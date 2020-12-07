Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Yet Another Deal Receives A Higher Bid

Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and three deals completed. Two of the five new deals announced last week were potential deals in the work. The acquisition of Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) by salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was announced as a successful deal just five days after the potential deal was announced.

The largest deal of the year was announced last Monday. IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO), formerly known as Information Handling Services, was founded in 1959 by Richard O'Brien as a provider of product catalog databases on microfilm for aerospace engineers. The company provides critical information, analytics, and solutions to customers ranging from governments and multinational companies to smaller businesses and technical professionals. On November 30, 2020, S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) and IHS Markit agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction valuing IHS Markit at $44 billion.

What is even more exciting is to see two deals that were deemed high risk and that had huge spreads appear to be close to the end zone with their spreads narrowing significantly in recent weeks. Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) acquisition of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is expected to receive conditional EU approval and China Oceanwide's acquisition of Genworth was reapproved by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in China.

Genworth Spread History 2016 - 2020

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between November 30, 2020, and December 4, 2020.

Symbol Quote Acquiring Company Acquiring Company Quote Current Spread Last Week Spread Spread Change Weekly Deal Type EV 65.59 Morgan Stanley (MS) 65 7.36% 1.48% 5.88% Cash Plus Stock DOYU 11.98 HUYA Inc. (HUYA) 19 15.78% 12.30% 3.48% All Stock GSUM 1.7 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) 17.65% 14.94% 2.71% All Cash CCR 4 CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) 5.73 4.57% 1.88% 2.69% All Stock SOGO 8.65 Tencent Parties (N/A) 4.05% 1.58% 2.47% All Cash LINX 6.99 StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) 73.75 -10.59% -7.68% -2.91% Special Conditions EIDX 95.64 BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO) 52.19 -23.40% -18.60% -4.80% Special Conditions TAT 0.2796 TAT Holdco LLC and TAT Merger Sub LLC (N/A) -53.51% -47.19% -6.32% All Cash ALSK 3.76 Macquarie Capital and GCM Grosvenor (N/A) -20.21% -4.46% -15.75% All Cash GNW 4.76 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) 14.08% 30.84% -16.76% All Cash

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 127 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 16 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 37 Stock Deals 18 Stock & Cash Deals 4 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 62 Aggregate Deal Consideration $887.81 billion

New Deals:

The merger of IHS Markit and S&P Global for $44 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. The acquisition of Collectors Universe (CLCT) by D1 Capital Partners and Cohen Private Ventures for $675.04 million or $75.25 per share in cash. The acquisition of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) by Champion Distance Education Investments Limited and China Distance Learning Investments Limited in a going-private transaction for $317.84 million or $9.80 per share in cash. We added DL as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on June 8, 2020, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $8.22. The acquisition of Slack Technologies by salesforce.com for $27.7 billion in a cash plus stock deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Slack shareholders will receive $26.79 in cash and 0.0776 shares of Salesforce common stock for each Slack share. We added WORK as a potential deal to the Deals in the Works section on November 25, 2020, and the price after the news of the potential deal came out was $40.70. The acquisition of Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) by Macquarie Asset Management for $1.7 billion or $25.00 per share in cash.

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit GSUM 10/01/2020 Gridsum Corporation (N/A) $2.00 $1.7 03/31/2021 17.65% 56.01% DOYU 10/12/2020 HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA $13.87 $11.98 06/30/2021 15.78% 27.95% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.76 12/31/2020 14.08% 205.50% IPHI 10/29/2020 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL $166.77 $150.02 12/31/2021 11.17% 10.45% XLNX 10/27/2020 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD $162.07 $147.91 12/31/2021 9.57% 8.96% EV 10/08/2020 Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS $70.41 $65.59 06/30/2021 7.36% 13.03% FBSS 10/01/2020 Virginia National Bankshares Corporation OTCQX:VABK) $18.87 $17.58 06/30/2021 7.32% 12.96% WLTW 03/09/2020 Aon plc (NYSE: AON $228.53 $214.49 06/30/2021 6.54% 11.60% CBMG 08/12/2020 CBMG management (N/A) $19.75 $18.69 12/31/2020 5.67% 82.80% MXIM 07/13/2020 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI $90.70 $86.41 06/30/2021 4.97% 8.80%

Conclusion:

Just like everything else, this year has been full of surprises. While appearing counterintuitive, arbitrageurs that moved up the risk spectrum and picked deals with large spreads were handsomely rewarded. While some deals did fail, many others that were widely expected to fail managed to amend terms or received regulatory approvals that appeared unlikely. The icing on top was deals that received a higher offer and provided even more upside than anticipated. Maybe it is time for me to rethink my strategy of avoiding deals with large spreads and dig into our database to see what the data tells me about the track record of risky deals actually closing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OTEL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I have a long position in Otelco (OTEL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.