Income Lab Ideas: Dividend Changes For 2020

Again, I'm surprised at how resilient the income was from CEFs - helping negate the negative impact of the pandemic was the decrease in interest for leverage.

We had previously done this for a more specific time frame; the time frame of the pandemic to shortly after in June.

As the year is starting to wind down, I wanted to take an updated look at what distribution changes happened throughout the year.

Previously, we looked at a list similar to this when pulling data for distribution cuts through the pandemic. Now, I wanted to take a wider look at distribution changes over 2020 in total.

Dividend cuts for closed-end funds were something that we certainly anticipated throughout this latest sell-off. Not only is that playing a role in CEFs, but will in ETFs and individual stocks just the same. This might be more prevalent for CEFs though, as they are unable to retain earnings as a corporation can. ETFs only pass-through income, so those are generally all over the board anyway.

The CEFs larger than usual payouts are thanks to them paying out almost all of the earnings that they can pull in. This is by design though, as laws require those structured as a regulated investment company to payout such a large portion to maintain compliance. The penalty for not meeting the required payouts is an excise tax on the fund. So, that means when the fund doesn't have those earnings coming in, they may be forced to cut their distributions. Leverage plays a key factor in allowing these funds such high dividends as well.

In today's electronics age, income investors can sit at home and watch the cash come into their bank accounts. While CEFs are a perfect fit for this strategy, their dividends certainly don't stay static. This is especially true in the volatile environment that 2020 has given us so far.

In today's piece, I wanted to cover what changes we have seen so far in the CEF world. I was able to compile a 'master list' of distribution changes. We will be looking at snippets of this list, the full list I will post as a separate blog. The data was taken from CEFConnect. The data looks at December 31st, 2019 to November 17th, 2020 and all the distributions declared then and now.

Earlier this year, Stanford Chemist and I had started a series titled "Bear Market Thoughts." In one of those pieces, we looked at the discussion of distribution cuts. This will be a review of what we have actually seen happen now - instead of the discussion of what is likely to happen. To be honest, I'm quite surprised at the resiliency of most CEFs throughout this year.

Skewing the distribution changes averages upwards is a very significant list of raisers! They primarily involve the municipal fund space. The main driving force behind this is lowered interest expenses on the leverage utilized with these funds. Of course, those positives are vastly distorted lower due to the energy space devastations that came with negative crude oil prices.

First Of All, Some Disclosures

Before jumping into the data, there are some disclosures that I need to mention first. The most important is that all data was sourced from CEFConnect. I tried my absolute best to take care of the outliers from the data. Those would include some distribution changes that were in the 100's of percentage gainers. While that would certainly be a favorable outcome, these were due to reverse stock splits in the majority of cases.

Additionally, there were just some errors on CEFConnect anyway. They source their data from Morningstar. If for whatever reason Morningstar's data is incorrect, then this translates into CEFConnect displaying faulty data as well. I certainly tried my best to get rid of those that were the most egregious. This meant looking at those on the outer ends of the bell curve that just didn't seem to make sense. I am only human though, looking at 494 lines of CEFs is not practical line by line. However, taking out the most extreme cases of being incorrect should still provide us with a general idea of the trend.

Which that trend actually has been more positive than I would have originally thought. We still have a long 2020 to go through, with a potentially longer pandemic that is proving to be rather persistent. All that to say, we aren't out of the woods yet.

Adjustments And Commentary

Lucky for me, some of the work for adjustments were already done by myself earlier this year when we first took a look. Though I did go through and update what I could to reflect newer funds launched since that time.

I will break down the adjustments we had to make for a better representation of changes. I also find these observations particularly interesting. This is due to giving us CEF investors a broader overview of what is going on in the CEF space. Additionally, we can catch things that some might not have known. That is by casting this super-wide net of essentially what is just a large screen of every CEF.

Several funds around earlier this year are no longer with us. I would consider these the 'gone' category. The funds that fit this label are;

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF)

Cushing Energy Income Fund (SRF)

Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM)

Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ)

BlackRock Muni New York Intermediate Duration Fund (MNE)

Nuveen Texas Quality Income Municipal Fund (NTX)

These names listed were removed due to mergers.

THL Credit Senior Loan Fund (TSLF) was removed because it changed names and tickers, to First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF). FSLF is included in the aggregated data.

RMR Real Estate (RIF) has switched its name to RMR Mortgage Trust (RMRM) due to a conversion from a CEF structure to an mREIT. This name was removed.

Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund (JMLP)

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (EGIF)

Were liquidated, or in the case of EGIF, will be liquidated and CEFConnect didn't provide the data. In our previous addition; "Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (DSE) is looking to liquidate, although they have fully suspended distributions as well." However, they didn't get the approval they needed and instead did a reverse split. The distribution has been adjusted to reflect this.

Those are tickers I considered as the 'gone' category. In another category, we have those with 'no distributions.' It is hard to believe, but they do exist. So, how do they get around the requirements of paying out? Well, they just don't make any gains or, at least, don't realize them. In this category, we have several of the precious metal funds;

Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust (SPPP)

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

Also fitting this category and worthy of removal - are those that only pay annually.

Taiwan Fund (TWN)

Foxby Corp. (OTCPK:FXBY)

China Fund (CHN)

Templeton Dragon (TDF)

Korea Fund (KF)

New Ireland (IRL) was removed because I couldn't find any dividend data for this year.

And, a fund that pays annually but hasn't in several years - RENN Global Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG).

Including those funds wouldn't really make a lot of sense so I didn't calculate their data in the formulas.

We also have several new funds that just showed up and don't have distributions to compare to before;

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY)

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (RFM)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ)

Angel Oak Dynamic Financial Strategies Term Fund (DYFN)

AllianzGl AI & Tech Opportunities Fund (AIO) (launched late last year and didn't show distribution data until February)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Fund (ASGI)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Income Term Trust (CPZ)

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY)

Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NDMO)

This is quite amazing that there were so many new funds launched. Another one that launched recently was Cohen & Steers Tax-Advantaged Preferred & Income Fund (PTA). This wasn't listed on CEFConnect yet but is one I've been watching now.

Then we have those that were needed to be split-adjusted, this was the primary culprit on what would have skewed the data massively.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN)

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (SRV)

Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (TTP)

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (GER)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP)

Tortoise MLP Fund (NTG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Trust (CTR)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream (CEM)

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity (EMO)

There were three funds that I was able to dig up that were adjusted for their frequency. These include;

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) (switched to paying out shares and cash though it stayed the same equivalent when switching to quarterly)

Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (KYN)

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund (KMF)

These went from monthly to quarterly. In one rare instance, Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU) went from quarterly to monthly but took a cut in doing so, as it wasn't equivalent.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) had a year-end special that showed up in both data sets - I adjusted to remove this. I also adjusted for Adams Diversified Equity Fund's (ADX) special. This also included several PIMCO funds and other various funds that needed to be adjusted. Well over a dozen in this category needed to be adjusted for large year-end payouts.

BlackRock funds were particularly interesting in that the original data pulled not only had to be sorted through for various specials being reflected; but that they also included some of the highest increases. These were legitimate increases as they have benefited massively from lower interest expenses.

In hindsight, it was over 70 funds that I needed to adjust just because of specials - I should have pulled the data from January. However, I was committed at this point to provide the best YTD dividend cuts throughout 2020 as it seemed like the most interesting and useful. Especially since this now gives us one huge list of reverse splits, new offerings for the year and other special situations. These adjustments, plus all the others above, mean that I did have to double-check over 100 funds at this point.

StoneCastle Financial Corp (BANX) had previously shown no distribution data. However, it did pay the same quarterly amount that CEFConnect shows now.

On top of all of this - I had to change a lot of the BlackRock muni funds as the data was taking their special year-end last year instead of the regular. Too many to name here.

As I've said previously, I'm only human so if you see an error please reach out and I will update in the future. With that out of the way, let's look at some of the data now!

Overview Of Data

Overall, we see that distributions were cut by 6.46% throughout the year. Previously when we last looked at just the pandemic changes from February distributions to July distributions this was 6.43%. Thus, the majority of the damage was done during that period as we would have anticipated.

Of the 116 funds that raised distributions throughout the year, the average raise was 13.35%.

187 funds held steady showing no change, while 166 funds cut. The average for the funds that cut was much great - slashing an average of 27.26%.

This is quite surprising how resilient CEFs have been throughout 2020 considering the tumultuous markets we went through. Helping to keep things relatively steady is that the market rebounded significantly and swiftly. At this time, the broader indexes are well into the green territory for the year. This is about the only thing that can explain why we didn't see the 2008/09 style dividend collapses across a broad spectrum of funds.

The Boosters

For the top ten list, we have quite an interesting mixture of names. Though it is primarily skewed towards munis. In fact, the overwhelming majority increasing overall were muni funds. This was due to interest rates being slashed to 0% by the Fed. That means a lot of the interest expense on funds also came down. Which was another factor in funds being able to maintain current rates overall, too, along with the rapid recovery in the market more broadly.

Name Ticker Distribution Declared Date Distribution Declared Date Percentage Change New Germany GF 0.2036 12/19/2019 0.3405 5/8/2020 67.24% Central Securities Corporation CET 1.15 11/5/2019 1.5 11/4/2020 30.43% Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage MAV 0.0405 12/3/2019 0.0525 11/5/2020 29.63% BlackRock NY Muni Inc Qty BSE 0.0405 12/6/2019 0.0525 11/2/2020 29.63% First Trust Senior FR Inc II FCT 0.0825 12/19/2019 0.105 10/20/2020 27.27% BlackRock MuniHoldings CA Qty MUC 0.0435 12/6/2019 0.055 11/2/2020 26.44% Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund NIQ 0.0315 12/3/2019 0.0395 10/1/2020 25.40% BlackRock Science and Technology Trust BST 0.15 12/6/2019 0.187 11/2/2020 24.67% Nuveen AMT-Free Muni Credit Inc NVG 0.0543 12/3/2019 0.0675 10/1/2020 24.31% Special Opportunities SPE 0.076 12/9/2019 0.094 10/2/2020 23.68%

New Germany (GF) remains the top booster as it was previously. However, we then have Central Securities Corporation (CET). This one only pays semi-annually and I did debate whether or not to remove it due to that. However, I still felt like it was appropriate to include here as they do regularly make the mid-year $0.20 distribution and then consistently pay out a year-end one as well.

Pioneer High Income Advantage Fund (MAV) then makes an appearance as third on the list for boosters. This also wasn't the first time that MAV has boosted this year either - Stanford Chemist provided more commentary on MAV in a Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup. We recently sold out of MAV in our Tactical Income- 100 portfolio.

Also appearing on the list is one of my favorites; BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST). They just made this list by boosting in October. Had that boost not come, they did have another boost but it wouldn't have been enough to make it to the top ten.

Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) also makes the list as they went to a managed distribution policy targeting 7% of NAV starting this year.

The Cutters

I believe it comes as little surprise that energy names represent most of the cutters - the bottom 10 and bottom half of the cutters list both.

Name Ticker Distribution Declared Date Distribution Declared Date Percentage Change ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity EMO 1.15 11/2/2019 0.325 11/11/2020 -71.74% Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opp MIE 0.06 12/18/2019 0.015 9/29/2020 -75.00% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust GGO 0.2 11/15/2019 0.05 11/13/2020 -75.00% NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund NHF 0.2 12/2/2019 0.05 11/2/2020 -75.00% NB MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. NML 0.055 9/30/2019 0.01345 10/30/2020 -75.55% Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc NDP 3.5 11/4/2019 0.8 2/12/2020 -77.14% Center Coast Brookfield MLP & NRG Inf Fd CEN 1.042 10/4/2019 0.225 9/7/2020 -78.41% Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. TYG 2.62 11/4/2019 0.3 11/9/2020 -88.55% Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Rena. Fund GER 1.44 11/5/2019 0.155 11/13/2020 -89.24% Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund NTG 4.225 11/4/2019 0.31 11/9/2020 -92.66%

2020 saw the price of oil go negative, very briefly, but nonetheless negative. As we know, the majority of the energy sector moves along with the price of crude. That is whether rightly or wrongly as a lot of energy plays have significant exposure to natural gas or are pipeline companies that generate steadier fee income.

On this list, there are only two funds that aren't energy-related. That is NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF). Though NHF won't be a CEF soon as they are changing their structure from a CEF to a REIT. NHF was also a focus on Stanford Chemist's latest Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup. This was due to a bit of an oddball tender offer. You can read more on Stanford Chemist's post on this offering.

On the bottom for cutters, we also have Gabelli's Go Anywhere Trust (GGO). From what I can tell, GGO had previously paid the quarterly $0.20 for several years. Then, all of a sudden slashed to just $0.05 quarterly shortly after the market selloff. Announcing this cut in May, several months after the lows and we could see the market was rebounding considerably. The fund now has an abnormally low distribution yield and doesn't seem to be all that enticing at this time.

Conclusion

Going through this exercise gives us some great insights into changes throughout the year as well. Being able to pull the whole list of data means we cannot only see the dividends changes - but funds that went through different situations. Besides just seeing the funds that went through reverse splits and mergers; we also get to see all of the new funds that came this year. The new funds that launched are quite diverse, they include funds from a wide spectrum; tech, healthcare and even a long/short fund. Additionally, funds that invest in high-yield, investment-grade and municipal bonds.

Overall, I believe that CEFs remained quite resilient in the face of turbulence earlier this year. We would typically see distributions slashed quite aggressively during times of volatility. This is primarily due to CEFs not being able to retain earnings such as corporations can. Thus, they don't have cash sitting around to be able to "weather out the storm." I believe the main reason for this is just how fast the market turned around from the lows. Additionally, the lower costs for leveraged funds due to interest rates dropping also helped. That is why we saw many muni funds raise their distributions - some significantly.

