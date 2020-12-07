The business is now rather ore exposed to American risk - but probably in the right way.

Gambling

Gambling, anywhere and everywhere, is going to be a play on the regulations surrounding that activity. Of course, we can say this about anything - change the regulations on food production and some will lose, some gain - but it's more of an immediate interest in these so called "sin" activities. Not because they are sins but because the claim that they are makes regulation and legislation both possible and also important.

So, who is changing the law and where matters hugely to any gambling stocks we might look at.

A year back I was saying that Flutter had potential problems with UK gaming law. There had been actions to reduce the most profitable part of the physical world gaming business, reductions in allowable bet sizes on fixed odds betting terminals. There was also a move to lower possible bets sizes, allowable stakes, in online betting services like online casinos and so on.

This even presumption that this could happen led, at the time, to weakness in the stock price.

The situation is now reversed and the stock is a play on the relaxation of rules elsewhere in the world. Specifically, American sports betting is becoming legal in more states. This is virgin - at least, virgin for legitimate businesses - territory and there's something of a land race going on to colonise it.

As we can see the ticker for the ADR still shows the origins in the Paddy Power business. If you prefer the London quote:

The general rise in the stock price is a result of that continued legalisation of American sports betting. The last recent uptick is a result of the company's latest move.

Fanduel

As part of the move into that American business Flutter had a part stake in Fanduel, one of the pioneers in the space. They've just moved to consolidate that control.

The bookmaker behind Paddy Power and Betfair has agreed to buy out its Fanduel venture for $4.2 billion. Flutter Entertainment is raising £1.1 billion of new equity via a share placing to fund the acquisition of a further 37.2 per cent of Fanduel from Fastball Holdings, a consortium of investors, thereby upping its stake from 57.8 per cent to 95 per cent.

They had the right to do this buyout which they accelerated. They claim, at least, to have been able to get a better price by doing so. Partly simply because the transaction was brought forward. Partly, so they say, because the investors would have been left with a rump stake in an illiquid holding. Thus they could pay a lower price to buy them out of that.

The deal

The details of the deal are:

Flutter, the leading global sports betting and gaming group, today announces that it has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire the entire 37.2% interest in FanDuel which is currently held by Fastball for USD$4.175bn (GBP£3.131bn1) (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is conditional on Flutter shareholder approval. A circular will be posted to shareholders in due course to convene an extraordinary general meeting, which is expected to take place prior to the end of December 2020. Key Highlights: · Accelerates buy-out of minority investors in US market leader, taking Flutter's stake in FanDuel from 57.8% to 95% · Materially increases exposure to US market, the most attractive sector opportunity today · Takes opportunity to secure stake in FanDuel at a discount to the intrinsic fair value, as well as a discount to its closest peer2 · Discount to fair market value reflects a number of factors, including Fastball's minority position in FanDuel, the provision of price certainty and liquidity to Fastball as well as allowing it to expedite the payment it receives for its full stake

The financing:

Flutter announces the successful pricing of the non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares of €0.09 each in the share capital of the Company (the "Ordinary Shares") announced yesterday (the "Placing"). A total of approximately 8m new Ordinary Shares in the Company (the "Placing Shares") have been placed by Goldman Sachs International and J&E Davy ("Davy") at a price of 14,000 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price"), raising gross proceeds of approximately £1.1bn.

Note a small point, the non-preemptive nature of the placing. For a London quotation you're not allowed to do this in normal times, not in any volume. However, to make it easier for firms to raise capital in these covid struck times that rule was relaxed. So, they've been able to place stock without a rights issue, without giving current stock holders the opportunity to buy in.

A rather more important point is that the price has risen on the news. There are more shares in issue now, we'd expect a fall in the price because dilution. But if the new assets are considered by the market to be worth more than the priec being paid then of course there is no dilution of capital value, even as there are more shares in issue.

That is, a rising price coincident with a share issuance means that the market in general thinks the assets are worth more than the price being paid.

Our question

The question for us is whether we agree, or not, with that general market valuation. That, in turn, rather depends upon what we think of this general opportunity, the American betting market.

We need to understand that the European one is conquered. Not in the sense that Flutter owns all of it, nor that there won't be growth in line with the general growth of the economy and all that. Rather, that betting - online and off - has been something generally possible for decades. So, we've a fair handle on the idea that those who wish to be do so, those who don't, don't. Yes, OK, being able to bet using a mobile phone has expanded the market, so have contracts for difference and so on (not a market Flutter is in).

But, in general, if you want to bet in Europe you may do so. This simply is not true of the US, not if you wish to do so legally. And that's what the prize is, that such ability to bet legally is spreading across the country.

The question for us is thus what we think the result is going to be?

My view

My view is that the market is going to be larger than most think even possible. Certainly, the size of the market is going to be larger than the average prognosis.

I say this not because I have some special insight into betting markets, just a bit of that human psychology that is encapsulated within economics.

Yes, the US has long had illegal betting markets. Numbers, varied sports books, they've been run by people of varying levels of illegality for decade upon decade. Now the practice, even if not those exact participants, is being made legal state by state. How big do we think the market will get?

We can't look at the size of the market - reasonable estimates of the size of the illegal market exist, obviously - currently and say that's just going to move over into the legal participants. Some of it won't move - one of the nice little factoids is that illgal numbers games can offer better odds than state run lotteries once you take taxes into account - but there's another factor running the other way.

Some people will have been dissuaded from betting by hte illegality of the activity. Once it becomes a leisure activity available on all and any phones then there will be market creation as well as just market absorption.

I think the American betting market is going to be rather larger than current estimates have it.

This is why I'm not looknig at the details of Flutter's accounts. We know they can do the work, they've proven that in Europe. They've just been able to issue stock at the market price (roughly) so they can raise any money they need. What matters is the size of the addressable market. That's large, therefore I'm a bull.

The investor view

This is, in my construction above, a play upon the full size of the addressable American betting market. I think it's bigger than currently realised. Thus I'm bullish.

A modest participation seems in order. The signal for a reverse of the idea would be if the moral objections to gambling itself - the very thing that kept it illegal all this time - start to gain traction. I think that's unlikely for a time, the religious objectors seem rather quiet on the subject at present. Perhaps other things to worry about or just less societal influence all over.

So, bullish, a small position looking for the upside of the betting market in general.

There is also the possibility that given the increasing importance of the business there will be a full US listing. That would also likely boost the price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.