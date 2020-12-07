In my view this is a highly positive development although it's still possible the contingent value rights will ultimately be worthless.

At the same time the rights have been surging in value.

For Liso-cell to be approved the FDA seems insistent on inspection of a Texas-based Lonza facility.

The contingent value right issued to Celgene shareholders after the Bristol-Myers acquisitions are dependent on approval of Liso-cell and Ide-cell.

With the developments around the Bristol-Myers / Celgene contingent value right (NYSE:BMY.RT) on Friday, I wanted to issue an update on this dynamic and, at times, hair-raising situation. The recent price surge developed because hedge funds were monitoring the Lonza parking lot. Twitter user, Biohazard3737, is one and posted this on Twitter after the price had been moving quite a bit:

First things first, what is this about?

This article is about a contingent value right that's publicly traded. It was issued to Celgene shareholders as part of the consideration in the buyout by Bristol-Myers (BMY).

Contingent value rights are unusual securities. This particular one either pays out $0 or $9. There are no other options except through an undesirable route of litigation.

The CVR entitles its owner to receive $9.00 in cash upon FDA approval of all these drugs by the respective dates noted:

Ozanimod (by December 31, 2020) Liso-cel (JCAR017) (by December 31, 2020) Bb2121 (by March 31, 2021)

Ozanimod has been approved, which leaves milestones 2 and 3. Remember if these aren't met the rights are zeroed out. If they are both met, the holder receives $9.

At the time of my last article, they were going for $0.66 each. Yet, at the time of another, older, article they were over $3 each. Now they are back up to $2.49 and I think that's very cheap.

The key problem is that Liso-cel requires approval by Dec. 31, 2020.

The fact that it, again, looks like an inspection is going on is fantastic news.

More details about Biohazard's stake-out operation became available. See the video here.

The parking lot observers first noticed cones reserving parking space at the Lonza (OTCPK:LZAGY) facility in the Houston parking lot. At an earlier inspection in Washington, a spot was reserved by putting up a sign saying "FDA." Then at 30-11 Monday a person came in dressed business casual and with a backpack. I believe this person arrived late to stand out to observers.

The same person came in on Tuesday again.

Then on Wednesday, this same person came in and so did a second person. They arrived in separate rental cars. These two people are believed not to work for the FDA. One was identified as a Juno employee. Juno Therapeutics developed Liso-cell. It was then acquired by Celgene in 2018. Celgene got acquired by Bristol-Myers in 2019.

On Thursday 3-12-2020 the supposed Bristol-Myers employees come in wearing suits.

A previously unobserved car arrives and three people get out. The license plate belonged to a Dallas FDA Employee.

17 November I wrote: Bristol-Myers Squibb Contingent Value Rights: Inspection Could Be Taking Place Or Imminent.

Here's a quote:

I'd think an in-person inspection is more likely compared to a virtual inspection. Perhaps 70:30.

Don't get me wrong I was all but certain there would be an inspection. This CVR has become extremely volatile and surrounded by uncertainty because COVID-19 is hindering FDA inspections.

It's an unusual situation and it has lead to some weird messaging from Bristol-Myers.

For example on a recent call executives were quite positive regarding their communications with the FDA and said things like: "we don't have much to share" and that its conversations with Bristol-Myers "were going well."

Meanwhile, the company also started disclosing a new risk factor:

Part II—Item 1A. Risk Factors— It is possible that the COVID-19 pandemic could delay the timing of the FDA’s approval decisions for liso-cel and ide-cel, which could have a material adverse effect on the CVRs that we issued in connection with the Celgene transaction.”

These are just two examples but, to say the least, there's been some mixed messaging. This culminated into the moment Bristol-Myers updated the market that the PDUFA date wouldn't be met. We were left to try and read the tea leaves.

The PDUFA date is the date the FDA tends to deliver their decision on a new drug on or before. It's very unusual, and a bad sign, for the FDA to miss it. But COVID-19 is messing up this process to the extent historical precedents are not as reliable indicators, for future events, as they would be in other years.

In the context of our existing information about this latest inspection, I'm now extremely confident (but never 100%) that Liso-cell will be approved.

Here's why I'm confident (but not 100% sure) that Liso-cell will be approved

The baseline for oncology drugs like Liso-cell getting approved is 80%-plus according to baseline Alacrita consulting data. But this is a very important drug that's been given priority review status.

Most importantly, in dealing with COVID-19 the FDA changed up its modus operandi considerably. Usually, the FDA will inspect manufacturing facilities independent of whether it plans to approve a drug or not.

Recently, it didn't inspect a facility of another biotech and ended up hitting the drug with a complete response letter or CRL (game over). A reasonable explanation seems to be that the FDA did not want to endanger its inspectors on a mission for a drug it was going to CRL anyway.

With Liso-cell, the FDA already risked an inspection of a Washington location, implying the agency didn't see a reason for a CRL. Now, that's more or less confirmed. There are clear signs that the FDA is struggling to deal with the pandemic and is further strained by the workload of vaccine-related inspections. On top of that, the agency has to deal with an upcoming transfer of power in Washington.

In the case of Liso-cell, two facilities needed inspection. The Washington facility and a third party Texas facility. The third party, called Lonza, is a company specializing in CMC. These tend to perform better in facility reviews, I've been told by a former FDA inspector.

I believe there are good reasons to believe Liso-cell has very low odds of not being approved. Maybe 5% or less. Basically:

The baseline already is high

This is a very important life-saving drug that's has special designations

The FDA is executing on an unusual timeline to complete necessary inspections

Vaccines for FDA inspectors are likely to become available within a short time-frame, it doesn't make sense to risk inspector for drugs you're going to CRL

If the FDA is going to CRL a drug it's under more pressure to follow protocol to the letter (clearly it's not in this case)

If the prior inspection yielded a disastrous result we would likely have heard by now

Bristol-Myers messaging can be interpreted as positive regarding FDA communications

Bristol-Myers' attention is activated

The last bullet point will need some clarification. Some people believe BMY will try to sabotage the contingent value right by intentionally causing a delay somewhere along the lines. I don't think I should ascribe a high probability to such an event because 1) it looks like the green light is dependent on the facility two), getting a facility in order is definitely a matter of dedicating management time and attention to it. The CVR represents a multi-billion dollar payout. If the approval date is missed by a hair or Liso-cell isn't approved based on facility review, this is almost assuredly resulting in litigation.

It's very rare for a CRL to be issued based solely on the pre-approval inspection.

If it turns out during that litigation process that management acted in a way that leaves something to be desired. Or didn't pursue the approval with sufficient effort that can result in a worst-of-both-worlds situation for BMY. BMY will be totally fine with having three effective drugs and shelling out multiple billions for it. They are not going to appreciate not having one or two of the drugs or having them later. Least of all if they still have to settle for billions in court.

The dangerous thing here is that the timeline is genuinely very tight. The FDA needs to approve before 12/31 and presumable the FDA doesn't overly care about this deadline. It's possible they do care somewhat about year-end because they want their numbers to look good.

This is only made worse because this involves a government organization and we're going into the holidays.

After the inspection finishes, it's possible BMY receives a form 483 which contains things that need to be fixed. This will come within days after an inspection or not. But we won't hear about it. It's rare this undermines approval but it could delay things which is problematic given the 12/31 deadline.

If a 483 is issued BMY can take 15 working days to respond but is expected to take 15 calendar days. If history is any guide, these tend to get resolved.

Approval can take beyond year-end after everything is satisfactorily answered. But the FDA missed the PDUFA date because it lacks the data from this inspection. It seems likely to me they have the whole dossier ready and done except for this last issue. The drug has a breakthrough designation and priority review. I'd think it is highly likely the FDA will approve quickly after a successful inspection.

Ide-cell

Vaccines are just a short time away from getting started to being rolled out. Likely FDA personnel will be a priority. That means Ide-cell (should be OK'd before end of March) shouldn't be as much of a problem in terms of making an inspection happen.

My estimate is that there's a 95% chance Liso-cell gets approved from here. Approval should result in a re-rate of the CVR. Possibly well into the 5's or another 100%-plus from here. I don't think the probability of a delay beyond 12/31 is that high.

Obviously, there's a small probability it goes to zero. From there the CVR should have an 80%+ chance to make it through the Ide-cell date. If you weigh the probabilities the CVR has an expected value of $6.33.

I think the CVR is very attractive at ~$2.40. If I estimate where it will trade based on coming headlines and news, it seems that the CVR can double from here after Liso-cell approval easily. But there also will have something like 80% upside after Liso-cell has been approved. It will go down massively if the end of year deadline is missed. But it likely won't go to zero because of litigation/settlement value. How much litigation value depends on how the deadline gets missed.

I write the Special Situation Report. I look at special situations like spin-offs, share repurchases, rights offerings and a lot of M&A events. The point is to make money with risks under control. Check it out here. Follow me on Twitter here or reach out through email at dehaas.bram@gmail.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BMY.RT, BMY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.