade security features allowing the integration of TeamViewer’s solutions in an existing enterprise technology stack. The “connect” category of use cases has applications across many different industries. For example, TeamViewer’s solutions have helped an Austrian hardware manufacturer with locations in seven countries provide world-class centralised internal IT support for its employees while meeting this customer’s security requirements, providing stable connections and, due to the global scalability of TeamViewer’s platform, facilitating further expansion to additional employees and external customers. In the “manage” category, TeamViewer’s solutions focus on centrally managing and controlling many connected devices. Building on its connectivity expertise, TeamViewer is able to offer remote device management with features that enable efficient management and control of endpoints in networks with multiple IT, IoT and mobile devices. In the “interact” category, the powerful features of TeamViewer’s connectivity platform allow live, real-time interaction of users connected to the same device through VoIP conference calls, the sharing of multiple screens or files and the handing over of endpoint control rights. In contrast to other online collaboration tools on the market, TeamViewer’s solutions addressing the “interact” category benefit from strong access and control capabilities. This approach is tailored to attract experts to collaborate with each other using TeamViewer’s solutions while being connected to the same device.

The potential is breathtaking

The potential is extremely promising for TeamViewer. Even without Corona, it is predictable that remote connections will become more and more critical. The application areas are very diverse and range from simple maintenance work to machines to control entire industrial plants. Of course, TeamViewer will not be the only company offering solutions in this area, but it has an ideal starting position. According to a blog page hosted by Microsoft (no joke), 90 percent of Fortune 500 companies rely on TeamViewer.

Furthermore, TeamViewer has strengthened this position with the acquisition of Ubimax. Ubimax is also a German company that offers AR-based products for improving manual work processes to its customers in various industries. The technologies are used on so-called wearables such as data glasses. In addition to these wearables and consulting services, the product portfolio includes the leading AR software platform Frontline. According to TeamViewer, this is a kind of digital toolbox for workers in production halls and warehouses. Below, you can find some applications of the Frontline platform in more detail:

Ubimax Frontline products/services, source: TeamViewer webpage

Ubimax is still a small company, but it already has many customers, including Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), Coca-Cola (KO), Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), Unilever (UL), and Deere & Company(DE). Just imagine the possibilities: While Ubimax supports people in optimizing manual processes, Teamviewer provides direct access to systems, devices, and machines in this process from the outside.

TeamViewer already realizes the potential and strengthens itself sensibly

TeamViewer is growing massively and hasn't even moved the international growth lever in the Industry 4.0 area. Revenues have increased from just EUR 91 million in 2016 to an estimated EUR 460 million in 2020. With that tailwind, TeamViewer is expected to break the EUR 1 billion revenue-barrier in the mid-2020s. In the first half of the year TeamViewer massively benefited from the COVID 19 pandemic. With the improved pandemic situation in the third quarter, billing revenues grew significantly slower in the third quarter than in the first half of the year. However, from July to September revenues increased by 29 percent, which shows how strong TeamViewer can grow under normal conditions.

It is also a good sign that the company is already profitable. TeamViewer has a healthy gross margin of 86 percent, which is quite strong even for a software company. Salesforce (CRM), for example, never had a gross margin above 80.5 percent.

Revenue, earnings, and margins, source: www.DividendStocks.Cash

The company is a bargain

Currently, TeamViewer is a bargain. It will already have an adjusted P/E of 30 by the end of 2022. That is not very high for a young growth company. Just look at Salesforce, which will have a much higher adjusted P/E ratio of approximately 64 in 2022.

Fair value calculation Team Viewer, source: www.DividendStocks.Cash

TeamViewer's financial position and the current/future profit/cash flow potential support my thesis

Likewise, TeamViewer is not only profitable, but it also stands on an excellent financial footing. The debt ratio of 80 percent is relatively high. However, the total debt, including all liabilities, amounts to only EUR 834 million.

Debt to total assets and amortization power, source: www.DividendStocks.Cash

With a free cash flow (FCF) of EUR 202 million, which will also grow massively in the future, I do not see the debt as a problem. The company has a growth in paying subscribers of 72 percent on a year to year basis. TeamViewer estimates the total addressable market growth (TAM) at 24 percent from 2018 to 2023. The cash conversion ratio (defined as Pre-tax FCF / Cash EBITDA) of over 90 percent also ensures that a large part of the FCF remains as profit. With the tailwind from these developments, the FCF is expected to increase from EUR 0.66 per share this year to EUR 1.47 at the end of 2022. I expect margins to remain stable so that profits will also increase at this rate. Currently, TeamViewer has an operating margin of 40 percent and a net margin of almost 27 percent besides the gross margin of 86 percent. These figures underline the profitable foundation of the company.

Taking risks into account

Of course, you should also consider the risks. TeamViewer is still a very young company (but has a market capitalization of EUR 7.7 billion). It has yet to prove that it really can scale its business as it promises. Besides, TeamViewer was the victim of a cyber attack in 2016, in which hackers could probably have had access to millions of devices. According to TeamViewer, there is luckily no evidence of data misuse. TeamViewer has counteracted the danger of further attacks with numerous defense measures. Nevertheless, there is a (branch-typical) risk here that you should not hide. Such attacks can massively destroy trust and result in high damage compensation.

Conclusion

TeamViewer currently has an excellent opportunity/risk ratio. Now, the share price is somewhat caught in the post-COVID-19 blues. But I believe that many investors have not yet recognized the potential of this stock. The company offers much more than just remote desktop software. It could become one of the most prominent players in the management and maintenance of industry 4.0. For this extraordinary potential, the valuation is extremely low. Thus, I will continue to buy TeamViewer shares in compliance with my diversification rules.

TeamViewer is part of my diversified retirement portfolio. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive other long-term investment proposals or updates on my latest portfolio research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article, and check "Get email alerts".