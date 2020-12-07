KOR could be worth a gamble at the low $2s.

The company's wholly-owned two gold projects in Nevada are at an exploration stage.

On Aug. 21, 2020, Corvus Gold announced that its common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets, under the ticker symbol KOR.

Source: Company December Presentation

Presentation

Vancouver-based Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR), a gold exploration and development gold company, announced on Aug. 21 that its common shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets, under the ticker symbol KOR. The company also is trading in the Toronto Stock Exchange under KOR.TO.

Jeffrey Pontius, President and CEO of Corvus wrote:

It is a significant achievement for a Company to up-list to a senior US listing. Being one of only six gold companies on the Nasdaq will provide an increased exposure to a broader retail and institutional audience as the gold market continues to show strength.

Below is the organizational chart of Corvus Gold.

It's one of the six gold equity actually trading on the Nasdaq Exchange.

In 2015, Corvus sold its wholly-owned Alaskan subsidiary, Raven Gold Alaska Inc., to Millrock Resources. However, Corvus retained some royalties on the projects.

Corvus Gold currently holds 100% interest in two mineral properties in Nevada, the North Bullfrog Project NBP and the Mother Lode Project MLP, both in Nevada. The two projects are in the exploration stage.

Source: December Presentation

1 - North Bullfrog Near-term gold and silver Project.

The project is located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada, in the Northern Bullfrog Hills about 15 km North of Beatty.

The company has provided a great presentation.

As we can see above, the project is pretty simple, with an annual gold production estimated at 147K Oz (seven years) with the mine located in the vicinity of Beatty, NV. The potential for expansion is high. The initial AISC is $727 per ounce, which is reasonable.

The mineral resource for gold is 2.1Moz measured and indicated with 0.41 Moz inferred. The site also contains silver with a mineral resource of 10.3 Moz measured and indicated with 1.3 Moz inferred.

A Preliminary Economic Assessment PEA was released on May 18, 2016.

One important element in the PEA is the estimated capex of $257.8 million with a payback period of 2.2 years. The project is now more valuable, with gold and silver at $1,850 per ounce and $24 per ounce.

It's important to note that Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Hence, KOR will need to raise substantial additional capital to achieve its business plan over the next several years.

2 - Mother Lode Project (including the Linnda strip potential and the Mother Lode Belt).

The project is adjacent to the BullFrog area. The project is designed with the assumption of no synergies or cost savings with the North Bullfrog project. The LOM is estimated at three years with annual gold production of 171K Au Oz. and AISC of $677/ oz.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Corvus Gold is a risky gold exploration company and should essentially be traded short term.

However, if the company can demonstrate that the two projects indicated above present an interest, then the potential of acquisition down the road can be worth a gamble.

Nevada is a booming sector for gold and also silver. Multiple major mining companies are operating in Nevada, such as Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Newmont Corp (NYSE:NEM), Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), or AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), and they would eventually acquire Corvus Gold if it's worth it.

What we know now seems promising (low capex, high-grade, open pit, oxide, heap leach), but it's a long way before the story shifts to financially attractive and end up sold.

I believe it's eventually what will happen here. The company will continue to advance the projects and grow resources until a bigger fish will consider it worth a trial and acquire Corvus Gold.

Technical Analysis

KOR forms a symmetrical wedge pattern with resistance at about $2.50-$2.60 and support at $2.15-$2.25.

The stock is strongly correlated to the gold price. The primary trading strategy is to sell 40% of your position at $2.55 or above and wait for a retracement at $2.25.

If the gold price continues its recent momentum and reaches $1,900 per ounce, I believe KOR could retest $2.85.

However, I think the gold price will ultimately retest the $1,750 area before resuming a potential uptrend.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

