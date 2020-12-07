It's been a rough year for the Retail Sector (XRT), and one of the hardest-hit names during the pandemic was children's specialty apparel retailer Children's Place (PLCE). Amidst the panic surrounding the global pandemic in March, the stock fell nearly over 80% in less than 30 trading days, and total sales fell off a cliff (Q1: $255.2 million). However, the company has seen a moderate improvement in sales since the recent vaccine news is likely to increase physical store sales, which have continued to suffer this year.

While this is good news, the stock is now up nearly 400% from its March lows and is sitting at more than 18x FY2022 annual EPS estimates. Given this lofty valuation for a retailer with negative sales growth, I believe investors would be wise not to chase the stock above $49.00.

Children's Place released its Q3 results late last month and reported quarterly sales of $425.6 million, down 19% from the year-ago period. This significant drop was due to declines in back-to-school demand with many students at home, as well as a much lower store count, with 16 stores closed in Q3 and 118 stores closed year-to-date. While a rapid store closure plan like this often means trouble, Children's Place has managed to convert many of its customers to e-commerce and omnichannel customers, with 800,000 in-store customers converted already. This is evidenced by digital continuing to grow as a percentage of sales, up from 31% in FY2019 to 55% year-to-date. Let's take a closer look at the results below:

As shown in the chart above, it's been a tough two years for Children's Place from a revenue standpoint, with quarterly revenue continuing to trend lower since its 2-year peak at $530.6 million in Q4 2018. This decline in revenue was exacerbated by shutdowns in Q1 with Children's Place, with all of its stores temporarily shut on March 18th in the United States. The phased re-opening of these stores and pivot to allow for ship-from-store operations has led to a sharp increase in revenue since the disastrous quarter in Q1, but we still saw a steep decline in sales growth year-over-year.

The company mentioned that Q4 could also be weak due to less holiday dress-up events, which has typically been a significant tailwind for Q4 sales. This is because we are unlikely to see kids dressing up for parades, social events, school events, concerts, and even small gatherings around Christmas time on an extended family basis. This is an unfortunate headwind to demand as Q3 and Q4 are typically the company's two strongest quarters.

The silver lining is that the company has seen a strong sales transfer rate of 20% in FY2019 to 31% this year, which has reinforced its plan to continue with its rapid store closure plans. In fact, the company has already managed to close 118 stores year-to-date and is hoping to complete 200 store closures in total in FY2020. Ultimately, the goal is to get down to a much more lean profile of 625 stores as the company enters FY2022. This is expected to result in a smaller and more lean store footprint and should lead to less than 25% reliance on traditional mall locations for its total revenue.

While the COVID-19 pandemic is in the rear-view mirror thanks to the announcement of three separate vaccines from Moderna (MRNA), AstraZeneca (AZN), and Pfizer (PFE), it's no secret that malls have struggled in recent years, so this leaner footprint should be quite beneficial for the company. Therefore, this focus on digital going forward is certainly a wise long-term strategy.

Underpinning this shift to digital is that Children's Place customers shop more often and spend three times more than the traditional non-omnichannel customer. Therefore, while e-commerce does result in weakened margins due to higher freight costs, a split between Buy Online/Pick-Up In-Store and e-commerce would be more ideal. Fortunately, the lower margins from e-commerce should be more than offset by the leaner cost structure on a company-wide basis with lower leasing costs and labor costs with fewer physical stores.

In fact, except for a sharp drop in gross margins due to significantly impacted sales in Q1 and Q2, gross margins really haven't lost much ground. This is because gross margins have only contracted by 340 basis points since Q3 2018 and 210 basis points year-over-year, which is not bad considering the massive shift to digital we've seen.

So, why not buy the stock here at $48.00 per share?

While Children's Place seems to be orchestrating a successful turnaround and pivot towards a digital focus, the stock is now up nearly 400% from its lows and is on track for net losses per share next year. In fact, the company's earnings trend was already quite weak relative to other retail names even before the global pandemic hit, with annual EPS sliding by over 15% from FY2018 to FY2019 ($6.75 vs. $7.91).

While FY2020 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $5.36, net losses per share are expected next year, before annual EPS begins to normalize, with FY2022 forecasts of $2.60. Some investors might argue that Children's Place is relatively cheap, trading at less than 10x FY2020 annual EPS estimates ($48.00 share price vs. $5.36 estimates). However, we are already halfway through Q4 2020, so the FY2020 estimates are now in the rear-view mirror. Instead, the market is focusing on FY2022 as it tends to look 18 months ahead, and FY2022 annual EPS estimates are expected to be cut in half from current levels.

If we value Children's Place on its FY2022 annual EPS estimates, which are more relevant, we've got a stock trading for over 18x two-year forward earnings, without the benefit of the dividend, which previously made Children's Place more of a value stock. This is a lofty valuation for a retail name with negative sales growth year-over-year, even if the turnaround story seems to be chugging along smoothly thus far.

Therefore, while investors have done extremely well buying the stock during the COVID-19-induced panic in the retail sector, I would argue that the stock is hardly a bargain at current levels, and is in fact, getting quite expensive. This is because the stock's 9-year average trailing P/E ratio comes in near 20, and it's currently trading at close to 19x FY22 earnings, suggesting that it's now close to fully priced at $48.00 per share. For those unfamiliar, The Children's Place's dividend was cut earlier this year, after previously paying an industry-leading dividend of 4.00%~.

If we move over to the technical picture, we can see that the daily chart has improved as the stock has climbed back above its 200-day moving average (yellow line). However, Children's Place is now sitting more than 60% above its key support level ($27.65) and is within 20% of a strong resistance level at $57.50 to $59.00. This suggests that the reward to risk is deteriorating at current levels, with support more than 60% lower, and resistance nearly 20% away.

While the stock could continue higher as there isn't any clear resistance overhead until the $57.50 area, I do not see a compelling reward to risk for entering new positions here. Given that this sharp rally the past month is combined with a stretched valuation short term, I don't believe it's wise to chase the stock and pay above $49.00. It's also worth noting that while we saw significant buying volume at the April lows and again in September, we have not seen anywhere near as much buying interest during the most recent rally, with much lower volume since the vaccine news.

Children's Place continues to execute on its strategy of shifting to a more digital-focused business, and the company made continued progress in Q3 on this front. Meanwhile, even though sales were down considerably in Q3, the market is likely looking ahead to FY2023, when we will have a much leaner and more profitable Children's Place, with a move to a more right-sized store count.

However, at a P/E ratio of 18.50~ based on FY2022 annual EPS estimates, and the stock trading well above its next key support level, I see a poor reward to risk proposition at current levels. Therefore, I would view any rallies above $58.00 before March as selling opportunities. For those looking for ideas in the apparel space, I much prefer Lululemon (LULU) on sharp pullbacks.

