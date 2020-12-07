On Monday, November 30, 2020, liquefied natural gas infrastructure firm Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) announced its third quarter 2020 earnings results. The liquefied natural gas sector in general has seen its share prices pummeled by the pandemic-driven decline in energy prices but as I have pointed out in a few previous articles, it has not been warranted in all cases. We can see this somewhat in Golar LNG’s results as the company beat the revenue expectations of its analysts but it did still unfortunately report a net loss. The stock market seemed much less excited though as the company’s share price promptly fell in the trading session following the announcement. It has been very volatile since then and has been recording some fairly large day-to-day swings but I suppose that is not unheard of in today’s environment. Overall though, the results themselves were not really that bad and do not appear to justify this poor showing.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company’s earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golar LNG’s third quarter 2020 earnings report:

Golar LNG reported total operating revenues of $95.152 million in the third quarter of 2020. This represents a 3.57% decline over the $98.670 million that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $30.632 million in the most recent quarter. This compares very favorably to the $13.666 million operating loss that the firm had in the year-ago quarter.

Golar LNG achieved time charter equivalent earnings of $39,100 across its fleet in the current quarter. This was above the firm’s previously provided guidance and above the $35,200 that the company achieved in the equivalent period of last year.

The company resolved the force majeure dispute with BP ( BP ) with regards to the FLNG

Golar LNG reported a net loss attributable to the common shareholders of $21.802 million in the third quarter of 2020. This compares very favorably to the $82.301 million net loss attributable to the common shareholders that the company reported in the third quarter of 2019.

The shipping industry in general has been devastated by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in terms of its stock market performance. This does make a great deal of sense since many nations shut down their economies and even closed their borders as a way to slow the spread. Thus, there would be less demand for the movement of goods. The various companies in the liquefied natural gas shipping industry such as Golar LNG have certainly not been immune to this. We can see in these results though that this may have been unjustified. One metric that we can use to see this is the time charter equivalent rate. The time charter equivalent is a shipping industry measure that tells us the average daily revenue performance of a vessel. It allows us to compare revenues across a variety of charter types or time periods. As we can see in the highlights, Golar LNG saw its time charter equivalent come in higher than it did during the year-ago quarter. The reason for this is that outages at production facilities in Australia and a recovery of demand in Asia, two dynamics that started to occur in early August, caused the price of liquefied natural gas to increase. This boosted the demand for shipments of the compound and thus increased the spot market dayrate of vessels above where it was in the equivalent quarter of last year. Over the course of the third quarter, the spot rates for liquefied natural gas carriers climbed from approximately $30,000 per day to approximately $59,000 per day. This is certainly a very different story than what the market appears to believe as the ongoing pandemic has not exactly had a lasting negative impact on the demand for liquefied natural gas shipping. Unfortunately though, the time charter equivalent rate was still lower than what the company achieved in the second quarter:

Source: Golar LNG Limited

This is admittedly somewhat unusual. As we can clearly see above, the second quarter is usually the weakest for the industry. This is due to the seasonal nature of the demand for natural gas. While the compound does always have uses as a cooking and industrial fuel, its consumption spikes in the colder months of the year when people use it for heating their homes and businesses. Due to this, natural gas utilities and similar entities stockpile the compound in the third and fourth quarters in preparation for this and then let those stockpiles burn off over the first half of the year. Thus, the demand for tankers is always highest during the second half of the year as the ships are bringing in the gas that allows these stockpiles to be filled. The reason for the difference this year is that the Asian companies started filling their stockpiles later than usual. In addition to this, the floating storage and regasification unit Golar Tundra spent a prolonged period and drydock and so was not generating any revenues. The Golar Tundra left the shipyard in October so we should expect to see some improvement going forward here as this vessel gets back to work.

We can see further evidence that the liquefied natural gas shipping market is not as weak as we have been led to believe by looking at Golar LNG’s contract backlog. As I discussed in various previous articles, the contract backlog is the total amount of revenue that the company will receive going forward over the lifetime of all of its existing contracts. The contract backlog is a comforting thing for investors because it essentially represents guaranteed revenue (as close to guaranteed as we can get in this business). Golar LNG saw its revenue backlog surge over the third quarter:

Source: Golar LNG Limited

As we can clearly see, Golar LNG saw its contract backlog nearly double in the three-month period, going from $105 million back on July 1 to $198 million on October 1. It is important to keep in mind that this is only for the company’s shipping fleet and does not include ancillary operations such as its floating liquefaction plants. As we will see in a bit, the company’s full contract backlog is actually quite a bit higher than this. The reason why this increase shows strength in the liquefied shipping market is that it shows that the company’s customers remain comfortable enough with the market to enter into long-term contracts for the use of vessels. It is rather unlikely that they would do this if the market were really as weak as many believe. As we can see, the company managed to secure new contracts providing it with $123 million of contract backlog, which is more than what it had at the start of the quarter. Unfortunately, Golar LNG did not break down the length of any of these contracts or what vessels they are for but it does state that it has strong utilization lock in for the remainder of 2020 and most of 2021 so we can assume that these are respectable contracts in terms of fleet coverage and length. The company’s shipping business unit had $35.582 million in revenues during the quarter so its backlog is large enough for the company to operate at third quarter levels for 5.56 quarters even without obtaining any new charters so investors certainly have reason to feel somewhat comfortable here.

Golar LNG is more than just a liquefied natural gas shipping company, however. This is something that differentiates it from pureplay peers such as GasLog (GLOG). The company operates floating liquefaction plants as well. In 2018, the company’s first such facility, the Hilli Episeyo, started work for BP and I quickly pointed out the stability and very high growth potential that this new line of business offers the company. We saw this in the most recent quarter as well. In the period, the Hilli Episeyo generated $54.524 million in revenue, which is virtually identical to what it has generated in every quarter since it began operating. This is due to the extremely long contract that Golar LNG has with BP with regards to this vessel. It should also be noted that this business unit alone is generating much more revenue than the company’s carrier fleet. Thus, the market continues to treat Golar LNG as a tanker company but in fact, its tanker fleet does not account for the majority of its revenue or cash flow. The company is thus obviously much more stable than the stock price performance seems to imply.

Golar LNG also has some growth potential in this aspect of its business, which could prove to be a very powerful growth engine for it when we look at the revenues being generated by the Hilli Episeyo alone. In fact, Golar LNG was actually working to take advantage of this but hit a snag when the pandemic broke out. Earlier in the year, Golar LNG received a force majeure claim from BP with regards to the second floating liquefaction plant, Gimi, that is currently under construction. I discussed this situation in an earlier article but in short, BP was claiming that events beyond its control (the pandemic and resulting economic shutdowns) were preventing it from fulfilling the original terms of its contract with Golar LNG for the use of this vessel. BP was attempting to use this claim to change the vessel’s start date to 2023 instead of the original 2022 start date. Golar LNG naturally fought this as it was quite unclear whether or not BP even had a valid force majeure claim here. This claim naturally impacted the shipyard that is constructing the vessel as well since the delay would have either meant that Golar LNG would have had to pay for a facility that it could not use for a year and thus pay the interest on the financing with no offsetting revenue or the shipyard would be delayed in receiving payment for the work (or wind up with the partially completed vessel taking up space for longer than anticipated). Fortunately, this dispute has now been resolved. The shipyard has agreed to revise the construction schedule to accommodate the delay and Golar LNG has agreed to increase the budget by $36 million. In addition, the change to the start date is now only eleven months later than originally scheduled instead of a full year. The resolution to this problem will likely provide some comfort to investors that were worried about this situation’s possible effects but as I mentioned in my previous article, I never thought that it would be a particularly big deal. The most unfortunate thing here is that we will now have to wait until 2023 to see the boost to revenues that this new vessel will provide.

Golar LNG also has an electricity unit, which I discussed in the past. This is yet another way in which Golar LNG differentiates itself from its pureplay peers. As with the company’s other business units, this operation is still in the liquefied natural gas space as the unit operates terminals and natural gas-fired power plants. Golar LNG does not wholly own this business unit but it is instead a 50-50 joint venture with Stonepeak Investment Partners. This business unit unfortunately ran into some problems during the quarter. In late September, news came out that the Chief Executive Officer of the joint venture was linked to the Operation Car Wash scandal, which involved a Brazilian shipping company allegedly using bribes to obtain a contract with the national oil company Petrobras (PBR). This caused Golar LNG’s stock price to plummet substantially as it was forced to shelve the pending initial public offering of the joint venture, which the company is required to conduct by June 2021 or it will face substantial penalties. However, the allegations against the CEO pre-date his time at the joint venture and neither the joint venture nor Golar LNG are implicated in any wrongdoing. Nonetheless though, the CEO has now been replaced and the company does expect to proceed with the initial public offering, although the company did not provide a timetable for actually doing this. It also did not specify whether or not the expected $2.5 billion valuation is still valid. If it is, which seems likely, then Golar LNG’s current market cap of $835.86 million essentially assigns no value to either the company’s carrier fleet or its floating liquefied natural gas plants unit. Thus, Golar LNG appears to be substantially undervalued at the current stock price.

One of the biggest concerns that many investors have expressed with regards to Golar LNG is the company’s very high level of debt. This is certainly not a surprise as Golar LNG operates in a very capital-intensive industry. After all, it is not particularly cheap to construct liquefied natural gas carriers, liquefaction plants, and the other assets that the company owns and operates. As of September 30, 2020, Golar LNG has a total net debt of $2.465077 billion compared to $1.500532 billion in shareholders’ equity. This gives the company a net debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64x. This is obviously well above the 1.0x maximum that I typically like to see. As such, there is certainly a not insignificant risk here. This is because debt is a riskier way to finance a company than equity is because debt has to be repaid. The company must also make regular payments on its debt if it wishes to remain solvent. As such, if an event occurs that causes the company’s cash flow to decline then it could strain the firm to the point of pushing it to insolvency. Thus, we generally want to see companies in cyclical industries such as shipping keep their debt loads reasonably low.

The company’s ability to make these interest payments on its debt is somewhat more important than its raw level of debt. The way we analyze this is by looking at the company’s adjusted EBITDA, which is a proxy for the company’s pre-tax and interest payment cash flow. In the third quarter of 2020, Golar LNG reported an adjusted EBITDA or $57.3 million. The company’s interest payments on its debt only totaled $16.093 million in the period so it appears that the company is generating 3.56 times as much cash flow as it needs to cover its interest payments. This is not a horrible ratio but I will admit that I would prefer to see the coverage at closer to 4.0-5.0 times to feel more comfortable with the company’s ability to carry its debt through a worst case scenario. Fortunately though, the company does appear to be taking steps to improve this as it had total interest expenses of $17.003 million in the second quarter. This is certainly nice to see.

In conclusion, the latest earnings report does certainly reveal a certain number of weaknesses and risks. In particular, the company’s interest coverage leaves something to be desired and the delay of the joint venture’s initial public offering is disappointing. However, the market does appear to have overreacted here as the company’s macroenvironment is improving and is stronger than it was in the equivalent quarter of last year. The firm also made some progress addressing a few of the concerns that have been plaguing it. It thus does appear that there may be an opportunity here that could be worth taking advantage of.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.