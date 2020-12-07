Ulta Beauty (ULTA) recently posted Q3 results, showing a 7.8% decline in revenues and $1.64 in adjusted EPS as the retailer marginally surpassed comp sales forecasts. The pandemic had severely impacted operations during the fiscal year, bringing EPS down near 70% YoY with the holiday quarter to go. However, even though the holiday Q4 might still see impacted margins, Ulta has still positioned itself well for future growth even as near-term upside could remain limited under the current macro environment.

Q3 results weren't the strongest, even as comp sales beat consensus estimates as a 7.6% increase in average ticket offset a 15.4% decline in transaction volume. Gross margin also saw a fair negative impact from fixed cost deleverage and higher overhead, falling 200 bp YoY to 35.1%. Operating margin also felt the pressure from rising overhead and falling sales, slipping 350 bp YoY to 6.5%

For the YTD period, Ulta's figures are still down substantially YoY - revenues are down 22.4%, comp sales down 23.8% (as transaction volume has fallen 30.1%), operating margin has fallen 1170 bp (950 bp adjusted), and net margin 930 bp. It leaves a significant hurdle heading into the holiday Q4, typically the strongest seasonal quarter.

Jefferies sees "a softer and more elongated holiday season" which could impact margins due to higher penetration of e-commerce sales. And while that could be the case, due to the massive spending trends seen on Cyber Monday alone, Ulta holds its e-commerce customers in high regard, noting that "omnichannel guests are extremely valuable, spending nearly three times as much as retail-only guests."

Ulta's seasonality sees that "significant portions of [its] net sales and profits are realized during the fourth quarter of the fiscal year due to the holiday selling season," with some residual strength around the Mother's Day and Valentine's Day season. Therefore, impacts to sales could spell trouble for Ulta as its reliance on heavy volume during these seasons is important for profit generation.

Yet even with the higher spend and volume, holiday surcharges imposed from shipping and logistics companies could cut into margins, although lessened promotional activity leading to higher unit merchandise margins can offset that. However, Ulta does have fulfillment options through stores, so logistics might not be much of an issue to worry about.

Ulta offers 'Buy Online, Pick-up in Store' and 'Store 2 Door' to drive fulfillment via its physical locations. The company has worked to "improve [its] order fulfillment capabilities with increased speed of delivery through new distribution centers and efficient processes designed for e-commerce order fulfillment," which should pervade throughout the holiday Q4 as well as potentially into 1H21 as the macro environment around retail still has not 'normalized.'

In addition to upgrading fulfillment, Ulta plans to continue with US expansion efforts. Ulta hadn't been able to expand its sequentially, operating 1262 stores at the end of Q3 compared to 1264 at the end of Q2 due to the macro environment; it's some distance away from the targeted 1,500 to 1,700 physical store plan.

However, Ulta has put Canadian expansion on hold, claiming that the current operating environment is not suitable, incurring $55 million to $65 million in the process; that market remains attractive, and future expansion efforts, when Ulta deems suitable, could bode well.

Other longer-term expansion comes with Ulta's recent partnership with Target (TGT). This does expand its footprint through a 'shop-in-shop' format, aiming to provide mutual benefits to both retailers. Ulta plans to open miniature 1,000sqft. shops in 100 locations and on Target's site before rolling out to stores nationwide during 2021. Ulta's CMO commented on the partnership, saying that it provides "the ability to have a presence in urban locations where [Ulta doesn't] currently have a store, [as well as a] seamless extension of Ulta's omnichannel strategy, which revolves around providing more touch points for more guests."

From a long-term perspective, shares still remain attractively priced for future growth and recovery in both revenues and EPS.

Ulta has seen consistent seasonal trends and growth within revenues, providing fairly smooth and steady growth in EPS due to stable margins, pandemic aside (as this had been a one-time super-shock event). Q4 revenues have actually been growing at a quicker clip sequentially to Q3 in the past few years, a trend that is likely to continue into the next few years with e-commerce, physical footprint expansion organically and through partnerships, as well as international expansion, should that arise.

The margin picture could take more time to normalize, potentially by Q2 '21 or by the end of FY22 if the macro environment persists/worsens during the winter. However, a full recovery in margins by FY23 should arise with sales rising to record highs near $8.1 billion, driven by omnichannel strength and physical expansion.

Revenues at $8.1 billion in FY23 would represent 9.5% growth from FY20, a 3.05% CAGR - small, but when factoring in the 22.4% decline so far in FY21 revenues, that rebound in growth is coming at quite a quick clip. With net margins at 9.6% to 9.8%, net income could rise to $778 million to $794 million, boosting EPS to $13.70 to $14.00, or possibly higher if more share buybacks continue. At 34x earnings, that growth in EPS to $14 per share could sustain a valuation near $476, or over 70% upside through the next few years.

Ulta's current quarter weakness and potential sequential weakness in margins stemming from increased DTC penetration and holiday surcharges and related lack of absorption of overhead could keep near term upside limited, as shares slipped following the report. However, Ulta's long-term synergies remain strong, with continual expansion in the US in progress as well as potential expansion into Canada at some time in the future; the partnership with Target could also bring in supplementary streams of revenue from geophysical locations and capitalization on Target's top-notch fulfillment capabilities. Ulta's ultimate recovery in margins over the course of the next four to quarters is key, and as revenues rise to record highs by FY23, shares could be set for significant upside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.