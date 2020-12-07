We are optimistic about the long-term prospects of ITM Power. But the promise of hydrogen will take time to materialize; at present, the stock is fully valued.

The company also added a new name to its roster of European partners.

This is an update on ITM Power that covers its latest financial results and fundraising exercise.

This is a follow-up to an earlier article on ITM Power plc (OTCPK:ITMPF), a UK-based manufacturer of PEM electrolysis equipment, in view of recent company news as well as macro developments in the hydrogen space.

(Source: ITM Power)

ITM Power released its financial year results (ending April) with an unusual delay which apparently had been caused by the auditors’ inability to visit the new headquarters, shut off during the first round of lockdown measures, for inventory checking.

While the financials were less than inspiring, not least due to COVID-19, there have been positive updates. One is their signing with a new commercial partner, Italy’s Snam SpA (OTCPK:SNMRF), that owns the most extensive gas transportation network and storage capacity in Europe. Snam is a vocal proponent of ESG initiatives and is looking into green hydrogen to prop up its sustainability record.

Furthermore, ITM Power has just completed a fundraising exercise, adding a total of £172 million to the company’s coffers. This included £30 million from Snam which was the latter's first external investment in the hydrogen sector. The fresh capital is meant primarily for furthering production capacity and realizing cost savings through product standardization and automation in manufacturing.

Environmental policy developments across the European continent and the UK are also in focus. As countries rush to formalize their decarbonization targets (in the way of nationally determined contributions) ahead of the closing deadline set by the Paris Agreement, hydrogen is becoming increasingly relevant.

The UK, in particular, is preparing to publish its hydrogen strategy sometime in the first quarter of 2021, among other documents that are to establish the foundation for a decarbonized economy by 2050. We think the country’s ambition to become an internationally leading centre for climate friendly technology bodes well for ITM Power, the foremost supplier of green hydrogen equipment in the UK.

Although investing in technology and the supply chain around hydrogen is of vital importance, the real returns on this investment may be delayed for another decade or so. Cost reductions — the main hurdle to overcome — are tied to expanding renewable power and minimizing capex that goes into the production of electrolysers.

We think ITM Power will spend the next five years building presence and improving offerings; the topline should improve but rapid growth and profitability are still a way off. Purposeful government support, once funding programs are finalized, might speed up the process.

For the time being, ITM Power is fairly valued and is not likely to appreciate meaningfully.

Performance results for financial year ending 30 April 2020

Sales revenue was affected by COVID-19 related closures (minus 28% year-on-year). Meanwhile, grant funding — chiefly from the European Union — dropped precipitously (down 84%) due to Brexit induced changes. The management, however, seems to be taking it in stride, aiming for a rebalancing of the income mix to get primary product and refueling businesses to contribute more moving forward.

Operating loss for financial year 2020 is still largely explained by cost overruns from ‘legacy’ projects (such as Refhyne for Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B)) for which ITM Power had signed on to deliver turnkey solutions and associated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services. This should cease to be a concern with ITM Linde Electrolysis GmbH (ILE) — a joint venture with Linde plc (OTC:LIN) incorporated earlier this year — taking over deployment tasks for future projects.

Adjusted EBITDA ended at negative £18.1 million, compared to a loss of £7.3 million in financial year 2019.

(Source: ITM Power Investor Presentation on 23 October 2020)

While in the previous years ITM Power was able to convert 40-60% of its backlog to sales revenue, the results in financial 2020 took a hit. The recovery in 2021 may be hindered by the second wave of COVID-19 which could slow down the return of the workforce to customer sites.

Fresh capital raising

At the same time, ITM Power maintains a strong balance sheet thanks to multiple successful fundraising rounds. The latest took place in October when it placed over 57 million new ordinary shares raising £135 million; this was followed in November by an open offer for about £7.0 million.

Cash balance stood at £39.9 million in April 2020 following an earlier fundraising exercise in October last year.

(Source: ITM Power Investor Presentation on 23 October 2020)

New strategic partner

ITM Power also raised capital amounting to £30 million from Snam SpA, an Italian energy infrastructure leader, for whom it has become a preferred supplier of 100MW of electrolyser projects in mobility, chemistry and energy. The investment resulted in Snam taking approximately 2.35% of ITM Power's share capital.

This latest tie-up cannot be overestimated given Snam’s ambitions in the energy transition. According to its newly released sustainability plan, Snam will be among the first energy companies to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. To this end, it is allocating approximately €3.7 billion over the next four years to developing “hydrogen ready” infrastructure, ultimately in order to enable the transportation of fully decarbonized gas within the European continent by 2050 — by that time hydrogen could comprise up to 20% of the energy mix in Italy.

Snam’s net zero commitments are driving investments into hydrogen.

(Source: Snam 2020-2024 Strategic Plan Presentation)

In addition, Snam (together with Linde) could keep access for ITM Power open to European funding programs even after 31 December 2020, the end of a transition period marking Britain’s formal exit from the EU's Single Market and Customs Union. Snam’s global presence may also help ITM Power gain a foothold in a greater number of international markets.

Growth incentives

The new order from Snam pushed the backlog to a record high of £118.7 million, an upswing of 115% from the previous high of £55.0 million. The management expects to realize the revenue from contracts within the coming year, from projects under negotiation in the next 1-2 years, and Snam projects — within the following 3-5 years. The company also tracks tender opportunities which have reached their highest level yet at £324.9 million from £263 million in June.

(Source: ITM Power Investor Presentation on 23 October 2020)

Robust growth in the order pipeline has been motivating ITM Power to pursue expansion strategies. The company has already occupied the new headquarters at Bessemer Park, Sheffield, the world’s first gigafactory that should reach its full manufacturing capacity by end-2023. The company is considering building another European gigafactory based on the existing layout. The exact location and other details of this second facility will be determined when Bessemer Park reaches ~60% capacity, with supply chain dynamics, government incentives and partner preferences as principal determinants.

With fresh capital in hand, ITM Power is set to consolidate its technological leadership and expand production capacity to meet the growing global demand for industrial scale electrolysis systems. With product standardization in mind, ITM Power has been investing in the development and production of larger electrolyser stack platforms (5MW) and modular electrolyser systems. The company is also pouring resources into after-sales support and search for new potential hubs for refueling division ITM Motive.

International business opportunities are on the management’s agenda as countries and regions further afield — from Australasia to North Asia to Arab states in the Gulf — rush to decarbonize economies. With a more environmentally inclined administration coming to power in the US soon, a new large market may open up for green hydrogen equipment makers such as ITM Power.

Cost optimization

Multiple efforts to increase the throughput should contribute to cost efficiency. Particularly, the company’s adoption of semi-automated manufacturing equipment is going to make a considerable effect. Another competition-oriented driver is differentiation which ITM Power maintains through high product quality. Although combining efficiency with customer value is a demanding endeavor, we believe the company is capable of delivering on it. Joining hands with Linde — which allows ITM Power to concentrate entirely on production enhancements — will help.

Although the provision of full turnkey solutions is no longer a financial burden thanks to ILE, the scaling up of production capacity that ITM Power is working toward comes with certain challenges. Forging new supplier relationships to fulfill the growing operational requirements may strain the finances due to higher staged or upfront cash outflows.

Hydrogen costs

S&P Global Platts anticipates “steep declines” in green hydrogen costs by 2030, from $3/kg-$6/kg today to $2/kg-$3/kg, a price level broadly comparable to that of blue hydrogen. The caveat is that this will require a reduction of renewable power costs to about $20-30/MWh and a simultaneous increase in the operating capacity of electrolysis plants to 50% or more.

Hydrogen development cost projections

(Source: Hydrogen Council, International Energy Agency, S&P Global Platts)

The cost of renewable power is estimated to account for 50-60% of the total cost of green hydrogen, according to McKinsey analysis. As renewable power gets progressively more affordable, the levelized cost of electricity is projected to fall below $20/MWh by 2030 in some parts of the world (particularly in South America, Australia, the Persian Gulf and Southern Europe).

In the UK, on the other hand, the cost of onshore wind and solar power is projected to come down to a more pricey £39-52/MWh ($52-69) by 2025. Overall, however, the available electricity potential from renewable energy sources throughout the EU and the UK are sufficient, as a recent study finds, to fulfil the total electricity demand and the requirement for hydrogen production from electrolysis.

Aside from renewable energy as a cost determinant, it is also essential that capital expenditure going into the building of electrolysers (estimated to account for 30%-40% of the total cost) declines substantially. And this is what ITM Power may just be capable of achieving as it pursues larger industrial scale projects. The Gigastack project (at 10MW capacity), for example, is projected to result in cost reductions of around 50% from around £800/kW (just over $1,000, which converts to $3-3.5/kg of hydrogen) at present. In the UK, the company’s Humberside Project is near cost parity with blue hydrogen.

Policy tailwinds: Britain is raising the ambition for climate action

To date, only four countries – France, Spain, the UK and Germany – as well as the EU collectively have produced COVID-19 related economic recovery plans that promise to have a net environmental benefit. In the UK specifically, there has been a lot of development in the hydrogen and overall clean energy space over the past few months.

So far, small projects have been started to study the potential of hydrogen in greening heavy industry and homes. At the beginning of this year, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) awarded close to £30 million to five hydrogen production schemes as part of a £90 million funding package meant for research on decarbonization. The hydrogen initiatives include Gigastack which will be the UK’s first industrial scale green hydrogen plant; ITM Power is a principal partner (along with Orsted, Phillips 66 and Element Energy) responsible for supplying the electrolyser stack technology.

We now have reason to believe that positive developments around hydrogen may be picking up speed. In October, a ministerial document laid out dedicated recommendations across sectors and for individual government departments to decarbonize. More importantly, a national Net Zero Strategy will be published before the COP26 climate summit in November next year, in addition to previously announced Energy White Paper, Transport Decarbonization Plan and Industrial Decarbonization Strategy — all of which should feature hydrogen.

In November, Prime Minister Boris Johnson presented a ten-point green industrial plan. Across the UK, low-carbon sectors could collectively grow 11% per annum between now and 2030.

Ban on combustion engine sales by 2030; grants for electric cars and funding for charge points. Pledge to quadruple offshore wind power by 2030 to 40GW, enough to power every UK home. £500m committed to low-carbon hydrogen to generate 5GW by 2030 for industry, transport, power and homes. Support for cleaner energy in aviation and the maritime sector with £20m in funding.

(Source: Author’s, GOV.UK)

Finally, the UK may endorse a hydrogen strategy (for application in the industry, gas grid and transport) in the first quarter of 2021, according to ITM Power’s own Graham Cooley, the CEO, a member of the UK's Hydrogen Advisory Council. There is a general sense that the government is increasingly leaning toward green hydrogen, convinced of its growth value — similar to counterparts in France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain that have already set explicit electrolyser targets.

To compete with European neighbors, however, the UK will need to invest generously in technology and the supply chain around hydrogen. The Hydrogen Taskforce, a UK industry body campaigning for hydrogen, has been calling on the government to commit at least £1 billion in capex funding to hydrogen production, storage and distribution projects. In contrast, the Italian hydrogen strategy, for example, proposes investments of up to €10 billion (£8.9 billion) to 2030.

Jurisdiction Planned hydrogen investment Capacity target to 2030 EU est. €150 billion 40GW France €7.2 billion 6.5GW Germany €7 billion (plus €2 billion) 5GW or more Italy €10 billion 5GW Netherlands €9.85 billion (Northern N.) 4GW Portugal €7 billion 2-2.5GW Spain €9 billion 4GW UK £500 million 5GW

(Source: Author’s, S&P Global Platts)

Industry landscape

ITM Power presently stands among the top manufacturers of PEM-type electrolysers in the world and is the undisputed leader within the UK, leading the way in terms of scale. Nel ASA (also publicly traded, OTCPK:OTCPK:NLLSF) is probably the only truly comparable peer that manufactures both alkaline and PEM electrolysers.

There are several smaller competitors that also make hydrogen generators: Enapter, for instance, uses Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolysis; Ryse produces and supplies green hydrogen for transportation needs; new entrant CPH2 has developed membrane-free water electrolysis. Then there are conglomerates such as thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TKAMY) that supply electrolysers, among other things.

Members of the UK Hydrogen Taskforce; ITM Power is also a member of the government-led Hydrogen Advisory Council.

(Source: UK Hydrogen Taskforce)

Going forward, it is clear that ITM Power — as the foremost equipment provider of electrolysis technology in the UK — will benefit from the increased activity in the hydrogen space as well as the growing interest in it from players in adjacent industries such as energy, chemicals and engineering.

Risk: Brexit

Brexit is a cause for concern as ITM Power loses direct access to European state funds supporting the energy transition. There is also lingering uncertainty about the results of ongoing trade talks.

The UK’s exit from the EU, decided on last January, is going to be formalized by the end of this year. Since the UK no longer enjoys the benefits of the Single Market and Customs Union, cross-border business will now involve more bureaucracy and cost British companies more. A trade deal that could mitigate some of the regulatory costs is still unsettled.

In theory, the two sides had agreed early on to commit to a "level playing field" in future competition; however, few issues have become sticking points in the negotiations. One of them is state aid which the UK seeks to make less restrictive following the World Trade Organization (WTO) regulations. The government is uncharacteristically determined to lavish subsidies on local firms to promote the competitive standing of homebred technology abroad.

ITM Power is a potential beneficiary of the UK’s newly found proclivity for state funding. It may partly make up for the grant money lost from the EU. At the same time, the company’s European partners — Linde (Germany), Snam (Italy) and Shell (the Netherlands) — might continue to pass on grants from the familiar sources (including Horizon Europe which replaces Horizon 2020 from 1 January 2021) in the form of commercial opportunities.

Review: A fully valued long-term bet

It appears that the market has taken in the positive developments around hydrogen in its assessment of ITM Power. The London Stock Exchange listed company is up 346% year-to-date and 39% in the last month.

ITM Power: 1-Year Stock Returns

(Source: London Stock Exchange as of 4 December 2020)

We believe ITM Power to be reasonably fully valued at this moment, considering the business has not yet turned a profit and the long horizon of the hydrogen promise.

Onboarding of Snam as another consequential partner has certainly lifted ITM Power’s business prospects. High investor interest in the company’s recent funding rounds was encouraging. Environmental policy initiatives around Europe and within the UK in support of green energy and hydrogen have also improved the momentum behind the stock. However, these events, discounted back to present value, have already been fully priced in by the market.

While we do share the enthusiasm about hydrogen — and green hydrogen specifically — it would be foolhardy to imagine that change is imminent. Experts see the energy transition speeding up after 2030 when renewables reach sufficient scale to take over the power grid. Hydrogen should really come to the fore then.

In the medium term, pilot projects will be evaluated, product development work will continue, and progress is likely for end markets such as refining, chemicals, heavy road transport and commercial vehicles. ITM Power may be able to break even on the back of potential opportunities in these areas. By that time, it should also start benefiting from government subsidies as earlier formulated hydrogen strategies come into full force.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.