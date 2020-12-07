The stock has not run up like many packaged food names during the COVID era and still has some upside potential.

Introduction

The average grocery shopper might not be familiar with the name John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) but they may have heard of the company's most popular brand, Fisher nuts. They might also be buying private label nuts packaged by the company. JBSS also sells nuts under the Squirrel and Southern Style Nuts brands, and fruit and nut mixes under the Orchard Valley Harvest brand. These consumer brands made up 77% of JBSS's sales in fiscal 2020. Commercial ingredients and contract packaging made up the rest.

The average investor may also overlook the company due to its small market capitalization of $880 million, which happens to also be 1x FY 2020 sales. (The company's fiscal year ends on the last Thursday in June.) JBSS can also be missed by dividend investors because it only started paying a regular dividend of $0.50/share in 2017, increasing 5 cents every year to $0.65 in 2020. Since this is an annual dividend, paid only once per year in August, the sub-1% yield does not look attractive. The good news is that JBSS has paid special dividends every year since 2012. They have also been paid once a year, except in 2019 and 2020, the company added a second special dividend each year. As a result, the total yield for the stock has been in the 3.8% - 6.1% range the last 4 years.

JBSS was founded by John B. Sanfilippo in Chicago in 1922 and has been a family-run business ever since. They moved into a series of larger facilities as the company grew, ending up at its current Elgin, IL facility in 2008. Share price performance has been phenomenal since then for a low-tech consumer staples company, running from around $5 to above $100 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. It has since pulled back to the mid-$70's as the pandemic hurt JBSS's commercial and contract packaging businesses and and they lost placement of some product lines at key customers.

I'm not going to lament the missed 20-bagger right now, as I did in my recent article. There's not another 20-bagger or even 10-bagger left in JBSS from here, but I think it can continue to pay a 4%-plus total yield with an opportunity for capital gains back to the highs reached in 2019.

Cost Control Offsets Flat Sales

JBSS has seen its gross margin improve over the last couple years. As a result, its gross profit increased 33% from 2015 to 2020 despite little increase in sales.

$ million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (1Q) Revenues $ 887.2 $ 952.1 $ 846.6 $ 888.9 $ 876.2 $ 880.1 $ 210.3 Cost of Sales $ 755.2 $ 814.6 $ 704.7 $ 750.0 $ 717.9 $ 704.3 $ 170.9 Gross Profit $ 132.0 $ 137.5 $ 141.9 $ 138.9 $ 158.3 $ 175.8 $ 39.3 Gross Margin 14.9% 14.4% 16.8% 15.6% 18.1% 20.0% 18.7%

Wholesale prices for most nut types have come down over that time frame while retail prices have been flat.

JBSS captures the benefits of these improved margins with its vertically integrated supply chain. The company maintains shelling facilities in Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and California so that they can buy directly from producers.

The company has also improved its operating margin so that its operating income in 2020 was 53% above 2015 levels. In 2020 and 1Q 2021, the company mentions trimming advertising and consulting costs as drivers of the reduction.

$ million 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 (1Q) Gross Profit $ 132.0 $ 137.5 $ 141.9 $ 138.9 $ 158.3 $ 175.8 $ 39.3 SG&A $ 83.2 $ 87.5 $ 84.9 $ 86.1 $ 102.8 $ 101.1 $ 20.5 Operating Income $ 48.8 $ 50.0 $ 57.0 $ 52.8 $ 55.5 $ 74.7 $ 18.9 Operating Margin 5.5% 5.3% 6.7% 5.9% 6.3% 8.5% 9.0%

Interest and other expenses are covered more than 10x by operating income. JBSS's interest expenses are low because the company's low debt. The only long-term debt is the mortgage on its Elgin, IL headquarters which will be paid off in 2023 and lease obligations on its Selma, TX facility through 2026. Short term debt consists of a revolving credit facility of up to $117.5 million. Only $44.1 million was drawn on this facility at the end of 1Q 2021 and interest rates are low at around 2.4%.

But What About Sales?

JBSS has increased its percentage of total sales to the higher-margin consumer channel in recent years, but this comes with risks. In particular is the risk of concentrating too many sales with one customer. Walmart (WMT) made up 33% of JBSS's sales in 2020 and Target (TGT) made up 12%. The company has done well with its Fisher snack nuts which is fortunately its highest-selling product line. They suffered big setbacks however with Fisher recipe nuts and Orchard Valley Harvest due to lost distribution at just one or a few customers.

Sales volume for our branded products in the consumer distribution channel changed as follows: Fisher recipe nuts (14.1)% Orchard Valley Harvest (16.1)% Fisher snack nuts 12.6% Southern Style Nuts (8.4)%

JBSS is growing share with online retailers and grocery chains to offset these lost sales at the big box stores. Thanks to the strength of Fisher snack nuts and private brand sales, total sales in the consumer channel still grew 6.1% in 1Q 2021.

The commercial ingredient channel supplies nuts to producers of other packaged goods like bakery items, cereal, candies, and ice cream. This channel also supplies restaurants and airlines, so there is an opportunity for sales to bounce back after the pandemic. The contract packaging channel also suffered from COVID as reduced foot traffic at convenience stores impacted one customer.

The company should see a post-COVID improvement in its non-consumer sales channels. For the consumer business which makes up the remaining 3/4 of sales, JBSS should be able to continue expanding Fisher snack nuts and private label sales while pursuing alternate outlets for the recipe nuts and trail mix volumes that it lost at the big box stores.

Valuation And Capital Management

JBSS got a considerable markdown following the release of FY 2020 earnings in August, falling from over $90 per share to $71.56 in late September. Certainly the lost placement of Fisher recipe nuts and Orchard Valley at a major customer was a negative catalyst, despite the improvement in margins and net income. This level was tested and held when the company reported 1Q 2021 earnings in late October. At this level, JBSS stock was near its 5-year low P/E ratio.

We can also look at at relative valuation to other packaged food companies, but it is important to keep in mind growth and profitability metrics of the comparable companies. The chart below compares JBSS to small-cap peers JM Smucker (SJM) and B&G Foods (BGS) as well as mega-cap Pepsico (PEP).

JBSS is valued a little above its small-cap peers but far below Pepsi. Do the growth rates justify these P/E ratios? Using the Seeking Alpha Peer Comparison tool, we can see that none of these companies really shoot the lights out on growth, however JBSS leads in projected EPS growth. So, it is reasonable for JBSS to be valued above SJM and BGS, but it looks incredibly cheap compared to PEP.

JBSS SJM BGS PEP Revenue Growth (FWD) 1.18% -0.84% 4.44% 4.10% EPS Growth (FWD) 7.99% 0.09% 6.67% 2.15%

I also like to like to look at profitability metrics like return on capital when comparing relative valuations. Looking at return on equity, JBSS is superior to its small cap peers but far behind Pepsi.

JBSS's low debt however gives it an advantage even over Pepsi in return on total capital.

From these charts, I can say that JBSS looks cheap relative to its own history but around fair value compared to other small cap packaged goods names. To call JBSS a buy here requires at least one macro or one micro condition to be true. On the macro level, continued rotation into small cap value from large cap growth is needed to get JBSS's valuation closer to PEP's. On the micro level, JBSS needs to continue delivering stronger margins and get some post-COVID growth in its commercial businesses to replace the consumer sales that were lost in Orchard Valley and Fisher recipe. I think that both of these can happen, but if they do not the downside is limited by the company's strong balance sheet and current comparable valuation to low-growth peers.

JBSS had free cash flow of $43.5 million over the trailing 4 quarters. That represents a price/FCF of around 20 and about $3.79 of FCF per share. That is enough to fully cover the dividends paid in calendar year 2020, although not what was paid in 2019. Going forward, the company can afford to maintain a high payout ratio thanks to its low debt obligations. The company has not bought back many shares, which is another factor in favor of a continued high total dividend. A yield in the 4% area including the special is not unreasonable to expect. Nevertheless, a special dividend is never guaranteed, and the company could always decide to use the cash for a capital project or acquisitions.

Risks

The high concentration of sales in just a few customers that I discussed earlier is an important risk. An increase in wholesale nut prices could also be a risk if the company can not pass them along.

Finally, it is important to note the two class share structure. The Sanfilippo family holds Class A shares with 10 times the voting rights of common shares. This gives them majority voting power and could prevent a takeover if the family does not want to sell. Management has demonstrated a good track record since the latest generation took over, and the company treats shareholders well with its dividend policy.

Conclusion

John B. Sanfilippo & Son is an under-the-radar name that has performed well over the last decade but the stock has stalled out recently on flat sales. An end to the COVID-19 pandemic should provide a boost to the commercial businesses which sell to restaurants and airlines. The company has suffered lost branded business at key customers, highlighting the risk of a concentrated customer base. Nevertheless, JBSS has offset these losses with increased sales of Fisher snack nuts and private label business. The company has also done well managing costs over the last couple years and has grown net income nicely on low sales growth.

JBSS is not the screaming buy it was in 2008 but it remains a decent value based on the possibility of renewed sales growth post-pandemic as well as a rotation into smaller cap value names that seems to have started. The company's conservative balance sheet and dividend payout supported by cash flow should provide some downside protection.

