Keurig Dr. Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is not as well-known as its larger non-alcoholic beverage peers. Both Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) attract attention due to their size and many years of dividend growth. But KDP is now a viable competitor after a series of acquisitions that formed the third largest non-alcoholic beverage company in the U.S. by 2018. There are four reasons why KDP is a buy: strong and growing brands, distribution network, market leadership in single-serve coffee, and deleveraging. Further, the COVID-19 tailwinds for consumer staples companies are benefitting KDP. Granted, leverage is still high, competition is fierce, and the dividend is not being raised. But still, investors may want to take a look here since the valuation is reasonable. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Source: Keurig Dr. Pepper

Overview of Keurig Dr. Pepper

Keurig Dr. Pepper is the result of a ~$20B merger between Dr. Pepper Snapple (DPS) and Keurig Green Mountain completed in mid-2018. The new company started trading on July 10, 2018. DPS shareholders retained 13% of the company while privately-held JAB Holding Company now owns 87%. KDP is now the third largest non-alcoholic beverage company in terms of revenue behind Coca-Cola and Pepsi and the seventh largest food & beverage company in the U.S.

KDP reports four business segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates and Latin America Beverages. Major owned brands include Core, Dr. Pepper, Sunkist, Canada Dry, Bai, 7UP, A&W, Snapple, Nantucket Nectars, Mott's, Hawaiian Punch, Keurig, and Green Mountain. KDP also has many third-party partner brands for a total of 125+ brands in its portfolio. The company is the market leader in single-serve coffee brewers and pods, mixers, and flavored sodas. It is No. 2 in ready-to-drink teas, premium water, and fruit juices and drinks. KDP had net sales of about $11.12B in fiscal 2019.

Source: Keurig Dr. Pepper Investor Presentation 2019

KDP Has Strong and Growing Brands

KDP has strong brands in almost every market segment that it competes. The main soda brands are Dr. Pepper, Canada Dry, and 7UP. These three brands as well as the smaller brands have developed into market leaders in flavored sodas. In addition, KDP's sodas in aggregate are growing faster than the category average. In 2018 KDP's sodas grew at 2.8% while the category grew at 0.9% and in 2019 KDP's sodas grew at 3.2% while the category grew at 2.5%. In the other categories, KDP's other brands are also growing and gaining market share for the most part. This is arguably due to the combination of excellent execution combined with innovation. KDP adds brand extensions for almost all of its brands, e.g., Canada Dry Ginger Ale & Lemonades, Dr. Pepper Dark Berry, Mott's Sensibles LX, Diet Mango Tea, etc.

Source: KDP 2019 Annual Report

In the most recent earnings conference call, the CEO has reinforced the fact the growth continues into 2020.

We gained market share of total liquid refreshment beverages in over 90% of our retail base, driven by gains in the majority of category segments in which we compete, with a number of highlights worth mentioning, such as the 1.4 share point increase in CSDs, driven by growth in the great majority of our CSD brands, strength in the Snapple brand, which delivered a 1.5 share point increase in ready-to-drink tea, and nearly a 1 share point increase in juice drinks. And CORE being the fastest growing premium water brand over the quarter.

KDP Has Created a Third Distribution Network

The wide moat of non-alcoholic beverage companies comes not only from brands but also the company's distribution network. It is here that KDP has created a sustainable and structural advantage by creating a distribution network that allows it to deliver directly to stores of retailers. This type of distribution system often results in lower warehouse costs, lower labor cost, lower inventory costs, lower out-of-stock items, and faster speed to market for new items. These are all obviously advantages for KDP.

KDP continues to strengthen its distribution network. It has acquired the rights for manufacturing, sales, and distribution from two regional distribution companies in east Texas and northern Louisiana that reach 1.5 million consumers. This should improve operational efficiencies as brands transition to KDP's direct-store-delivery distribution network.

In addition, new entrants in non-alcoholic market categories are often limited by their ability to distribute their product. Typically, they must partner with a larger competitor to achieve nationwide distribution. By building its own distribution network KDP does not have to partner with Coca-Cola or Pepsi, which are both much larger. Additionally, third-party non-alcoholic brands and new entrants can choose to partner with KDP. This is obviously an advantage as a new successful brand can be acquired by KDP. KDP's ability to attract partners into its distribution network is clear as the company has over 125 brands in its ecosystem and most are not owned.

KDP is the Market Leader in Single-Serve Beverages

KDP'S real strength is the market leadership position in single-serve beverages. This comes about not only from selling more K-Cup Pods than any other company, but also from selling the Keurig brewing systems. The patent expired in 2012, but the continued dominance is due to a network effect. The company continues to leverage its dominance in single-serve coffee makers where Keurig is the No. 1 brand for single serve brewing systems.

This popularity stems from the simplicity of the machine as well as its relatively low cost. In 2015, there were about 21 million Keurig brewers in U.S households and this number grew to 30 million by 2019. Households continue to buy Keurig's brewing systems in 2020. In the most recent quarter brewer sales volumes were up 34% due to retailers stocking up for the holiday season and tailwinds from COVID-19. The company supports growth with innovation and consistently comes out with new brewers such K-Compact (2017), K-Select (2017), K-Elite (2018), K-Mini (2018), K-Latte (2018), K-Café (2018), K-Duo Essentials (2019), K-Duo (2019), and K-Duo Plus (2019. The important thing to note here is that growth in brewing system sales drives growth in pods, which acts to reinforce the sale of more brewing systems.

The widespread use of the brewing system leads to more pod sales from its own brands, e.g., Green Mountain. Further, other companies are more likely to partner with KDP since it makes and sells over 80% of all pods. Partner brands include private label brands, Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Dunkin' (NASDAQ:DNKN), and Folgers. There are alternate single-serve brewing systems, but they are much smaller players in the U.S. These include Nespresso, Lavazza, Senseo, and Tassimo. In my opinion that is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future.

Source: Statista

KDP is Deleveraging

KDP took on an enormous amount of debt for a company its size to assemble the portfolio of brands. The leverage ratio spiked to roughly 6X after the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr. Pepper Snapple. Since then, KDP has been deleveraging and paying down debt. The chart below shows short-term debt, current portion of long-term debt, and long-term debt starting from the quarter before the merger until Q3 2020. After reaching a peak in Q3 2018 the leverage ratio has trended consistently downward.

Source: TIKR.com

By end of Q3 2019, the leverage ratio was 4.8X. The company has been targeting a leverage ratio in the range of 3.5X to 3.8X by end of 2020 and 3.0X at end of 2021 or 2022. The company has paid down about $2.5B worth of debt since the merger and the leverage ratio now stands at 3.8X at end of the Q3 2020. The reduction in leverage ratio is being driven by repayments of outstanding debt and growth in adjusted EBITDA. Interest coverage has also improved from about 2.8X after the merger to about 5.7X now. Leverage and interest coverage are clearly trending in the right direction.

Risks for Keurig Dr. Pepper

There are three main risks for KDP: leverage, competition, and exposure to large retailers. KDP is highly leveraged but leverage is trending down as noted above. KDP has demonstrated the ability to pay down its debt since the merger. Interest coverage is no longer at the level I consider as too low (< 3.0X) and the company can pay its obligations. I view this risk as slowly being reduced since the merger.

The second main risk is competition. KDP competes against both Coca-Cola and Pepsi, which are much larger companies. KDP is about one-third the size of Coca-Cola and one-sixth the size of Pepsi in terms of revenue. Both Coca-Cola and Pepsi compete directly in almost every market category with the exception of coffee. That said, Coca-Cola acquired Costa Coffee in 2019 and is moving much more aggressively into the coffee market. Coca-Cola is intending to expand in the ready-to-drink coffee and single-serve market. Along these lines, Coca-Cola has introduced the first Costa Coffee machines in the U.S. and is expanding its footprint in Europe and Asia. This will pose a challenge to KDP's dominance. Coca-Cola has the financial resources, market capability, and distribution capability to take market share away from KDP.

Lastly, KDP is exposed to the growing strength of retailers. Companies like Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) are major retail channels for KDP. A loss of one or more of these retail channels would significantly affect the top and bottom lines.

Final Thoughts on Keurig Dr. Pepper

Since the merger, high leverage and focus on repaying debt is limiting share repurchases and dividend increases. However, once the leverage ratio is 3.0X this will likely change. The current payout ratio is about 43% suggesting that there is room for dividend increases. The stock has a low trailing five-year beta of 0.65, meaning that the stock is less volatile that market as a whole. This is a plus. KDP has a short trading history so trailing comparisons are not valid. But for comparison, KDP's earnings multiple is lower than that of its main competitors, Coca-Cola at 27.5X, and Pepsi at 26.2X. KDP is trading at a reasonable valuation of about 21.4X, which is much lower than the S&P 500 average price-to-earnings ratio at the moment. I view the stock as a long-term buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KO, PEP, SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.