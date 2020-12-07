Look for $2.5 billion in revenues for the nine-week holiday period as the bar to validate GameStop's bullish proponents' console-focused thesis.

In 2014, GameStop estimated 5% of AAA software units were distributed via paid digital download and that the company was capturing ~42% of the DLC market.

GameStop's e-commerce platform does not fully and directly participate in the industry's rapid adoption of digital downloads and the accelerating transition to robust, ongoing live services for most game titles.

The drama continued for GameStop (GME) in November when RC Ventures’ Ryan Cohen sent a letter to its Board of Directors containing what he dubbed as, “a clear message.” Boiled down, Cohen’s letter contained an accusation of “internal intransigence and an unwillingness to rapidly embrace the digital economy.” Cohen, whose large stake in the company became public in August, has been looked upon by GameStop’s proponents as somewhat of a white knight for the troubled retailer. Because of his prior success in co-founding flourishing online pet food retailer Chewy (CHWY), proponents believe his involvement, particularly his vision and high-touch retailing skills, could propel the digital transition at GameStop.

The letter proved interesting and hard to fully characterize. Briefly, Cohen took numerous jabs at the current management concerning the digital transition. These included:

Regrettably, Mr. Sherman appears committed to a twentieth-century focus on physical stores and walk-in sales despite the transition to an always-on digital world.

Additionally, the letter came across muddled and purposefully lacked tangible solutions.

We have stopped short of outlining a detailed turnaround plan in this correspondence because the onus is on the Board and Mr. Sherman to do their jobs and produce a viable strategy.

And occasionally the letter lacked objectivity, such as when net income rather than adjusted net income was highlighted and how total PowerUp membership rather than the declining and lower "active" or "paying" membership statistics were shared (2019 Annual Report, pp. 3,16,19).

But for the larger part, the letter was a sober assessment of the past years' declines. And as importantly, it commented on future prospects, including a swipe at the company's console cycle focus. Consider the following two key passages:

Sales have plunged from $9.5 billion in fiscal year 2011 to $6.4 billion in fiscal year 2019. • Annual EBITDA has dropped from $839 million in fiscal year 2011 (before the last console cycle) to only $111 million in fiscal year 2019. We also understand you may expect that the new console cycle will at least temporarily appear to validate the Company’s adherence to an outdated business model that is overdependent on brick-and-mortar sales. In our view, all of these assumptions are faulty and short-sighted.

However, nowhere in the letter, that purportedly focused on challenges, did Cohen specifically mention or flesh out the core digital concern facing the physical retailer: the rapid adoption of full-game digital downloads and transition to ongoing live services for most titles. Nor, relatedly, did Cohen properly recognize the growing competition: developers' direct digital sales through the console stores.

For contrast, consider the following extract from the letter that summarized Cohen’s focus regarding the changing industry. Note that he highlighted streaming, mobile and mass retailers as the key developments:

It is equally important to stress that GameStop has failed to adequately keep pace with key industry developments in recent years, including: • The transition from physical hardware to digital streaming. • The explosion of mobile. • The shift to purchasing from mass retailers and other online competitors.

The aforementioned lack of a detailed and well-differentiated turnaround plan coupled with this failure to articulate the primary challenges of digital downloads and live services may have led to the current rift between the Board and Cohen. However, to be fair on the question of a differentiated plan, one must note that Cohen did call out a concern that capital would be allocated to "risky initiatives," apparently having discussed them with the Board privately. But of course, the reader is left to guess if these initiatives are the proposed brick and mortar gaming hubs, large share repurchases, the recently announced Microsoft (MSFT) deal, or possibly something tangential to the ongoing inventory optimization.

What’s Past Is Prologue: Content, Not Next-Gen Consoles, Are Key

The next console cycle’s temporary sales bump is not a justification for complacency and glacial transformation. - Ryan Cohen

Cohen's succinct "bump" analogy in his recent letter to GameStop's Board illustrates the importance of quickly solving GameStop's growing digital problem. To fully understand this problem, it is useful to look back to the launch of the prior generation of consoles. While looking back, keep in mind that content/software is the most meaningful category to GameStop both in terms of total revenues and, more keenly, gross margin dollars.

In the graph below, note that in November of 2013 the decade-high stock price peak came literally within days of the prior-gen console launches. This is obviously somewhat counterintuitive to what may have been expected. GameStop is often described as a cyclical business, i.e. “console cyclical”; one may have assumed, though incorrectly, that the new cycle would drive performance and the stock price. With much riding on the current cycle, one may rightly ask if something similar will happen this time.

Data by YCharts

So what happened last time? It has been argued that console unit sales underperformed last cycle, which in turn affected all categories. Though they don't make an exact apples to apples comparison, GameStop does indicate industry-wide hardware unit sales were down approximately 9% when comparing 2014 to 2012 (2012 Annual Report, p.4 and 2014 Annual Report, p.4).

However, there is no reason to suspect GameStop’s hardware unit sales were down during the same period. Total hardware sales dollars were up over 50% when comparing 2014 to 2012 (2014 Annual Report, p.37). With no substantial evidence of discounting in 2012 and cognizant of the fact that GameStop was capturing share during the period, one can assume lack of hardware unit sales were not the main reason for GameStop’s anemic growth at the start of the previous cycle.

GameStop did not point to hardware unit sales but rather provided a different explanation to explain the relatively low sales during the 2013 holiday quarter (note: 2013 corresponds to 2020 in the current cycle). They also included a unique and unusual slide within their Q4 2014 presentation a year later (see below). The main factor driving their unexpected underperformance at the launch of the previous cycle was prior-gen software sales.

As we noted in our holiday sales release the previous generation software declined at a larger rate than anticipated. We believe the hardware launch has impacted the consumer's ability and desire to purchase new software both due to the cost of the consoles and the uncertainty about upgrading to the new consoles. (Q4 2013 Transcript, p.5)

To understand the importance of prior-gen software sales, note that the install base of prior-gen consoles is an order of magnitude larger than the new-gen consoles' base during its initial launch year. Because of this, prior-gen software sales remain an equally important portion of sales.

So what is the key takeaway from this discussion for the current cycle? It is not that "uncertainty about upgrading to the new consoles" will hurt prior-gen software sales, as developers are specifically working to remove consumer uncertainty this cycle. But rather, it is the general notion that content and software, even for prior-gen consoles, are more determinative of GameStop's prospects than are the new consoles themselves. And in a very similar way, this brings one full-circle to Cohen's idea of the consoles being a cyclical bump in what could be described as a secular downslope caused by the digital transition.

Digital-driven Secular Downslope

By now one has their own opinion about the relevance for GameStop of the physical disks versus digital downloads debate and also of the effects of player migration to ongoing live services. However, the discussion above brought to light two interesting data points worth considering. In the Q4 2014 Presentation linked above, the information in the following slide was highlighted by management to downplay concerns about digital's effect on the company.

The two standouts were: GameStop estimated 5% of AAA software units were distributed via paid digital download and that the company was capturing ~42% of the DLC market.

Contrast the ecosystem then with what we recently learned from Electronic Arts (EA) during their Q2'21 call.

After eight weeks of Madden NFL 21, digital accounted for 66% of units sold through the [sic] players. After the first three weeks of FIFA 21 number was 50%. These are both up 14 points year-over-year and we believe this step-up is likely a permanent structural change driven by the COVID shelter-in-place orders.

The takeaway, digital downloads are pervasive and their inroads are accelerating due to COVID. And notably, the effects of digital share capture on physical units sold outstrip gains from the general growth in gaming. While the quote does not address DLC or live services directly, and the topic requires a lengthy discussion itself, suffice to say GameStop is no longer a significant player in that category.

Final Upshot

Over the past year and a half, GameStop has not fully traded on core fundamentals data or even to changes in expected future fundamentals. Below is a chart, now with annotation, pulled from my Aug. 30th blog, that illustrates the idea.

There are well-discussed reasons to be long GameStop which are not closely tied to fundamentals. First and foremost, there has been no resolution of the Cohen situation. For example, Cohen could increase his stake as he battles the Board, a likely positive for the share price. For context, at the end of his recent letter he writes:

Please be advised that RC Ventures is not interested in receiving a lone seat on GameStop’s ten-member Board. It is not enticing to become an isolated stockholder advocate on a Board that has overlooked years of digital revenue opportunities and presided over massive value destruction without assuming full accountability.

To briefly cover some other drivers, the recently announced Microsoft deal is creating positive sentiment in the market despite analysts' warnings about its meaningfulness. There is also positive sentiment and abundant press concerning the robust demand for the new consoles. Further, GameStop's online sales are being talked up here at Seeking Alpha in a similar fashion as they were during Q1. Taken together, all these drivers must also be viewed in light of the extraordinary short interest and its potential to amplify any good news.

And there is also no real reason to believe the Q3 earnings call will dampen this positive sentiment. The quarter's coming bad news is already baked in and expectations are low. A legitimate excuse, this year's timing of major releases such as Activision's (ATVI) Call of Duty installment, provides good cover. Plus management has a successful history of highlighting the strength in the numbers while downplaying any negatives.

GameStop's digital concerns will be evident in the Q3 numbers released. However, the first major test, where the secular digital declines faceoff with the cyclical console bump, will come with GameStop's annual holiday sales report, usually released mid-January. One should look for a minimum of $2.5 billion for the nine-week period as the bar to validate GameStop's bullish proponents' console focused thesis. A $2.5 billion holiday would yield over $3.0 billion for Q4. (Note: GameStop's Q4 uniquely includes November, December and January.)

Admittedly these numbers are somewhat arbitrary and approximate. The reasoning is:

$2.5* billion returns the company to the 2018 Holiday Sales level. (*Author adjusted for continuing operations.) Over $3.0 billion for Q4 represents a run rate that would return GameStop to profitability in 2021. Over $3.0 billion for Q4 would be top of the analysts' range. Important because the analysts have grossly overestimated revenues for seven consecutive quarters. Over $3.0 billion for Q4 would validate that sales transferred from the closed locations are sticking and ongoing.

To forecast these all-important holiday sales in advance consider the following:

Look to the trends in the Q3 data and listen to management tone, especially concerning online sales. To what degree were the gains incremental as opposed to cannibalizing in-store sales?

Determine next-gen unit sales from updates on sites like VGChartz and approximate GameStop's various market shares.

Judge the reception of key titles such as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Cyberpunk 2077. For CoD, look to unit sales versus last year and adjust for digital share capture. Digital share capture is likely high due to the bonuses and early access attached to the digital version this year. But recall that Q4 will capture launch week this year, unlike last year's Q3 launch. To judge the weight of the Cyberpunk sales, a useful comparison to make will be to last year's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The November NPD games spending report will be key data. VentureBeat generally has a good write up. To project future sales, it is useful to take the previous quarter's results and find their relationship to the previously reported industry-wide numbers from NPD, then extrapolate the coming period. Note that NPD recently changed what is included in their software/content category.

It seems prudent to remain long through December while waiting for some resolution to the rift between Cohen and GameStop's management and Board. However, the need to take profits and assume a bearish stance in January greatly increases from the risk associated with the holiday sales report. This is especially true if one's forecast points toward underperforming the $2.5 billion expectation. While remaining flexible to the incoming data listed just above, I believe GameStop's long-awaited 2020 holiday will disappoint.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME, EA, ATVI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.