A 10.3% trailing twelve-month yield is attractive in itself but there's potential for even more upside.

AGNC is one of the best in class and Tim explains why he believes it's well managed and better able to survive tough market conditions.

I interview Tim Bergin of On Beyond Investing which is an investment idea company. He takes a deep, fundamental, research-driven approach, to investing. Tim has 12 years of experience as a trader on a proprietary credit trading desks and a hedge fund in New York and Toronto. He left the industry desiring more freedom and now manages his own portfolio and investments.

I reached out to Tim after listening to him on Andrew Walker's excellent podcast. His investment style is focused on value. He likes to buy good companies well below fair value or find mispriced securities. He prefers situations with a lot more upside than downside. At the same time, he's willing to be opportunistic and flexible at times, in order to be able to capture mispricing amidst temporary volatility or apathy.

One of the areas I've been exploring for an opportunity recently is the Mortgage REIT space. I recently issued three public notes on these companies:

In the note on the Mortgage Real Estate ETF I wrote how AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) bought back 2% of its shares which is unusual in itself given these are pass-through vehicles. But the company did so in the middle of a pandemic with about half of its competitors holding on for dear life coming out of March.

After I started talking to Tim it turned out he just released his newsletter with a focused write-up on AGNC Investment Corp. From my research into the mortgage REIT space, this looked like a super interesting company.

So, I invited Tim to do a deep-dive into the (if not the) strongest mortgage REIT. He explains in-depth why he likes the space and why he likes this particular company most of all. He gets into its strong suits but we also talk about the key risks he perceives, as well as how to handle those.

After that deep dive, we briefly talk about the SPAC craze that's going. The many SPACs coming to market offer plenty of opportunities to do well for investors willing to put in the work. Tim shares ideas like Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF).

If you want to check out what Tim does or his service you can find it At On Beyond Investing. As you'll see when you read his work or watch my interview with him, he's very thoughtful with a sense of humility while he comes up with very interesting and creative ideas. He very much ventures beyond basic investing.

Want to reach out or engage with Tim, you'll find him on Twitter here.

Bram de Haas writes the Special Situation Report. He looks at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. His goal is to make money with risks under control. Check The Special Situations Report here. Follow him on Twitter here or reach out through email @ dehaas.bram at gmail dot com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNC, PSTH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.