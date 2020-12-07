While Fidelity is a leader in 401-k plans, HealthEquity has risen fast to become the leader in HSA plans, by number of accounts opened.

The financial services firm, Fidelity Investments, often comes to mind when people think about leading 401-k retirement plan managers. In this article, I’m focused on the leading HSA (healthcare savings account) plan provider, HealthEquity (HQY), which is the market leader in this fast-growing space. This company has stormed out of the gate since debuting as a public company in 2014. I evaluate what makes HealthEquity worth owning at the right price, so let’s get started.

(Source: Company website)

A Look Into HealthEquity

HealthEquity provides a technology-based platform that enable consumers to make healthcare saving and spending decisions. This includes the maintenance of HSAs, FSAs (flexible spending accounts), HRAs (healthcare reimbursement accounts), COBRA, Commuter, and other CDBs (consumer direct benefits). HealthEquity is an SEC-registered investment advisor, with 12.5 million accounts covering over $12 billion in HSA assets. It is currently the benefits administrator to the employers of 1 in 7 working Americans, with around 100K employers served.

As seen below, HealthEquity has demonstrated impressive growth since its IPO in 2014, with 826% total growth in HSA assets, and 654% growth in HSA accounts since then. This has far outpaced the HSA market growth of 306% by assets and 221% by accounts over this same timeframe. The strong growth has catapulted HealthEquity to the #1 and #2 positions by number of accounts and assets, respectively.

(Source: Q2’21 Investor Presentation)

HealthEquity continues to grow, with revenue rising by 103% YoY, to $176M in the latest quarter ended July’20 (Q2’21). This increase was related to both organic growth and the acquisition of WageWorks in August of 2019. Given that WageWorks was a competitor in this space, this acquisition has resulted in synergies, as HealthEquity is able to eliminate redundant processes. The company has already realized $50M of synergies through the end of July this year.

Looking forward, I see additional earnings accretion potential, as management expects to realize another $30M in cost synergies over the next 18 months, for a total synergy target of $80M. This equates to a $0.39 boost in annual earnings, based on the additional $30M target and 76.9 million shares outstanding. This comes out to a 22% earnings boost that may be realized in 1.5 – 2 years, based on the trailing 12-months’ Non-GAAP EPS of $1.71.

Meanwhile, the company is executing well operationally, as the number of HSA accounts grew organically (excluding the WageWorks acquisition) by 13% YoY, and by 25% YoY in assets. This is faster than the growth of the overall HSA market, with a still impressive 11.6% growth in accounts, and 19% growth in assets. I see this as being strong evidence of the attractive growth profile of this sector, and I don’t see this slowing down anytime soon. This is supported by a study conducted by financial services juggernaut, Fidelity, which, as seen below, shows that paying for healthcare is the #1 financial concern among investors, including millionaires.

(Source: Fidelity 2019 Survey)

This is further supported by the large baby boomer population in the U.S., who may be stashing funds into HSA accounts as they near retirement age. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the 65+ age group is growing at a faster rate than the general population, with about 10,000 baby boomers reaching this age group every day, and by 2030, over 1 in 5 U.S. residents will be of retirement age.

While I’m encouraged by the strong growth that HealthEquity has seen, one risk that I see is the potential for increased utilization of HSA funds by consumers next year, with the expectation of an easing of the pandemic due to vaccinations. This would be due to pent up demand for elective surgeries and doctor’s office visits, which were deferred this year due to lockdown measures and the pandemic. Since HealthEquity charges custodial fees on assets under management, an asset drawdown would cut into the company’s earnings.

In addition, weakness in the job market would also negatively affect HealthEquity, as that would reduce both employee and employer contributions into HSA plans. Plus, working from home during the pandemic could be the new norm, even after a vaccine is delivered. This could be a long-term headwind for HealthEquity's commuter benefit accounts, as this would result in less funds being deposited into those accounts, thereby resulting in less fees charged by the company.

This sentiment appears to be shared by analysts. As seen below, HealthEquity’s EPS is projected to decline next year by 7%, before picking back up in 2022. While I’m long term bullish on the company, I see the shares as being rather expensive, at the current price of $70.60, with a forward P/E of 45.2.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In order to achieve a PEG ratio of 2, which is what I would assign for high growth stocks, HealthEquity would need to have an annual growth rate of 22.6%. This is based on the current share price of $70.60 and the EPS estimate of $1.56 for the current fiscal year. As seen above, analysts do not expect a sustained 22.6% EPS growth over the next few years.

Investor Takeaway

HealthEquity is a market leader in the growing HSA benefit space, with strong growth since its IPO. The WageWorks acquisition has enhanced HealthEquity’s scale, and management expects to see more synergies over the next 18 months. Plus, I see the company benefiting from the secular trend of the growing adult senior population, with healthcare spend being a top consideration for consumers heading towards retirement.

While HealthEquity has seen impressive asset growth this year, I see potential for a YoY earnings decline next year, as healthcare utilization returns to more normalized levels. I view the shares as being fairly expensive at present, and would not recommend layering in new investment at this time.

