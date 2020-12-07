A recent correlation with energy shares- A beat in Q3- Enough business to go around in the coming years.

The “New Deal” was a series of programs and projects that helped lift the United States out of the Great Depression in the 1930s. When President Franklin Delano Roosevelt took the oath of the Presidency in 1933, he rolled out the program that stabilized the economy by providing jobs and economic relief. FDR lifted the economy from its morass with the “Three Rs,” including relief, recovery, and reform. Stuart Chase, an economist and member of FDR’s brain trust, coined the term “New Deal.” As FDR accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in 1932, he said, “I pledge you, I pledge myself, to a new deal for the American people.” The term stuck, and history has done nothing to diminish the power of a “New Deal.”

Ninety years later, we hear a lot about “Deals.” The high-profile congresswoman from New York, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, has been promoting a “Green New Deal” to address climate change and the environment. President-elect Joe Biden rarely misses an opportunity to answer a question with, “Here’s the deal.”

The global pandemic has wreaked havoc with the US economy. The incoming administration will need to “deal” with the aftermath. In FDR’s spirit, a massive public works project that embraces the “Three Rs” is likely on the horizon for the US. The Manitowoc Company (MTW) is a business that would likely benefit from a “New Deal” in the US over the coming years.

A U.S. infrastructure package is on the horizon

President-elect Biden, members of the House of Representatives, and Senators face a struggling US economy in 2021. The global pandemic has exacted a severe toll on conditions as unemployment remains high and economic growth has been weak. Stimulus provides a short-term band-aid, but recovery requires action.

There has been bipartisan support for a US infrastructure rebuilding package for years. However, the two political parties have not agreed on anything during the Trump administration. Any hopes for a program to rebuild and recondition the crumbling roads, bridges, tunnels, ports, airports, government buildings, schools, and other parts of the infrastructure have evaporated in a partisan environment.

Meanwhile, incoming administrations often receive some level of bipartisan support for early legislative initiatives. As economic growth will be a primary goal on both sides of the political aisle, an infrastructure package that provides jobs and long-overdue improvements are the perfect places to start emerging from 2020’s financial abyss. Aside from employment, the project would create a boom for construction and building materials companies that would benefit from government contracts.

The last significant US government building program was almost seven decades ago, in the 1950s, under the Eisenhower administration.

MTW makes lifting equipment for infrastructure applications

The Manitowoc Company (MTW) has been in business for over a century since 1902. The headquarters are in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. MTW provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the US and worldwide. They design, manufacture, and distribute crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand. They also provide a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand, mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands. MTW also sells crane product parts and services, offers crane rebuilding, remanufacturing, and training to customers.

MTW’s products have applications in energy production and distribution, petrochemical and industrial projects, and infrastructure projects, including road, bridge, airport construction, and commercial and high-rise residential construction.

An all-time high in MTW shares in 2018 and a collapse

Since 2000, MTW shares have traded from a low of $1.98 to $44.03 per share. The high came in early 2018, but the stock thereafter plunged.

The chart shows that long-before the 2020 global pandemic weighed on the stock market, MTW shares declined. The stock dropped to a low of $7.24 in May before recovering.

MTW’s stock rose to a high in 2018 on the back of optimism for a boom in infrastructure spending stimulated by the Trump tax cuts and Jobs Act. At the same time, a firm oil price in 2018 lifted MTW shares. As hopes of an infrastructure package evaporated and crude oil prices declined, MTW shares tanked. However, the price action in the shares that took them from below $10 in 2016 to over $44 in January 2018 could be a model for the future. The stock is back down near the early 2016 level at $12.38 as of December 4, 2020. Since the end of October, MTW shares have been trading with the oil price.

A recent correlation with energy shares- A beat in Q3- Enough business to go around in the coming years

Crude oil is an industrial commodity and is often a bellwether for the US and global economies’ health and wellbeing. As economic conditions improve, the demand for crude oil and its price tends to rise. The S&P 500 Energy Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) holds a portfolio of the leading US energy companies.

The chart highlights the rise in the XLE from $26.98 on October 29 to a high of $40.66 as of December 4, or 50.7%. Over the same period, MTW shares rose from $7.36 to $12.40 or 68.5%. The XLE traded at a high of over $78 per share in January 2018, when MTW reached its peak.

In Q3, MTW surprised the market, reporting EPS that was 39 cents above consensus estimates.

The chart shows that the company reported EPS of ten cents compared to projections of a twenty-nine cents loss. The shares have rallied steadily since the third-quarter release.

In August 2020, MTW announced that Aaron H. Ravenscroft, the company’s Executive Vice President of Cranes, was appointed President and CEO and a member of the Board of Directors, succeeding Barry L. Pennypacker, who held the position for five years. The change in leadership after a short tenure could foster a shift in MTW’s focus. The new CEO has been with the company since March 2016 and has more than 17 years of operational, sales, and marketing, and international leadership in the industrial and engineered equipment products business.

The comparison of MTW with other companies in the construction and mining machinery shows that MTW is a small member with a market cap of only $427.84 million. The company pays no dividend. However, as a specialized company that provides cranes, a massive infrastructure package in the US would likely give the company the opportunity for government contracts or subcontracts to increase earnings. The new CEO’s international experience and contacts could also increase revenues as the declining dollar makes US companies more competitive on the global landscape. The bottom line is that I am bullish on MTW for three reasons. First, there will be enough business to go around to all members of the sector if the US finally embarks on a long-overdue infrastructure rebuilding program. Second, the price action from 2016-2018 could be a model for share performance as the stock rallied on the prospects of an infrastructure package after the 2016 US election. Finally, the management change appears to be refocusing the company on efficiency that could lead to more opportunities as the dollar’s value declines. Aside from those reasons, the recent trend in the stock has been impressive.

Levels to watch in OC shares- Cost control and innovation set the stage for a recovery in the shares

MTW shares suffered on the back of the trade war between the US and China and the global pandemic. The demand for cranes declined. Under new management, MTW aligned production with decreased demand. The company lowered capital spending by 50% and suspended its share buyback program. The company has been investing in the higher-margin parts and services sector. MTW has targeted customers in the Middle East to increase revenues. The falling dollar should support this focus.

With the stock at $12.38 at the end of last week, a survey of ten analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $12.30 for MTW with projections ranging from $10 to $20.

The chart shows the first level of technical resistance is nearby at the June 8 high of $12.89. Above there, congestion areas at $17-$18 will act as resistance, with targets at the April 2019 $19.37 high and the February 2019 high of $19.77 per share. The upside target is at the upper end of analyst price targets.

I believe one of the big stories for 2021 will be US infrastructure building, which will be the “New Deal.” Even if Republicans win the January runoff elections and retain control of the Senate, President-elect Biden will tell Senator McConnell, “Here’s the deal, we need an infrastructure deal.” The issue may be the one area where the two parties can come together over the coming year. MTW and other companies that provide critical construction equipment and parts will stand to benefit from some juicy government contracts. Meanwhile, the weaker dollar creates a bonus when it comes to competing for international business. My target on the stock is $20, so risk-reward favors the upside.

