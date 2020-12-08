Municipal Market And CEF Update - November

In this report we go through each of the muni core positions one by one and hit on the key points.

For munis, remember it's the spread between borrowing costs (for leverage) and earnings on that borrowed money that matters most for sustainable distributions.

(This report was issue to members of Yield Hunting on Nov. 11. All data herein is from that date.)

This is our muni market update for November. The muni core tab on the sheets are updated real-time and have all the updated numbers and "buy-under" thresholds. Refer to them before making a purchase.

There are two camps right now when discussing the investment opportunity in munis.

Favorable: Municipal debt continues to be relatively attractive at this point and with the outcome of the election pretty much known at this point, it appears that munis are likely to escape the bulk of the worst-case outcome (large infrastructure bill, reflationary trade, etc). In fact, the "duration trade" actually looks like a good one here given what we see as a slightly overbought market.

Unfavorable: Many believe that the outcome of divided government is a bearish outcome for munis as it means the lowest amount of stimulus and state and local government aid from the Feds. It also means less chance of tax increases to increase revenue and support the fiscal picture.

Best options (best combination of fundamentals and valuation):

Nuveen Georgia Quality Muni ( NKG )

Mainstay DefTerm Muni Opp (MMD)

RiverNorth Flex Muni Opp (RFM)

Blackrock Muni Income Qual (BYM)

Update: December 6th

Not too much has changed though valuations have tightened up a bit. We still think they have room to run - lots more room compared to taxable CEFs. We want to be fully invested in muni CEFs (perhaps even overweight) as we approach the lucrative January Effect time period.

By way of review, here’s a refresher on the Muni Core portfolio tab groupings, broken down to help members categorize their options.

National Buy-and-Hold: The top conviction funds. These funds “check every box,” but can get expensive.

National Buy-and-Hold (alternatives): Funds to consider if the top conviction funds are too expensive or if you want to compliment them with more diversity. Currently they are all " Blackrocks ," however.

," however. National Opportunistic (Recent Distribution Increase): These funds are generally selling a point or two tighter than their 52-week average discounts right now and have recently raised their distribution. These are funds that are also strong fundamentally but have some small flaws (like semi-annual reporting). They may have a bit less UNII, a bit higher redemption exposure, or lower trading volumes than the buy and holds. However they are almost always strong NAV total return performers over a three- and five-year period.

Fund of Funds (portion taxable): These are choices from the RiverNorth stable. They allocate the fund's managed assets between municipal bonds and municipal bond CEFs, depending on market conditions. The implication is that there is likely to be more turnover in the portfolio as they shift back and forth, which can generate taxable ST and LT capital gains. The second layer of management means expense levels are also higher.

National "Low IG" Choices (high yield): These are funds with higher amounts of non-investment grade holdings. With munis, much of the non-IG portfolio is unrated. This opens the door for active managers to identify mispriced securities and generate excess returns. Most HY muni funds, however, still hold about two-thirds IG.

Single State: Top conviction funds that are state specific. Highest priority is given to the fundamentals as opposed to requiring every state to be represented.

Term Trusts: Funds that are structured to liquidate at a certain point in the future at NAV. This feature tends to prevent wider discounts. Distribution yields tend to be lower than perpetual funds because of shorter maturity holdings. And fund payouts tend to drop as liquidation approaches. However the NAV total return performance over both a three- and five-year period is comparable (or higher) than perpetual offerings.

No / Low Leverage: These are our preferred muni CEFs that employ little or no leverage.

Here's a condensed recap of our thesis on why we selected many of the funds on the muni core tab.

National Buy-and-Hold (including alternatives)

BNY Mellon Muni Bond Infrastructure (DMB): A relatively new fund with very strong performance since inception (2013) until the pandemic hit. Low redemption exposure with just 9% of the portfolio callable in 2021 and only 3% maturing in the next five years. Thirty percent of the portfolio is non-investment grade. Duration of 6.8 years is on the low side which will insulate it better if rates rise. Distribution has remained unchanged for four years. We expect the discount to close a couple of points from here and the income to remain stable and it remains a top choice for the muni sleeve.

Mainstay MacKay Shields Defined Term Muni Opps (MMD): Another relatively new fund (2012) characterized by distribution stability and exceptional portfolio management. The fund ranks first out of 72 in NAV total return over the last five years, assuming reinvested dividends. It's No. 1 assuming cash dividends as well. 16% of the portfolio is in Puerto Rico, but the vast majority of that is insured. The high near-term call exposure reflects the fact that the fund’s high-coupon PR debt cannot be refinanced at present. The fund reported over 9 cents of UNII per share as of September 30th. Duration is short at 5.8 years.

Known for being very actively managed, here’s how MMD described their strategy in the months following the onset of the pandemic and the freezing up of the municipal market in late March:

While many levered, open-end mutual funds (and ETF’s) sought liquidity during a market decline at the beginning of the second quarter, we looked to be pro-active by selling some of our defensively postured securities such as pre-refunded bonds and housing bonds and using the proceeds to invest in credits that had dramatically repriced lower as a result of the liquidity squeeze. We also began increasing the Fund’s exposure to lower investment grade and non-investment grade bonds after spreads widened significantly. We also took advantage of the dislocation and harvested tax losses where we could. These active strategies helped the Fund outperform the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond benchmark for the quarter. The lower credit bias contributed to performance, as did adding or increasing exposure to idiosyncratic credits, especially in the transportation sector.

MMD continues to be one of the best options in the muni core and is currently one of the few 'buy-rated' options. I have been nibbling and adding to my position using tax loss from other muni funds.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income (NYSE:EVN): EVN has historically been one of the strongest NAV performers in the muni category. As measured by NAV total return, arguably the single best metric for evaluating a CEF portfolio manager, EVN ranks second of out 73 funds over the last 12 months, which helped pull both its three-year and five-year rankings up to No. 3. EVN's call schedule remains largely unmatched; these are the percent callable by calendar year: 2021 (2%), 2022 (5%) and 2023 (6%). Duration is 8.8 years. The discount is currently a little tight to buy but not tight enough to sell, in our opinion. We would wait for the discount to widen another ~3 points before adding.

Blackrock

Overall, taken as a group, we continue to favor the Blackrock funds over all other fund families. Their monthly results have gone from strength to strength. Most of their national muni funds have taken distribution increases in 2020, some twice. Most have banked substantial amounts of UNII and continue to run significant unbroken streaks of month-over-month increases in those reserves.

We have 10 national muni conviction funds: (BYM), (MEN), (MQT), (MYI), (BBK), (BKN), (MFL), (MFT), (MQY) and (MUH). The latter six are listed as alternatives but all 10 are best discussed together. Unless there's something troublesome lurking in their portfolios, there are simply no major concerns with any of them. They all score at or near the top using our methodology which values yield, discount, coverage, UNII balance and trend, and estimated two-year redemption exposure. Ranking them is always a challenge because we are doing so on a relative basis vs. other strong Blackrock funds. In case of a tie, we tend to favor those with wider discounts and better call protection.

Our favorite Blackrock funds have UNII balances and call exposures that rivals like PIMCO, Nuveen or Invesco would kill for! Based on our scoring as of this writing date, my next Blackrock muni dollar would probably go to MEN, BYM or MQT.

Note that on Oct. 27, Blackrock’s head of the firm’s municipal group Peter Hayes bought over $260k worth of MFL shares at a price of $13.07.

Readers should not get too hung up on whether a Blackrock fund is in the first group or is an alternate. Generally the distinction is that the alternates have a tad more redemption exposure, a bit less UNII and/or are selling at a tighter discount. Expect movement between the groupings.

Removed: MFS Investment Grade Municipal (CXH)

I also wanted to mention MFS IG Municipal (CXH) which was recently removed from our core list. When we did our last major muni re-shuffle in early June, the fund sported a -10% discount which we expected would close. Instead it blew out to over -13%. CXH is a semi-annual reporter that adjusts its dividends monthly to match the fund’s net investment income production. We have been waiting for the fund to hike, in line with what we’ve seen from virtually every other muni fund. That would give us a signal that they made the right trading moves through the pandemic, have the portfolio positioned positively, are benefiting from lower-cost leverage, and are not losing too many high coupon bonds to calls. Instead they just announced a cut. A small cut, but a cut nonetheless. Perhaps this in response to the fact that 15% of the portfolio becomes callable in 2021, and perhaps those calls are front loaded on the calendar.

Removing a fund from the list isn't always a sell recommendation. But I didn’t want to keep it with a buy rating and encourage new money to be invested (because the discount keeps getting wider). And I didn’t want to keep it as a HOLD either which might encourage complacency. Depending on your personal situation, I think one could hold it through the “January effect” (but watch those 1st of the month distribution announcements!) or swap it now.

National Opportunistic (Recent Distribution Increases)

The AllianceBernstein National Muni Income (AFB) was added to the list almost six months ago and has performed as expected. The 16% distribution increase helped close the then double-digit discount by about 3 points. The fund is 97% IG, with very low duration for a muni CEF. However it's a semi-annual reporter that does not break out call exposure. We do at least know that their maturity exposure over the next five years is ultra-low. New York bonds are the largest holding at 12.5% and the troubled MTA is the largest holding at 2.5%. So there's risk here despite the high IG level. We want a decent margin to safety for the shares requiring an -11% discount to buy in.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond (EIM) also is in this grouping. EIM is the #1 fund out of 73 on NAV total return over the last 52 weeks and a very solid NAV performer over the last three, five and 10 years as well. Price performance YTD has been excellent. Like its sister fund EVN mentioned above, call exposure is very light for the foreseeable future and duration is shorter than the Blackrock group. EIM is 98% IG. Right now, EIM is more expensive than cheap and we would need another 4 points of discount widening to buy in. The driver of that has been a weaker NAV in the last month and the price being stable or even rising tightening the spread.

FMN, Federated Premier Municipal Income, is a small but steady performer in the group. It usually falls in the top third or so of NAV performers. A good choice for buy and forget tax free income seekers. Call exposure over the next three years is very manageable: 2021 (6%), 2022 (8%) and 2023 (6%). Duration is 7.2 years. The fund had 4 cents of UNII as of Sept. 30. The fund reports on a semi-annual basis but produces a detailed fact sheet quarterly. This is not the fund for those that need liquidity; daily trading volume is quite small. Set your limit orders slightly wider than -10% discounts for a decent margin of safety.

Invesco's six national muni funds are highly correlated with one another so there is no need to own more than one or two. Back in August we chose (IIM), Invesco Value Municipal Income, to add to the list, right after they hiked the monthly payout. Two months later, on Oct. 1, they announced a second increase. On a rolling three-month basis last reported coverage was 106.7%. UNII has grown by more than 7 cents/share since the pandemic hit, allowing IIM to break into positive UNII territory in September. IIM sports the widest discount of the 6, currently at -8%. Call exposure is low in 2021 at 3.5%. The shares are still about 30 cents above where we would buy them.

Nuveen Quality Muni Income (NAD), and Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Muni (NEA) are two funds we don’t talk much about but probably should. They are the flagship funds for Nuveen and terrific long-term performers. To get a sense for how large these funds are, one only needs to take a quick peek at cefanalyzer’s heat map which is drawn to scale. Both funds rank in the top 10 for NAV total return over virtually any time period longer than one year. Although NAD’s streak of month-over-month increases in UNII balance was briefly interrupted in March, it recovered quickly. Not only has the fund posted an increase in 26 of the last 27 months, but reserves are now firmly in positive territory, supported by almost 105% earnings coverage. NEA has followed a very similar path as NAD: 24 out of 27 monthly increases in the last 2-plus years, with the only hiccup coming recently due to the pandemic crisis. NEA actually crossed over into positive territory before NAD, achieving that goal early in 2020. Coverage was just shy of 104% in September. Both funds have well over 1000 different holdings and an unusually high allocation to zero coupon bonds. Based in Chicago, Nuveen has always had a lot of Illinois in both portfolios but with NAD’s absorption of NTZ earlier this year, Texas now ranks #1 in that fund. NAD are NEA are the top two largest CEF holdings in the Rivernorth fund of funds that we like (RFM, RMI). Bottom line: The case could be made that one or both of these funds should be included as a Buy-and-Hold selection based on their long term track records. These are some of my largest muni holdings given their size, performance and liquidity. Both funds could be bought near a -9% discount.

We have removed DSM, MUI and MUS from the muni tab. These are not sell recommendations - we would hold them through the January effect period.

National Low IG ("Investment Grade") Choices

As a category, high-yield munis have been slower to recover from March’s market dislocation. Funds in this category are generally still showing declines YTD (through Oct. 31) in terms of total return. This is in sharp contrast to the heavy IG funds which have turned positive.

One of our oldest holdings, Invesco Muni Income Opps (OIA), has been treading water for a long time. Coverage has been bouncing around in the 98%-100% range while UNII has been stuck at basically zero for the last year. At only 29%, OIA has always been the lowest IG fund, not just among our picks but among all 150+ national and state muni CEFs. The fact that the average coupon in this fund is over 6%, combined with high current call exposure, tells you that most of the issuers probably cannot refinance in this market. Or, if the fund is losing bonds to calls, they are not having a problem replacing them with like securities. The fund is one of the cheapest on the muni core tab likely due to some tax loss harvesting.

Another “old” holding, Nuveen Muni High Income (NMZ), is a 5.5% tax-free yielding fund that holds a lot of junkier credits (45% IG). Coverage has slipped of late to 97% and the call exposure remains high, but no Nuveen national muni fund holds more UNII (4.4 cents/share) to protect the dividend. As with OIA above, lower grade issues are having a harder time getting refinanced right now, protecting NMZ and other high yield funds a bit. Like the other large Nuveen muni funds, long term NAV total return is excellent.

Readers looking for higher quality than NMZ without sacrificing too much yield and who want to stay with large liquid funds might consider two other Nuveen muni funds with solid long-term track records: NVG and NZF. These funds are both around two-thirds IG. Yields are approximately 5.00%. Coverage has been excellent since the pandemic - September’s numbers were 105.7% (NVG) and 104% (NZF). Their negative 2-cent UNII balances apparently don’t faze Nuveen as each fund just raised their distributions. Just like sister funds NAD and NEA, their NAV total returns over longer periods (3, 5 and 10 years) has been exceptional. Shorter measurement periods for NVG and NZF, however, have been mathematically impacted more severely by high yield's struggles in 2020.

Finally, the surprise of the grouping, Amundi Pioneer’s High Income Advantage (MAV), is having a great year. Total return YTD is over 8% and the fund just announced its 3rd dividend increase of the year! MAV is a semi-annual reporter that does not break out call exposure by year. It's a lower duration fund that holds about 25% lower rated and unrated bonds. The reported 91% earnings coverage is through March 31 and is obviously quite stale given the payout increases.

We have removed CMU, CXE and MFM from the muni tab. None of these are sell recommendations - we would hold them through the January effect period.

Single-State

BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Quality Fund (MUC) is a top California choice. Months after the pandemic’s onset in March/April, coverage bounced right back to the same 106-109% range it had been prior to the crisis, and UNII resumed its growth. The reserve bucket was a full 7 cents/share at the end of September. A -8% discount, 4.5% yield and estimated annual redemption exposure under 10% (calls plus maturities) make this a very attractive offering for tax-free investors, CA residents or not. Portfolio is 92% IG. Price performance in 2020 has been strong.

Eaton Vance California Muni Income (CEV) is another top California offering. Latest financials show 102.7% coverage and 2.4 cents/UNII. Perhaps the most attractive feature is the benign call schedule which shows 5% or less exposure in each of the next four calendar years. Discount is running around -8% right now with a 4.20% yield. Same as MUC, CEV’s portfolio is 92% IG.

Eaton Vance New York Muni Income (EVY) closely resembles CEV but for the Empire State. Latest financials show 101.4% coverage and 2.7 cents/UNII. And the call schedule is almost identical: 5% or less exposure in each of the next four calendar years. Discount is running around -9% right now with a 4.10% yield. EVY’s portfolio is 90% IG.

Readers will recognize many of the other state-specific conviction funds which have been on the muni tab for quite some time. Here are some recent highlights:

Blackrock MuniHoldings NJ Quality (MUJ) has increased the distribution twice since this summer. UNII pushed above 8 cents per share as of September 30th. A double digit discount still persists as New Jersey munis always sell cheap to the market. Yield is 5.4% and the fund is 94% IG.

Blackrock NY Muni Income II (BFY): Despite having what appears to be high redemption exposure over the next couple of years, BFY increased the distribution twice since this summer. Yield exceeds 5% which is very high for a New York fund. The fund holds the most UNII (12.7 cents/share) of any non-term-trust Blackrock fund, national or state. BFY is planned to be merged into sister fund BNY at some point.

Invesco PA Value Muni Income (VPV): With coverage well over 100% since the March/April crisis, VPV has been banking UNII at a tremendous rate and currently stands in excess of 5 cents/share. The fund is 80% investment grade. About 6% of the portfolio is callable in 2020 but just 2.6% next year. This fund remains attractive at a nearly -13% discount. With the distribution hike taken a few months back, yield is approaching 5%.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Muni Income (NKG): based on strong coverage and positive trending UNII, we wrote back in June that "there's a strong possibility that it (the distribution) could be raised later this year” even though it had just been bumped up at the time. That’s exactly what happened on Oct. 1 when Nuveen announced a 12.5% hike. The increase was important as it pushed the fund up and out of 3-handle range on yield. Currently yielding 4.35%, NKG's discount is still very attractive at -12.6%. And the Georgia fund still has the highest UNII balance (3.3 cents/share) of any of Nuveen’s 23 state funds and all but 1 of their national muni funds. Not to imply that the fund only holds their State's obligations, but Georgia is a well-run AAA rated state and has held the top credit rating since 1997.

We have dropped both Arizona funds MZA and NAZ from the recommended list as they have reached par or even premiums. These proved to be home-run picks. Non-residents probably have more upside taking gains and redeploying. AZ residents however may find it best to hold depending on their tax situation. Both funds are thinly traded!

In the interest of space, we have stopped coverage of NQP, Nuveen’s Pennsylvania muni fund. It was our third option for the Keystone state. Forced to choose, our preferences are for Blackrock (MPA) and Invesco (VPV).

We also elected to stick with just PCK for our PIMCO California choice and to stop coverage on PZC. There's now a notable difference in the redemption exposure between the funds:

PCK: 28.5% call exposure over the next 5 years, 6.6% maturity exposure over the next 3 years PZC: 45.7% call exposure over the next 5 years, 17.4% maturity exposure over the next 3 years



Term Trusts

Two high performing term trusts were added to the Google sheet back in early June. First is the Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX). Like MMD and DMB, ETX is a relatively new fund which means that it will continue to benefit from any newly-issued municipal bonds purchased at the IPO that still have call protection today. Sure enough, the call exposure is listed as 1% for the remainder of 2020, 0% in 2021 and just 5% in 2022. Investment grade holdings are 82% of the portfolio and duration is just 6.1 years. The monthly distribution has been constant since the fund’s inception in 2013, save for this past April which saw a one-month cut that was quickly restored. We like the fund any time you can get a few points of discount. Investors will receive NAV at liquidation. Current yield is 4%.

Also added 5 months ago was Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT). BTT has actually been our highest scoring Blackrock fund for some time, but has probably been ignored by most investors due to its “low 3% yield.” The fund sets the benchmark for coverage (135%), a large UNII balance (over 15 cents/share), and an estimated ultra-low 2-year redemption exposure of 13%. IPO’d about six months before ETX, the concept of a maturing CEF is the same but there are some notable differences.

First, BTT is targeting to return $25.00/share by Dec. 31, 2030. Having a target NAV value usually leads to distribution cuts late in the fund’s life if NAV is coming up short. On the contrary, if NAV exceeds $25.00, like it does now, the investor gets the benefit. Second, Blackrock already has established a pattern of reducing the monthly payments on a regular basis. The initial distribution rate at the IPO has been reduced four times since 2012, and is now down about 37% from the start. Current yield is still hovering at 3% however. For those who value the benefits of a target term trust, right now we like the shares at a -4.3% discount or wider.

