The Stock Market: New Highs Ahead

Even though stock prices appear to be highly prices, the performance of the stock market is likely to continue as long as the Federal Reserve continues to underwrite stock prices.

Behind this performance, and the performance of the stock market over the past decade is the support of the Federal Reserve System and the apparent Federal Reserve "put."

The stock market continues to rise to new highs, even though the economy is weak, business failures and unemployment is high, and the pandemic continues to spread.

The stock market has had an amazing run over the past decade. Year-after-year during this period, the stock market has risen to new historical highs.

This past Friday, new highs were reached for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 Stock index, and the NASDAQ.

And, the world is being hit by a pandemic that no one has been not yet been brought under control, economies are in recession, and huge numbers of workers and business owners are on the brink of having no place to earn wages or profits.

Yet, the stock market proceeds to higher and higher levels.

To me, there is one answer: the Federal Reserve System.

The Federal Reserve Role

The role of the Federal Reserve has been the foundation of this performance. And what is the record?

Well, James Mackintosh puts it very succinctly in his Wall Street Journal article:

“Stocks have done better than their norm of the past century even if you invested at the high in 2007 and held through both the worst financial crisis and worst pandemic in 100 years.”

Well, coming out of the Great Recession, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke set a vision on how the economic recovery could be achieved. Mr. Bernanke wanted the Fed to stimulate the stock market, create a wealth effect for consumers, who would then act as the driving factor in the following economic recovery.

Mr. Bernanke was very successful; in his effort. I have written about this many times over the past ten years.

The Fed has basically followed this prescription ever since. The Fed, too, during this time, has always aimed to err on the side of too much monetary ease so that they didn’t make any mistakes that might send the market into a downward spiral.

It appears that Federal Reserve officials are very sensitive to any fears investors might have that the Fed has changed direction. It seems as if every time there is even the most modest feeling that the Fed has altered this policy, Fed officials rush back in to show the market that they are still “in the game.” This has been so much the interpretation that we have called this approach the Federal Reserve “put.”

Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell have followed this approach, each in their own way.

We see Mr. Powell reacting in February and March to flood the banking and financial system with so much liquidity that the system remained stable, and the stock market recovered from the short drop it recorded following the spread of the pandemic and the following economic recession.

Today, “U. S. Companies Are Sitting On The Largest Pile Of Cash Ever.”

The result is that credit inflation is alive and well.

Forecast for the stock markets? Expect them to remain frothy.

For one, with so much cash on hand, expect stock buyback to be rich in 2021, which, of course, should help to keep the stock market going.

The Risk

Economic uncertainty remains high. I have written a lot about how this period of time seems to be reflecting radical uncertainty as to the direction of the future and exactly how that future will be achieved. Policy markets face this radical uncertainty as well as do investors. What the correct future policy of the government should be…well, your guess is as good as mine.

Does this uncertainty show? Well, Mark Hulbert, writing in the Wall Street Journal states that

U.S. economic uncertainty remains at near-record levels, and the stock market is at an all-time high. If history is any guide, something’s got to give.”

That is the message flashing from an index of economic uncertainty created by three finance professors: Scott Baker of Northwestern University, Nicholas Bloom of Stanford University and Steven Davis of the University of Chicago. Before this year, there was a strong correlation between increases in this index and falling stocks. In fact, based on this historical pattern back to 1900, the S&P 500 appears to be about 20% higher than it should be.”

That is also the picture we get from the measure created by Robert Shiller, Yale economist. See the article in the Financial Times. Shiller’s measure of the cyclically adjusted price/earnings ratio,

or CAPE, is at the third highest level it has ever been, exceeded only by the peaks reached just before the stock market crash in the 1930s and the before the DOTCOM market break in the 1990s.

Note, however, in the chart above, from the trough reached in 2010, the value for CAPE has risen in parallel with the monetary ease created by the Federal Reserve System.

In other words, the stock market seems to be following the guidance of the Federal Reserve and as long as the Fed continues to underwrite the stock market, investors appear to be willing to assume more and more risk to participate in the increasing stock prices.

The Future

What can be said? The answer seems to be very simple. The U. S. stock market will continue to rise as long as investors believe that the Federal Reserve System will continue to underwrite the increases.

But, also note, that as the Fed continues to underwrite the rise in asset prices, the money appears to stay within the financial circuit of the economy, with very little flowing over into the real production of goods and services. This seems to be the price that the economy pays for the continued rise in stock prices.

But, who wants stock prices to come down?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.