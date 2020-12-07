As the pandemic resulted in the shutdown of many businesses, a surge in unemployment, and indebtedness, the importance of building a financial fence became apparent. Given this, the financial sector, particularly the insurance industry, continued to thrive amidst the restrictions in the operations. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) remains a durable figure in the industry with its adequate financials and solid dividend growth. Meanwhile, the stock price continues to perform well despite the undervaluation which agrees with the company's sound fundamentals.

Analyzing the Financials of the Company

Operating Revenue and Operating Costs

The Great Depression in the 1930s, The US Housing Bubble in 2006, and The Global Financial Crisis in 2007-2009 were some known crises that shook the global economy. Meanwhile, Hurricane Katrina, a massive and highly destructive Atlantic hurricane in 2005, caused a $160-billion casualty, adjusted to the dollar value in 2017. As these caused a surge in unemployment and bankruptcy, handling and insuring one's wealth and properties became a necessity as time went by. The boom in the financial sector, particularly the insurance and brokerage industry, marked a huge improvement in risk tolerance and financial literacy.

Assurant, Inc. has been one of the enduring companies over the years with maintained financial adequacy that sustained its operations. As an insurance company, premiums and investment income primarily comprise the operating revenue. Although it appeared slow-moving over the past decade, it moved in a generally increasing pattern. With an average of 2.84%, growth per year remained underwhelming due to the noticeable troughs in the trend. In 2019-2011, it continuously decreased from $8.72 billion to $8.1 billion. It bounced back in 2012 to $8.48 billion and increased again from $9 billion to $10.4 billion. But the increasing streak was cut short and reverted from $10.3 billion to $6.3 billion. It showed inconsistency and uncertainty in the operations as the operating revenue seemed to have no direction. In 2018, it had a new hope as it increased again by 28% and bounced back to $8 million. It climbed up again by more than $2 billion, or 24% in 2019, and exceeded $10 billion.

Meanwhile, as growth remained unclear, the company was tested and emerged unperturbed despite the challenges brought upon by the pandemic. In 1Q, it remained 6% higher and amounted to $2.55 billion. In 2Q, the value fell but remained managed at $2.48 billion. It easily adjusted in 3Q and increased to $2.5 billion. Given this, the accumulated value of $7.53 billion became $120 million or 2% higher than $7.41 billion in the previous year. It increased the confidence of its stakeholders as it proved its capability to remain still in chaotic times. Using the average of the three quarters, 4Q revenue may be quite lower at $2.51 billion, so the annual value may amount to $10.04 billion. The estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis was too pessimistic at $8.46-$8.8 billion for the following years. On the other hand, the Straight-Line Method showed a more suitable and realistic estimation as the operating revenue may increase to $10.35 billion. It may soar higher from $10.7 billion to $11.5 billion in 2024.

On the other hand, the operating expenses of the company are mostly composed of insurance loss, claims, and reserves, and expenses on selling and administration. Like the operating revenue, the operating costs had no clear trend which could show contraction in the operations. It may also tell that the company could have restructured its operations which resulted in sharp changes. In 2015, both decreased due to the divestiture of Assurant Health. The company went out of health insurance and focused on housing and lifestyle protection. It was strategic on its part since it was criticized several times due to its issues of denying or canceling health policies for some customers. The operations shrank a bit for the next two years before expanding again as both revenue and costs increased. For the following years, it may continue increasing from $9.6 billion to $10.9 billion. Nevertheless, the company will maintain its margin at $600 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Assurant, Inc.'s Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Assurant, Inc.'s Quarterly Financials

Net Income

The move of net income has been less stable compared to the operating revenue. It's primarily composed of interest expense, other income/expense, exceptional expenses. With several sharp changes over the past decade, the general trend showed no substantial income growth. Nevertheless, the values showed the adequacy of the company to meet its financial obligations like dividend payments which will be thoroughly discussed later. From 2009-2014, the values were impressive at $400-$500 million. But, in 2015, AIZ had its lowest net income at $142 million. It was reasonable since the company disposed of its health insurance unit in the same year. The strategic winddown paid off for the next two years as the value almost quadrupled at $565 million and $520 million, respectively. In 2018 and 2019, it fell substantially to $251 million and $383 million, respectively. The decrease was caused by the sharp changes in exceptional charges/reversal due to the disposal of its health insurance unit as reflected by the values of non-operating income. If the changes would be excluded, one would see a consistent increase in net income since the winddown. Given this, the company did a strategic move that would foster growth in its performance in the long-run.

Meanwhile, as the pandemic caused the crisis and affected the well-being of many people, financial literacy grew. Building a financial fence became important. Given this, most companies in the financial sector thrived in this fiscal year. The same goes with AIZ as its operations widened. Although net income fell during 1Q, the value remained adequate to sustain its operations at $150 million. In 2Q, net income grew by 24% from $140 million in the comparative quarter to $173 million. In 3Q, the company incurred a net loss but the value -$35 million was lower compared to -$55 million in the previous year. Also, net loss was driven by the accumulated exceptional expenses due to the pandemic. Without it, the company would have realized earnings above $100 million. Nevertheless, the accumulated value of $280 million remained sufficient for its operations and current obligations. It was even higher than $246 million in the previous year. Despite the unclear trend of its earnings over the past decade, the company proved its capacity to manage the operations well despite the restrictions and uncertainties. Rapid growth may be achieved for the following years, given the reopening of the economy and the boom in the sector. As estimated using the average of the three quarters, the value resulted in $96 million which could be the possible value in 4Q so net income may amount to $384 million. Meanwhile, the estimation using the Linear Trend Analysis, which is represented by the blue line in the graph, shows that net income may increase from $417 million to $480 million. The Straight-Line Method, which is represented by the red line, has the most optimistic estimation from $448 million to $836 million.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials

Taken from MarketWatch: Assurant, Inc.'s Quarterly Financials

Return on Asset

The underwhelming growth in the income statement is verified by the low return on asset (ROA). The assets are primarily composed of revenue growth drivers such as investments and premium receivables. Over the past decade, it already increased by almost $10 billion as the assets of $25 billion in 2009 accumulated to almost $35 billion in 2019. Given this, the ROA of the company has only ranged from 1% to 2%. One may say that the low ratio then was due to the size of the company. Larger companies with hundreds of billions of assets such as Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) and AXA S.A. (OTCQX:AXAHF) do not focus much on ROA. These are already well-established companies that focus more on sustainability, adequacy, and consistent viability. AIZ is also a large company, given the total value of assets and its $8 billion market capitalization. Moreover, investments and premium receivables produce gains that are non-current. Since these assets accumulate, growth has been increasingly gradual while solvency and long-term sustainability climb up. But if one peruses the data, it can be said that as AIZ remains large and adequate to sustain its operations and cover all its financial obligations, it still has to improve its income growth. Nevertheless, one must also appreciate the consistency in the financials. The viability of the company remained in line with the sustainability of its resources in the balance sheet given the identical trend of net income and ROA. Also, the company further improved and could promise growth in the long-run since the winddown of one of its business units.

Meanwhile, its performance this fiscal year, matched with the increased financial literacy and the reopening of the economy could bolster its future growth. The positive change in the revenue and income in the three quarters has been visible which could give a clearer direction of its performance. Since the income is estimated to speed up its growth for the following years, ROA may follow.

Taken from MarketWatch: Assurant, Inc.'s Annual Financials

Return on Equity

Return on Equity (ROE) shows two things. First, its identical trend to net income and ROA verified the consistency of the viability of the operations with the sustainability of the inputs and resources. Even if the value of the ratio was lower than the average of the industry, the trend speaks of adequacy to sustain the operations and cover all financial obligations. Second, the value of ROE has been close to ROA which shows the balance in the company's financial leverage. With the average debt/equity ratio of 0.44 over the past decade, the financial leverage of the company has been composed of 44%. The balance division between the two speaks of the company's ability to manage its financing activities well to meet all its financial obligations while remaining intact and adequate. Given this, it can be confirmed that growth has been slower but the adequacy and security proved the company's durability even in times of uncertainty. Given the current ROE of 7% and the dividend payout ratio of 40%, the company has a sustainable growth rate (SGR) of 4.2%. It means that the company can grow more at that rate without increasing either borrowings or equity.

Taken from MarketWatch: Assurant, Inc.'s Annual Financials

What's in Store for the Investors?

Dividends Per Share

Even if growth has been underwhelming, it remained adequate to sustain the increased operating capacity and the impressive dividend growth. As a Dividend Contender, AIZ remains committed to its shareholders as dividends consistently increased over the years. It's on its way to becoming a champion and achieving its promise of security in the future. With an average of 16%, the dividends have grown substantially over the past decade. When the value exceeded by $1 per share, growth sped up and continued to move higher. It had its highest increase in 2015 and 2016 when the dividends per share changed from $1.06 to $1.37 and $2.03, respectively. With its current value of $2.43 per share, it's visible that it has quadrupled and will continue to increase, given its impressive performance amidst the pandemic. As estimated using the Dividend Growth Model, it was slightly higher at $2.57 per share compared to the actual value of $2.55 per share which shows great precision in the estimation. It may continue climbing up for the following years from $2.7 per share to $3.24 per share. Likewise, the Linear Trend Analysis shows an increasing but higher estimation from $2.76 to $3.4 per share.

Taken from Nasdaq: Dividend History

Dividends, Net Income, and Free Cash Flow

This part proves the adequacy of the company earnings. Although growth has not been rapid, it has always been more than enough to ensure investors' growth. From 2009-2014, the dividends have been increasing but at a slower rate. As a result, the average Dividend Payout Ratio was only 17%. Since 2016, as the company completed its winddown and restructured its operations, the ratio accelerated to 20%-30%. In 2018-2019, even if net income became lower, it remained substantial and the dividends still grew so the ratio increased to 40%-50%. Given this, a potential investor can see that regardless of income growth, the dividends have grown dramatically as the company ensured it had more than enough to sustain it and increase its operating capacity. As estimated using the Dividend Growth Model and Linear Trend Analysis, both show that the ratio may slightly go down but remain high at 30%-40%.

On the other hand, since free cash flow (FCF) does not include non-cash items and transactions, it confirms the adequacy of cash inflows and provides a more comprehensive and realistic analysis. Although net income has not been growing rapidly, the exclusion of non-cash items appeared to have a big impact as funds from operations (FFO) increased dramatically. Moreover, the changes in the operating assets and liabilities produced more cash inflows. For example, premium receivables in the working capital section have been decreasing which shows an increase in the company's cash inflows from premiums. Note that FCF does not measure income growth but the consistency of income with the sustainability of the operations in terms of the operating assets and liabilities. It also checks the adequacy of cash to cover all its obligations and sustain the operations. The increase in FCF can be confirmed in the increase in cash and cash equivalents. Income remained high to pay dividends and current payables and borrowings and increase the operations in terms of CapEx. The remaining amount will be added to cash for future use. So even if it did not grow rapidly, cash inflows from it and the changes in the operating assets and liabilities caused the increasing trend of FCF and cash and cash equivalents. For the following years, as income may increase, FCF, as estimated, may accelerate from $1.2 billion to $1.6 billion.

Taken from MarketWatch: Annual Financials and Nasdaq: Dividend History

Stock Price

The bullish trend persists despite the generally decreasing movement of the stock price since it has reached its peak at $137.92 last November 17. It decreased to $129.12 last November 30. It was too early to say that the bearish trend had started then. If one will assess the price using the Simple Moving Average for the whole month, the price would still be higher than the average. As December started, the price increased consistently from $131.36 to $132.18. Given the PE Ratio of almost 20, the price seems to be almost at its correct value. To further check the price, it may be helpful to check it in terms of dividend growth using the Dividend Discount Model.

Current Price: $132.18

Average Dividend Growth: 0.1584974976

Estimated Dividends Per Share: $2.7

Cost of Capital Equity: 0.1790173334

Derived Value: $152.4351007 or $152.44

Given the derived value, the undervaluation is apparent if one will solely use this model. But both models are limited and other factors such as market changes or strategy in the operations may affect the price. Hence, it is necessary to be more updated on the company's press releases and other external changes that may have an impact on the company's operations.

Catalysts for Further Growth

Assurant and Strategic Operations

As the last month of 4Q started, the company announced the completion of its acquisition of HYLA Mobile, one of the leading providers of smartphone software, trade-in, and upgrade services. This move was in line with the company's strategy to focus more on lifestyle and housing solutions and improve customer service. It could also synergize the operations, particularly in the lifestyle unit where it deals with mobile and other electronic device protection. As the company will have a deeper focus and capitalize on units that it works best, it can further enhance the delivery of products and services with its digital platform. It can create apps that can make transactions more handy and efficient to entice more customers. It can also start partnerships with other providers of mobile and electronic products to offer solutions and protection. As the economy reopens and having valuable belongings and properties insured becomes a necessity, the strategy of the company may be timely and relevant to stimulate rapid growth in the operations.

Assurant Initiatives

As the pandemic caused worldwide problems, Assurant volunteered as first responders in different countries and launched programs to help and educate people. Although it appears as an act of volunteerism, it may pay off in the future as the popularity of the company increased. It may start partnerships or even investments from the government and other institutions that have similar goals. The operations and initiatives of the company may expand which may stimulate growth once things get better. Meanwhile, as financial literacy increases along with the importance of insurance and initiatives of the company, it may bolster the increase in demand for its products and services. The reopening of the economy which helps many businesses reopen and increases employment increases the purchasing power of its customers. Hence, growth may speed up for the following years.

Key Takeaways

The analysis focuses on the company's growth and adequacy. It tries to be comprehensive and to check the important details one may consider before investing here. Given its financials, opportunities, and potential threats, is Assurant worth the risk?

Short-term Investors: Although the price has decreased for two weeks, the bullish trend persists. Its low to moderate volatility shows little risk. The current PE Ratio shows that the price is correctly valued while the Dividend Discount Model suggests undervaluation. Although the price has increased again, the current trend still seems unappealing. One has to be more careful when choosing between the two models used to assess the price. As a potential investor, it's highly recommended to wait for a few more days or even a week to have a clearer direction of the price. Reading company press releases and being updated on changes that may affect the company and the industry.

Long-term Investors: Growth has been slow and underwhelming but security has always been guaranteed. Net income has not been impressive but it has always been adequate to sustain the operations and cover its obligations. Its FCF shows the company has impressive cash inflows from its earnings and its operating assets and liabilities and has a high capacity to increase its size. Also, the dividends have grown substantially over the years. The adequacy and the security it offers, make the company highly recommended for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.