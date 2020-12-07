On Friday, liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from the United States surged over 11 BCF/day for the first time, and held above this record level through the weekend near 11.4 BCF/day, up more than 4 BCF/day from last year.

Since exports first began at Cheniere Energy’s (LNG’s) facility on the Texas/Louisiana border since early 2016, LNG has been a key source of demand growth in the sector that has helped to counter the surge in production during this same period.

LNG exports were hit by a 1-2 punch this Spring and Summer when lockdowns across Europe quashed global demand and then, in August and September, when back-to-back-to-back hurricanes shut down Sabine Pass and especially Cameron for upwards of a month. As a result, after four years of nearly uninterrupted growth, LNG exports plunged from March 2020 highs near 9.5 BCF/day to under 3 BCF/day on multiple occasions in July, August, and September, as shown in the Figure below.

Figure 1: Daily LNG Exports [Source: pipeline data]

Unfortunately for natural gas bulls, this drop more than cancelled out an impressive decline in natural gas production that resulted in supply/demand imbalances stagnating, the storage surplus struggling to narrow, and a long-anticipated rally in natural gas prices failing to get off the ground.

What, then, has triggered the remarkable 8 BCF/day surge in LNG exports over the past three months?

First, after the initial surge in COVID cases across East Asia last Winter and early Spring, these countries have done a better job of mitigating the virus’ spread compared to the West. As a result, natural gas demand has not only recovered, but has climbed to new all-time highs. As a result, between July and September, four out of the top five and seven out of the top ten countries receiving exports from the US are located in Asia, shown in the Figure below. This compares to a much higher European predominance last year.

Figure 2: LNG exports by destination country [Source: Various pipeline data]

It is therefore not surprising that natural gas prices at the JKM East Asia price point have rallied sharply, climbing by 275% since July to $7.50/MMBTU as of last Friday, and diverging from the domestic Henry Hub price point, as shown below.

Figure 3: JKM versus Henry Hub Price Points [Source: CME data]

As a result, the JKM-Henry Hub price spread, after accounting for liquefaction and shipping costs, has dramatically flipped from a $1.00/MMBTU loss in early June to a +$2.36/MMBTU profit, as shown below. This is more than double the price spread the same time last year. It is this favorable spread that has fueled spike in Asian demand.

Figure 4: JKM-Henry Hub Profitability Spread Daily Data [Source: CME data]

Additionally, despite the fact that COVID has remained a pervasive presence throughout Europe, the continent has taken aggressive steps towards reigning in its supply/demand imbalance. This included cutting LNG exports over the summer as well as alternative sources of natural gas, such as from Russian and Ukrainian pipelines as well as fuel-switching towards natural gas. As a result, European inventories have flipped from a +775 BCF year-over-year storage surplus to a -268 BCF deficit between the end of February and Saturday.

Figure 5: European natural gas storage surpluses & deficits vesus 2019 [Source: GIE data]

This trend has continued even as LNG exports have spiked, due to the combination of strong demand despite ongoing COVID as well as a cooler start to the heating season.

As a result, European natural gas prices have recovered as well, though not to the same extent as Asia, with both the TTF continental price point and the NBP UK price point seeing prices nearly triple. Profitability spreads have jumped from a $0.75/MMBTU loss to a +$0.97/MMBTU profit at TTF and a +$1.54/MMBTU profit at NBP, as shown in the Figures below.

Figure 6: TTF-HH & NBP-HH price & profitability data [Source: CME Data]

With weak US prices supporting the spread at all price points and both western Europe and East Asia both expecting to see generally at or below-average temperatures through mid December bolstering regional demand, LNG exports will likely remain strong through the rest of the year and likely the rest of the heating season, barring short-term disruptions due to Gulf of Mexico fog restricting shipping traffic, maintenance, etc. LNG exports probably won’t be able to climb above 12 BCF/day due to current export capacity, but I expect demand to hold above 10 BCF/day.

Record LNG exports have supported a very tight underlying natural gas supply/demand imbalance, despite rebounding production which has rallied 5 BCF/day from the mid-October lows. When comparing the temperature-independent supply/demand elements of production, Canadian imports, Mexican exports, LNG exports, and powerburn, supply is down -3.4 BCF/day and demand is up +4.4 BCF/day compared to last year, as of Sunday’s data. This results in a highly favorable -7.8 BCF/day year-over-year temperature-independent supply/demand imbalance, as shown in the Figure below.

Figure 7: Daily Natural Gas Supply & Demand Data [Source: pipeline data]

This means that, for any given number of degree days, I would expect that day’s storage withdrawal to be 7.8 BCF/day higher, or bullish, than if the same number of degree days had occurred last year.

And, as the Figure below shows, this imbalance has held roughly steady since early October as the gain in LNG exports has offset the rally in production. And with production showing some signs of rolling over, it is possible that the imbalance could top -8-10 BCF/day tight by the end of the year.

Figure 8: Daily Natural Gas Supply & Demand Data [Source: pipeline data]

This has created a significant tailwind for natural gas where even seasonal temperatures can result in bullish storage withdrawals and colder-than-normal weather will drive exceptional builds. The impact of this tailwind was on full display in October when an early-season cold snap saw the storage surplus versus the 5-year average contract by 50% in less than 4 weeks. The market has not been this bullishly skewed since perhaps the hurricane-driven disruptions of 2005, or at least since the Summer of 2012.

However, despite this underlying bullishness, natural gas has not rallied and has, in fact, erased all of its October gains to settle under $2.60/MMBTU on Friday, as Mother Nature has been extremely uncooperative. November 2020 was a top-10 warmest month across most of the major population centers and December looks like it will be just as warm. Temperature-dependent demand—namely, residential and commercial heating demand—has been extremely weak and, based on the latest near- and extended temperature outlook will not be improving through at least mid-December. This will override the bullish underlying fundamentals driven by record LNG exports and could lead to further selling pressure. However, unlike previous bear markets—Winter 2019-20, Winter 2015-16, Spring 2012, Fall 2008, etc—this year will feature a sound fundamental basis that will limit the influence on mild temperature on the storage surplus. For this reason, I expect losses will be limited and weather-driven dips will be bought by informed investors. In addition to the direct-play ETFs UNG and BOIL, I also like the stable E&Ps COG and EQT as well as the higher-risk, higher-reward SWN.

The data presented above is accurate as of the publication time of this article. The latest supply/demand numbers, including LNG exports, can be found on my site, updated each morning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOIL, EQT, COG, & SWN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.