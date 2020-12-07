Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Yet Another Deal Receives A Higher Bid

Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced.
The merger of IHS Markit and S&P Global for $44 billion.
The acquisition of Slack Technologies by salesforce.com.
Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and three deals completed. Two of the five new deals announced last week were potential deals in the work. The acquisition of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) by salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was announced as a successful deal just five days after the potential deal was announced.
The largest deal of the year was announced last Monday. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO), formerly known as Information Handling Services, was founded in 1959 by Richard O'Brien as a provider of product catalog databases on microfilm for aerospace engineers. The company provides critical information, analytics, and solutions to customers ranging from governments and multinational companies to smaller businesses and technical professionals. On November 30, 2020, S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and IHS Markit agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction valuing IHS Markit at $44 billion.
What is even more exciting is to see two deals that were deemed high risk and that had huge spreads appear to be close to the end zone with their spreads narrowing significantly in recent weeks. Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) acquisition of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is expected to receive conditional EU approval and China Oceanwide's acquisition of Genworth was reapproved by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in China.
Genworth Spread History 2016 - 2020
Weekly Spread Changes:
The table below shows weekly spread changes between November 30, 2020, and December 4, 2020.
|Symbol
|Quote
|Acquiring Company
|Acquiring Company Quote
|Current Spread
|Last Week Spread
|Spread Change Weekly
|Deal Type
|EV
|65.59
|Morgan Stanley (MS)
|65
|7.36%
|1.48%
|5.88%
|Cash Plus Stock
|DOYU
|11.98
|HUYA Inc. (HUYA)
|19
|15.78%
|12.30%
|3.48%
|All Stock
|GSUM
|1.7
|Gridsum Corporation (N/A)
|17.65%
|14.94%
|2.71%
|All Cash
|CCR
|4
|CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)
|5.73
|4.57%
|1.88%
|2.69%
|All Stock
|SOGO
|8.65
|Tencent Parties (N/A)
|4.05%
|1.58%
|2.47%
|All Cash
|LINX
|6.99
|StoneCo Ltd. (STNE)
|73.75
|-10.59%
|-7.68%
|-2.91%
|Special Conditions
|EIDX
|95.64
|BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)
|52.19
|-23.40%
|-18.60%
|-4.80%
|Special Conditions
|TAT
|0.2796
|TAT Holdco LLC and TAT Merger Sub LLC (N/A)
|-53.51%
|-47.19%
|-6.32%
|All Cash
|ALSK
|3.76
|Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor (N/A)
|-20.21%
|-4.46%
|-15.75%
|All Cash
|GNW
|4.76
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|14.08%
|30.84%
|-16.76%
|All Cash
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020
|127
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020
|16
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|37
|Stock Deals
|18
|Stock & Cash Deals
|4
|Special Conditions
|3
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|62
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$887.81 billion
New Deals:
- The merger of IHS Markit and S&P Global for $44 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock.
- The acquisition of Collectors Universe (CLCT) by D1 Capital Partners and Cohen Private Ventures for $675.04 million or $75.25 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) by Champion Distance Education Investments Limited and China Distance Learning Investments Limited in a going-private transaction for $317.84 million or $9.80 per share in cash. We added DL as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on June 8, 2020, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $8.22.
- The acquisition of Slack Technologies by salesforce.com for $27.7 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share. We added WORK as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on November 25, 2020, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $40.70.
- The acquisition of Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) by Macquarie Asset Management for $1.7 billion or $25.00 per share in cash.
Deal Updates:
- On December 1, 2020, National General Holdings (NGHC) announced that, if all insurance regulatory approvals are obtained by the end of December 2020, the parties anticipate the transaction will close on or about January 4, 2021. If such insurance regulatory approvals are not obtained by such date, the transaction is expected to close in early 2021.
- On December 3, 2020, Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) and Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) jointly announced that at separate special meetings held today, each company's shareholders approved the proposed merger of equals.
- December 3, 2020: According to Bloomberg, Google is set to win conditional European Union approval for its takeover of Fitbit this month. The deal could be approved as soon as next week after national competition authorities give their opinion.
- On December 3, 2020, Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) announced that the special meeting of stockholders of Parsley Energy to approve the pending combination with Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is scheduled to take place on January 12, 2021.
- On December 3, 2020, Telenav (TNAV) announced the expiration of the 30-day "go-shop" period under the terms of the previously announced definitive merger agreement.
- On December 4, 2020, Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) announced that the 30-day "go-shop" period set forth in the previously announced definitive agreement and plan of merger with affiliates of Macquarie Capital expired on December 3, 2020, and also announced that it has received two acquisition proposals: one from a third party at $3.15 per share, which the Board has determined constitutes a "Superior Proposal" as defined in the Macquarie/GCM Merger Agreement and one from a different third party and together with the Superior Proposal Bidder that the Board has determined would reasonably be expected to result in a Superior Proposal.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of MobileIron (MOBL) by Ivanti on December 1, 2020. It took 64 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Hudson (HUD) by Dufry AG Group on December 1, 2020. It took 104 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of BioSpecifics Technologies (BSTC) by Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) on December 2, 2020. It took 44 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|GSUM
|10/01/2020
|Gridsum Corporation (N/A)
|$2.00
|$1.7
|03/31/2021
|17.65%
|56.01%
|DOYU
|10/12/2020
|HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)
|$13.87
|$11.98
|06/30/2021
|15.78%
|27.95%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$4.76
|12/31/2020
|14.08%
|205.50%
|IPHI
|10/29/2020
|Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)
|$166.77
|$150.02
|12/31/2021
|11.17%
|10.45%
|XLNX
|10/27/2020
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)
|$162.07
|$147.91
|12/31/2021
|9.57%
|8.96%
|EV
|10/08/2020
|Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)
|$70.41
|$65.59
|06/30/2021
|7.36%
|13.03%
|FBSS
|10/01/2020
|Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (OTCQX:VABK)
|$18.87
|$17.58
|06/30/2021
|7.32%
|12.96%
|WLTW
|03/09/2020
|Aon plc (NYSE:AON)
|$228.53
|$214.49
|06/30/2021
|6.54%
|11.60%
|CBMG
|08/12/2020
|CBMG management (N/A)
|$19.75
|$18.69
|12/31/2020
|5.67%
|82.80%
|MXIM
|07/13/2020
|Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)
|$90.70
|$86.41
|06/30/2021
|4.97%
|8.80%
Conclusion:
Just like everything else, this year has been full of surprises. While appearing counterintuitive, arbitrageurs that moved up the risk spectrum and picked deals with large spreads were handsomely rewarded. While some deals did fail, many others that were widely expected to fail managed to amend terms or received regulatory approvals that appeared unlikely. The icing on top was deals that received a higher offer and provided even more upside than anticipated. Maybe it is time for me to rethink my strategy of avoiding deals with large spreads and dig into our database to see what the data tells me about the track record of risky deals actually closing.
Disclosure: I am/we are long OTEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I have a long position in Otelco (OTEL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.