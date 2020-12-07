Short puts have done well, but premia are thin at the moment. This may be a clue that the overall market is very pricey.

That said, investors don't buy "companies," they buy "stocks" and stocks can sometimes become untethered from economic reality. I think investors would be wise to sell before the inevitable happens.

As my long time readers know, I’m not the most original person in the world. I do have a very specific process that I use to analyse stocks, and I employ it repeatedly on this forum. I try to mix it up as much as possible, but in the final analysis, I use the same magnifying glasses on each business. I’m also sometimes unoriginal when it comes to my turns of phrase on this forum. For instance, in my most recent article on Seagate Technology plc. (STX), I revealed one of my many odious traits: a tendency to brag when things go well. I pointed out that my “buy” and “sell” recommendations on Seagate have outperformed the market handily over the past two years.

In fact, I was so fixated on self-congratulation in that article, that I spent ~9% of my precious word count basically writing a love letter to myself. In an effort to point out that I’ve suffered absolutely no personal growth or development over the past 145 days, I’ll do the same again. Since I wrote my bullish piece on Seagate, the shares are up about 34%, against a gain of ~15% for the S&P 500. My perfect record with this stock is intact.

You may have a few reactions to this tendency, dear readers. You may be impressed. More likely, you’re rolling your eyes at the behaviour of this man-baby. Most likely of all, you don’t care about the past. You want to know something about what I think about the future, and so I need to get on with the business of endangering my perfect, pristine, spectacular record with this stock.

I’ve wasted enough of your time, dear readers, and so I’ll jump to the point. While I continue to think this is a wonderful business, I think investors would be wise to sell the shares. The stock is a thing quite distinct from the business, and it’s driven by a host of factors unrelated to the underlying firm. I’ll go through my reasoning by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing apart from the company.

I’ll also update you on the performance of my latest short put trade, as it did well, and will therefore give me yet another opportunity to brag. I know, you can’t wait. In all seriousness, though, preservation of capital is of critical importance to investors. It’s actually quite hard recovering from a loss of capital, and I would suggest that on balance there’s much more downside potential than upside potential at current prices. I’ll go through my reasoning below.

Financial Update

In my latest article on the name, I made the point that this cyclical company has an impressive financial history. Specifically, profits have increased at a CAGR of ~4% in spite of a slowdown in revenue over time. I also suggested that the dividend is quite safe. Specifically, the company has just over $1.66 billion of cash on hand and has generated an annual cash from operations of just over $1.9 billion.

To put this figure in context, the company has spent an average of ~$693 million on dividends over the past two years per the table provided at the end of this section for your reading pleasure. Although the periods 2022-2023 will be the most financially challenging for the firm, I concluded that there’s very little risk of the dividend being cut here anytime soon. Please see my earlier article for more in-depth coverage of this issue.

With that out of the way, it’s time to comment on the most recent financial performance here. Relative to the same period a year ago, the first quarter of FY 2021 was interesting - at least to me. Specifically, in spite of a 10% decline in revenue relative to the same period a year ago, net income was actually up about 11.5%. This was because various operating expenses were down dramatically from the same time last year.

In particular, cost of revenue, product development, and marketing and administration were down by 9.9%, 12.6%, and 3.28% respectively. Net income was also helped because restructuring charges dropped from $17 million to $1 million. This is impressive, but I wonder how often the company can pull this particular rabbit out of the hat. In other words, at some point, the company will no longer be able to cut cost of revenue and product development. That’s when comparisons will become more challenging.

Also interesting was the fact that stock buybacks have collapsed fully 85% from the same period a year ago (down from $450 million to $68 million). This is understandable, and I’m happy to see the company conserve its resources during the Covid pandemic. They made reference to future conservatism on this front during the most recent earnings call, obviously. I’m speculating, but it may also be the case that this valuation plays into management’s desire to not buy back aggressively.

Source: Company filings

In sum, I’m impressed by management’s desire to be conservative with resources at the moment. I’m impressed by the company’s ability to react to the drop in business dynamically, though I’m worried about how long this can go on. I’d certainly be willing to continue to hold, or add more, if the shares are reasonably priced.

The Stock

I’ve written it before, and no doubt I’ll write it, shout it, whisper it, speak it again. A great business like Seagate can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and can be a great investment at the right price. This is the philosophy that has guided my buy-sell decisions here. In my view “right” is synonymous with “cheap.” I want to buy cheap stocks because I think these pose the least risk and present the best return potential.

They’re lower risk because much of the bad news is already priced in. There’s not much more that a cheap stock will move down with the next marginal bit of bad news. On the other hand, because of a phenomenon that I’ve dubbed “the Prodigal Son effect," if a company that’s been a “dog” suddenly offers a positive surprise, the stock of that company may rise dramatically in price.

I judge whether shares are cheap or not in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like earnings or free cash flow and the like. In particular, I want to see the company trade at a discount relative to both the overall market and to its own history. In my previous article on the name, I was impressed by the fact that Seagate was trading at a price to free cash flow of ~11 times. Shares are now about 52% more expensive than they were a few short months ago per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In my view, it makes no sense for the market to be willing to pay over 50% more for $1 of future cash flow at a time when doubt about the future of the world economy is higher.

In addition to looking at the simple ratio of price to some economic value, I want to try to understand the assumptions currently embedded in price. In other words, I want to try to understand what the market is “thinking.” In order to do that, I turn to the work done by Professor Stephen Penman in his book “Accounting for Value.” Penman walks investors through how they can isolate the “g” (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be thinking about a particular stock. Applying this methodology to Seagate at the moment suggests that the market is assuming a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate of ~5%. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast, and for that reason I recommend avoiding the shares at the moment.

Options Update

In my previous article on Seagate, I recommended that investors who were nervous about buying at the then price of ~$48 sell the January 2021 puts with a strike of $40. These were bid-asked at $2.29-$3.15. As the shares have risen in price, the value of these has collapsed, which demonstrates the power of this strategy. An investor at the time was faced with the prospect of either pocketing $2.30 of “free” premium or buying into this wonderful business at a net price ~21% below the then market price.

Although I like to try to repeat successes like this by recommending the same strategy again, the market isn’t currently offering sufficient premia for reasonable strike prices in my view. This is a phenomenon that I’ve observed with many other stocks also, suggesting that the overall market is excessively optimistic at the moment.

Conclusion

I think Seagate is in many ways a wonderful business. Management has managed to continue to deliver consistent profit growth in the teeth of slowing sales for years. In addition, the dividend is not in danger of being cut in my estimation. The problem is that investors don’t buy “companies.” They buy stocks, and those stocks can be influenced by a host of factors unrelated to the business.

History has demonstrated time and again that the more an investor pays for $1 of future economic benefit, the lower will be their subsequent returns. The market is paying historically high prices for these future dollars, and I think the outcome is inevitable at this point. If you bought earlier, congratulations. I think it’s time to take chips off the table and wait for the inevitable decline. If you’re just considering Seagate for the first time, I recommend waiting until price falls to match value.

