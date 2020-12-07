I'm not buying Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) stock, but I am indirectly investing in the company. It's a speculation but not a long-term conviction. The aim of this article is to explain my thesis, but also tell you exactly how I'm making the trade with PTON right now.

To be perfectly clear, I largely hold these words in my mind from Benjamin Graham. From the Intelligent Investor:

An investment operation is one which, on thorough analysis, promises safety of principal and a satisfactory return. Operations not meeting these requirements are speculative.

When I say below that I'm not long PTON, I'm saying that it's not worthy of my long-term investment capital at this time. However, I believe it is worth speculation. That's really what I'll be explaining in detail below.

Buy, Hold and Collect Dividends

Generally speaking, I'm a buy-and-hold investor. I typically do my shopping using the Dividend Champions as my guide. For example, I've recently written about Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Aflac (NYSE:AFL).

I bring these up as examples to help orient readers because I generally like to put money into companies that pay growing dividends. I have invested in very few companies like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) that don't pay dividends.

Taking a Position in Peloton Without Buying The Common Stock

So, PTON made it on to my radar earlier this year at the start of the pandemic. I avoided it for the reasons I outlined above. It's a growth stock that doesn't pay dividends. But I still took notice and watched the business. Of course, it exploded in price as you can see here.

Data by YCharts

In terms of price, it started a bit flat, but from April through the middle of October 2020, it just really took off like a rocket. Then, some bad news started to roll in:

Furthermore, news has been rolling out about the Covid-19 vaccines from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), along with plenty more follow-ups from politicians around the globe about a rollout. In other words, the stay-at-home play of PTON has been suppressed. It launched like a rocket, but now it's fallen back to earth.

I believe this pullback is where we might be able to find some alpha. Furthermore, earnings have pushed prices around quite a bit, and that matters for us here today. Take a look and then we'll press on.

I've added the red arrows to show the extra volatility spikes around earnings. You can see it for the quarter ending in June (reported: Sept 10th) and the September quarter (reported: Nov 5th).

PTON went from $78 on Sept 1st to $98 on Sept 11th and then from $112 to $123 from Nov 2nd to Nov 5th. I understand that these time periods are a bit arbitrary. My point is that there's room for 10% to 25% run-ups into earnings.

Please also understand that PTON dropped from $123 on Nov 5th to $97 on Nov 16th. This kind of volatility down can also generate alpha if you choose to take the other side from high points. That is, you could buy puts or you could short PTON. I'm not doing that, but it's an idea some might consider.

At the current price of around $110 to $115, I think we have room for a good swing upwards. There's a moderately good chance of a strong profit in a short time with a speculation with PTON call options. First, I want to explain why PTON has room to move up before the next quarterly report hits in 2021.

Short-Term Peloton Catalysts

Above I've outlined two broad ideas. The first is that PTON took off like crazy but then fell backwards. Second, PTON has volatility based on news but also earnings reports.

Here are some deeper factors that I believe generally play into a good story for PTON over the next 1-2 months. These are short-term good news items.

There is a lot more recent positive news. That's just in the last few months. I see many, many opportunities for near-term surprises, mostly to the upside. Here's how Baird says it:

PTON has undergone a dramatic transformation since we launched coverage one year ago, as a strong foundation and solid execution - plus irreversible tailwinds for at-home fitness - have helped to drive accelerated growth and significant profitability pull forward. If the past year proves anything, it is the open-ended nature of PTON's near- and long-run opportunities.

This sounds good, but as a I started with, I am a value investor and valuation looks far too ugly. So, I want to show that, and then talk about another issue. After that, we'll review the opportunity on the table.

Two Big Risks That Are Stopping Me

I won't mince words here. PTON's valuation is a train wreck.

Source: Seeking alpha Value Grade and Underlying Metrics

Furthermore, the current P/E ratio is 416. This is nosebleed territory and burning off this overvaluation scares me. It'll take years to get this into a range where I'd be comfortable.

Sure, I am seeing PTON profits. But that's in light of a pandemic demand spike. It predicts it's going to happen again.

"It has been another staggering year of growth, and I know all parts of the organization have had to work together to do everything possible to meet the incredible demand for our products and services," Chief Executive James Foley said in a conference call Thursday. "The strong tailwind we experienced in March as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold has continued to propel demand for our products into the fourth quarter and first couple of months of Q1 fiscal year 2021."

I believe it's true there will be more incredible growth in the near term. I also believe it's going to be a surprise just how well things are going in Q4 and into Q1 2021. I'll agree with CEO Foley on that point.

Here's the problem: I don't know what's going to happen into H2 2021. That is, I think there's more juice to squeeze out of this lemon right now, but I don't know how much more will be left in the long run. Again, the valuation scares me too much to take a long position in the common stock. Momentum can take you far, but it's too foggy for me after next quarter.

Putting it together, I think we'll have a very nice spike in sales and profits for the quarterly report due early next year. I think it'll surprise and delight investors, driving up the price in the short run. I want to capitalize on that, and I'll explain what I'm doing in just a moment.

Before moving on, I want to explain another big risk. You can see it right on the front page of the PTON web site:

Source: Peloton Home Page

There have been manufacturing and delivery issues. Yes, PTON is a technology company, with "SaaS like" financials, but it still sells equipment. There have been problems keeping up with demand. Customers are sick of waiting.

But I see this level of demand as a good thing, especially because we are in the full swing of the holidays. We're still in the middle of a pandemic and people are still largely stuck at home versus taking vacations. Many businesses are closed and people want to stay busy and fit.

And, broadly speaking, so what? They've faced problems before in 2019 and look at what's happened. Every great growth company faces temporary issues. For example, in 2019, Apple faced trade issues, battles with Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and planning for 5G, just to name a few issues. And, AAPL has certainly faced demand issues.

I see PTON facing a similar demand "headwind" that's really a disguised tailwind. High demand is high demand, after all. As long as it properly manages growth and customer expectations - looks like it is trying - then I think it's relatively safe in the short run, which is more of my concern.

In short, I see PTON's valuation as an issue, but I also cannot see past next couple of quarters. I don't have clarity on the long term. But I very much like the short-term potential, especially on the upside.

PTON Options

I see a short-term opportunity with PTON up to, and around, the time of the next earnings report. Therefore, I've turned to buying options.

Before moving on, please be aware that options are very risky and you could lose all your money in a short time. Please do not blindly follow my trades. Perform your own due diligence. This is for informational purposes only.

That said, here's exactly what I bought recently:

PTON Apr 16 2021 110 Call

This is a short-term call option with a $110 strike price. In other words, I'm hoping that PTON goes up and up in a big way in a short period of time. The more it goes up, the more I make. There's no limit on profits. Because it's an option, there's leverage at play here. However, if the price doesn't go above $110 and stay above $110, I could lose all of my investment.

I expect PTON to report earnings in February 2021. This gives me plenty of time since my expiration is on April 16th.

Now, I'm not a huge fan of analysts, but I roughly agree with their price targets, which average around $134, which is well above the current price of $114 and right around the all-time high.

I first bought these options in late November so I'm up around 14%. However, the underlying price has moved just $2-3 from that investment. In other words, there's plenty of upside if the stock moves into the $120+ range or higher as I am anticipating.

Of course, I can sell at any time, so I don't need to wait until PTON earnings are released. I'll likely be selling if PTON itself goes over $125, and almost certainly when it's over $130.

Wrap-Up

Although I think PTON could be a good, long-term play for some investors, I am not certain if I want to buy and hold. However, I do see an opportunity to enjoy short-term gains on the heels of the catalysts outlined previously.

To best maximize the potential upside price action, I've put money into PTON call options. The primary price drivers include everything from market leadership to holiday spending to strong brand.

There's also the potential that pandemic fears and further lockdowns will reignite the work-from-home trade. But, even if that doesn't happen, there appears to be tremendous demand that I believe will be reflected in the forthcoming earnings release in early 2021.

I'll reevaluate thoughts on PTON's long-term prospects in 2021, but at this time, I'm more comfortable with the risk-reward set-up using PTON calls.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM, AFL, BRK.B, GOOGL, PFE, AAPL, NKE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am holding PTON call options at the time of writing this article.