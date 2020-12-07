Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) shares have returned from the dead, helped by rising interest rates and widening spreads. The stock could be heading over the medium term, too, by as much as 28% from its current price of around $29.50 on December 7.

Improving Macro Conditions

The stock has certainly benefited from returning to the stay-at-home trade as we draw closer to releasing a coronavirus vaccine. This has caused a massive rotation back into "value" stocks and out of "momentum" stocks. Since October 29, the Value ETF (VLUE) has soared by more than 20%.

This rotation trade, along with talks of another round of fiscal stimulus from Congress, has resulted in rates on the 10-year yield rising to 93 basis points, from roughly 75 basis points over the same time. Meanwhile, the spread between the 10-Year and the 2-Year has widened to around 80 basis points from 60 basis points, as the spread between the 5-Year and 2-Year has widened to around 25 basis points from 15 basis points.

The widening spreads and rising yield are critical to the banks and their net interest income, which happens to be one of their biggest contributors to revenue.

Rising Earnings Estimates

At this point, analysts have only boosted their earnings estimates for the company slightly. They are now seeing earnings for 2021 at $2.02 per share from $1.97 and $3.28 per share in 2022 from $3.20 from just a few weeks ago. It leaves the stock trading for around 9.0 times 2022 earnings estimates below its five-year average of about 9.7. An earnings multiple of 10, for argument's sake, would easily value the stock at $32.

Analysts also estimate that Wells Fargo's tangible book value will rise to around $36.45 in 2022. It leaves the stock trading for around 0.80 times its 2022 tangible book value, which is well below its five-year average of around 1.4. At the historical average, the stock would trade for roughly $51.

Additionally, Wells Fargo trades at a steep discount on its price to tangible book value versus its big money center peers. With JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) trading above their five-year historical average. In comparison, Citigroup (NYSE:C) trades at just a minor discount to its historical five-year average.

Betting The Shares Jump

The steep discount is likely prompting at least one trader to bet that Wells Fargo surges to a higher price by the options expiration date on February 19. The open interest levels for the $32.5 calls rose by around 37,000 contracts on December 7, while the $37.5 calls rose by around 36,000 contracts.

In this case, the trader bought the $32.5 calls for about $1.13 per contract while selling the $37.50 calls for around $0.33. It means the trader paid around $0.80 per contract to create the bull spread. It would indicate the stock is trading at $33.30 or higher by the expiration date, but less than $37.50. It would amount to a gain of at least 13% to as much as 28%.

Technical Breakout Nears

The technical chart is bullish and indicates the stock can rise further. The stock is currently trading right below a level of resistance around $29.70. Should the stock break out, it could rise to around $33.25, its next level of resistance, and its highest price since June.

However, there is a chance the stock first falls and fills a technical gap at support around $26. The relative strength index is also overbought, trading around 72.5. It also suggests a good chance the stock first falls before making the surge higher to $33.25.

There are plenty of bullish indications present in Wells Fargo, and based on its low valuation, options trades, and technical chart, the stock could be poised to rise much more.

