Management's prudence and acumen in focusing on what works are clearly visible from what was achieved in the first quarter.

Q1-21 showed a lot of improvement in terms of a slowdown in revenue compared to the prior period as well as the previous two sequential quarters.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) has been on my radar for a while now. Although I rarely cover the restaurant segment, I've long admired the brand for its strong fundamentals and well-run operations. It's been growing its profitability and its presence over the past ten years; more importantly, it's been growing its average yield on a near-consistent basis during that time. As a result, the stock has rarely traded at a low earnings multiple.

I picked the stock today because it seems to be making a very nice turnaround despite the ongoing ferocity of the pandemic across the United States. The Q1-21 earnings results show a lot of resilience and, notwithstanding the cautious nature of the FY-21 outlook, I believe there's going to be a lot of value for investors who add to their positions at this time.

Signs of Improvement in Q1-21 over Q3-20 and Q4-20

The third and fourth quarters of FY-20 were among the worst in recent memory for Cracker Barrel. The initial shutdowns were disastrous for the stock and for the company's metrics. In Q3-20, the company's revenues declined 40% compared to the prior period. Q4-20 looked a little better at -37% lower on a YoY basis but that was primarily because of a $133 million loss from the company's equity investments in Punch Bowl Social recorded in Q3 and the nearly $70 million gain it recorded in Q4 from a sale and leaseback transaction.

Q1-21, however, tells a story of recovery. The decline in total revenue has improved to -13.7% over the prior period. Moreover, there was a $217 million gain recorded from a sale and leaseback transaction that allowed the company to post a diluted net income of $7.18 a share. Adjusted for the gain and other line items as outlined in the press release, diluted EPS came in at $0.69.

Comparable store restaurant sales were down nearly 40% in the fourth quarter but have recovered to -16.4% for Q1-21, adding further substance to the recovery story. Overall comps were down 8.1% on a YoY basis against 32.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The main highlight, predictably, was the gains made in off-premise comps, which came in at 122% over the prior period.

These improvements have allowed the company to generate positive free cash flow of around $45 million. Including the proceeds from the sales of PP&E of nearly $150 million and net of the $31 million paid as dividends, the company's cash and cash equivalents increased by $160 million, leaving them with around $600 million in cash and cash equivalents and a current ratio of around 1.9.

This is a significant improvement over the situation at the end of Q4-20, at which time the current ratio was a much lower 1.2 and the company had cash and cash equivalents of $437 million on its balance sheet.

Looking Forward

The road ahead is still hazy for the company but it has aligned its offerings to the elevated levels of off-premise volumes. Some of these include the Heat n' Serve family dinner for 6, which complements the larger Feast option, the Country Fried Turkey family meal basket version, and the Ham Heat n' Serve variants slated for launch this month.

Considering that 25% of its total restaurant sales for Q1-21 came from off-premise channels like third-party delivery and curbside pickup, it is a crucial area of focus. Q2 is especially important for CBRL since it is typically their best-performing quarter, and I'm confident that the company has made all the right moves in terms of adjusting their restaurant offerings to better cater to off-premise revenues.

In addition, retail revenues should be strengthened by continued strong performance in categories such as furniture, personal care, and décor, although Q2-21 performance could be softened by dining room closures and increased capacity restrictions across its locations.

Of note here is the fact that Cracker Barrel has 9% of its stores in Texas and 7% in Florida, both of which are witnessing significantly stronger surges of COVID-19 cases as of December 2020.

Overall, however, the path to recovery looks fairly clear. For Q2-21, CBRL will need to generate at least $728 million in total revenues to be in line with the Q1-21 decline of 14%. Analysts estimate revenues of $709 million, which represents a 16% decline, which is reasonable considering the surge in COVID-19 cases over the holiday quarter.

Of course, there's a good chance the company will beat that estimate on the strength of its off-premise sales channels. Based on how well the company has dealt with the situation over Q4-20 and Q1-21, managing to beat estimates on earnings as well as revenues, as well as the optimism underlying CEO Sandra Cochran's comments on the outlook for the second quarter, I see that as a definite possibility.

Investor's Angle

My initial impression was that CBRL at the as-of-writing price of near $141 was a good entry point. That was validated when I checked relative valuations for a couple of its peers in the casual dining segment.





Source: Seeking Alpha

Of course, this is only part of the valuation story. We also have to consider how the company is expected to grow from here. And that's where the opportunity lies for CBRL. The store growth rate isn't impressive, with 2020 only accounting for 4 new locations, but there's ample room to expand in high-population areas.

Source: Scrapehero

Moreover, despite the need to preserve cash and maintain adequate liquidity, the company's capital allocation strategies have not ignored the crucial digital channel. After testing multiple markets in FY-20, Cracker Barrel also began the sale of beer, wine, and mimosas in Q1-21 and is allocating $6 million to roll out the initiative to 600+ stores by the end of FY-21.

The main risk is that Q2-21 results remain uncertain due to the surge in positive COVID-19 cases in states where CBRL is heavily concentrated. The combination of the Thanksgiving period and gains in off-premise sales should help offset that to a degree, but the extent of loss remains to be seen. The company has reported a to-date comps decline of 20% over the prior period and that 100 stores remain closed.

Analysts on WSJ have a median 12-month price target of $150, representing a 6% upside. It's a good entry point for this particular stock because the real value comes from the company's historical performance, its preparedness to deal with the current surge in infection rates across its key markets, its current liquidity position, the focus on core areas of potential growth such as off-premise, and the fact that the brand will have stronger appeal in the market from FY-21 because of the alcohol factor. Moreover, the price action seen over the past few weeks suggests that there's still some momentum left that could play out during the crucial second quarter. Beyond that is a solid opportunity for recovery back to its pre-COVID levels above $170.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.