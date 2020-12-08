Want Wealth? How The Income Method Pays For Your Retirement

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Today, I want to tackle the practical side of life. We're moving from philosophy to reality. If you've read my articles before you know the terms "The Income Method," "functional wealth" and "Static wealth." Today we're going to take these ideas and move them down into your planning for retirement.

I love thinking about theory and ideas, but it's important to be able to move it from ideas on paper to real life. You don't live on ideas, you live on cash dividends. So let's get to it!

Set Realistic Goals - Wealth > Riches

When you set your course towards retirement, we often have lofty goals or ideas. We see a palatial house on the coast. We see travel around the world with your friends and family. We see a quiet life in the countryside. We desired to have our finances not be the primary stressor or limiting factor. Often people start with the goal of being rich.

Being rich means having a large amount of static wealth. Static wealth is the tangible value of all your assets minus your debts. The gold coins stored in your safe do not produce additional value on their own, but their value does change over time. So being rich means having a large stack of gold coins or other possessions. Sadly though being rich should not be your endgame goal, since once you have a large pile of static wealth you have nothing meaningful. Riches are a by-product of functional wealth and should be a tool you use to achieve your dreams, not the dream itself.

Functional wealth is the income that your assets produce. At first, you are the greatest source of functional wealth - you personally generate the most income. However, over time your goal will be to replace your income-generating ability using your savings portfolio. So start with realistic goals. Pick a bill you want your portfolio to be able to pay. Once you've reached that, add another and another.

Your portfolio is like a baby, it will gain in strength and skill over time. Also like a baby, your mistakes can impair it in the future, so gunning for your endgame right away will likely lead to bigger issues than realistically working towards stepping stone goals.

More people need to return to Historical Wealth Generation and get back to the basics. Income begets riches. Wealth often comes before being rich. Sadly today we are led to believe we need to "get rich" as an end game goal. Let's get the horse pulling the cart - not the other way around. Setting realistic portfolio income goals will help you get this straight. The Income Method helps you locate the right investments in the market to achieve this.

Don't Wait, Get Started Right Away

Buckingham Palace was originally called Buckingham House when construction began in 1702. Twenty-three years later, it was completed. The builders had to take time to ensure its perfection.

Saving for retirement and building your portfolio is a time-consuming, hands-on task. Few have a portfolio that instantly supplies all their needs so they must build it over time. You're building a portfolio that's designed to withstand the storms of life and the test of time. The hail storms of recessions and floods of corrections will batter this structure and you need to ensure that it will withstand them to produce the income you will need for your retirement. So taking your time and letting time assist you in building your portfolio is important. Getting it just right often means taking your time. So give yourself as much as possible.

Cut the Debt - It's the Antithesis of Wealth

When evaluating a company, you look at its revenue, debt, and bottom line. Debt payments and interest work directly against your income generation. Functional wealth is income coming in. Debt is money out. They essentially cancel each other out.

Consider this before you swipe a credit card. The average interest rate on a new credit card account is 17.98%. For existing accounts, it's 14.58%. While our Model Portfolio yields between 9%-10%, your credit card debt will overwhelm that strongly. Pay down the debt. From an investment perspective, it's a guaranteed 14-18% return on your investment.

We also often get asked if taking out a lower interest loan to boost your portfolio size is a good idea. Investors would see 2%-3% interest on a mortgage product vs 9-10% yield on a portfolio as a "safe bet." We would suggest against this for most investors as market volatility can cause your returns at times to be lumpy vs. the strict requirements of a loan. There's a peace of mind being debt-free that added income cannot replicate.

Aim Above Your Baseline

While planning for your retirement, you need to determine how much you need to have annually. This would be to cover your bills and extra spending. Once you've determined how much you'll need to survive or thrive in your retirement. You should next move to aim above that goal. Why? This leaves you with excess to reinvest and allow your income stream to continue to grow. It also leaves room for unexpected emergencies or market actions to not capsize your retirement.

If you need $50,000 annually over your social security benefits or other income streams, you should readily aim to generate $55,000 annually allowing you to reinvest that extra $5,000 back into your portfolio. This would allow your income to grow, allowing compounding to continue to work and creating an ever-growing cushion versus adversity. This year we've seen the benefit of having extra cash to reinvest. Doing so in March would've strongly increased your income stream with little extra effort.

This is made easier by having little to no debt and starting as early as possible for more time to grow that income stream. These two factors make saving an additional 10% less burdensome than someone having to overcome debt later in life.

Conclusion

The "Income Method" and historical wealth generation go hand in hand, both actively focus on generating enough income to overcome your expenses and growing your income stream. Together, it's a means of investing in the market and a way to create lasting wealth. We want you to have the retirement you desire. Our Income Method and model portfolio yields 9%-10%, greatly reducing the portfolio size needed to enjoy that retirement. It lets you have income that you can reinvest and put to work – creating sustainable and repeatable wealth. Don't get lost in the theory and miss the point. Your retirement and your success is the entire reason why I created the Income Method.

Investors and Retirees need to take a “bigger than life” concept and set simple practical goals to achieve them and build momentum. Starting as early as possible is desirable to let time work for you. Keeping your debt levels as low as possible. Aiming above your baseline and reinvesting the excess. The Income Method of investing focuses on immediate income investments, deep value or mispriced opportunities, and portfolio rotation all tied together so you can do one thing: Pay your bills with dividends.

