Launching an FDA approved product is not easy and has plenty of unknowns. I point out some things to keep an eye out for before and after Twirla's launch.

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) remains on track to launch their flagship, Twirla, a once-a-week contraceptive patch. Since Twirla’s FDA approval, the company has been working hard to get their product on the U.S. market and is preparing to launch Twirla in the coming weeks. Agile has secured a supply chain, trained and positioned their contract salesforce, and has made some progress with payers to help ensure Twirla has a strong launch. However, there are a lot of unknowns when launching an FDA approved product, and 2020 has a way of amplifying the uncertainty. As a result, AGRX investors need to be vigilant as we await the launch and should have a plan for every conceivable scenario. I expect the market to provide an opportunity for investors to manage their position for a long-term investment.

I intend to review the company's pre-launch efforts to prepare Twirla for a highly competitive contraceptive market. In addition, I point out some critical matters that investors need to keep an eye out for once Twirla hits the market. Finally, I discuss my strategy for managing my remaining AGRX shares and why I am still looking to hold for the long term.

Figure 1: Agile’s Strategy (Source: AGRX)

Preparing For Launch

Agile expects Twirla’s launch to happen in Q4 of 2020, and they still believe that they will hit that goal. There are several major to-dos or pre-launch checklist items that need to be addressed before the product hits the market.

First and foremost is Twirla’s supply chain components, which include manufacturing of the product and the distribution network to get Twirla to the patients. Agile’s manufacturing partner, Corium International (CORI), has completed the pre-validation batch of Twirla, and expects to finalize the three validation batches that will be used in a commercial launch. All three of these batches are expected to be out on the market by year-end. What is more, Agile has been working on their distribution network by contracting three major U.S. wholesalers along with several regional wholesalers. So, it appears that Agile has already built a supply chain infrastructure that will support their commercial efforts.

In addition to the supply chain, the company needs to have a strong sales and marketing campaign to help promote the product and bring awareness to the issue the product is designed to address. Agile’s contract salesforce has been working hard on educating providers and raising awareness about Twirla since the middle of October. Agile expects to make 10K+ calls before Twirla’s launch and will be targeting the highest volume practices to help ensure Twirla gets off on the right foot. Moreover, it appears the company has a solid plan to get Twirla into the hands of prospective patients by providing a full month sample package to eligible prescribers to provide to their patients. In addition, the company is conducting a promotional campaign including a company website (birthcontroldonemyway.com) that is already “outperforming” engagement goals.

Perhaps the make-or-break aspect of a commercial launch is third-party payers and their views on Twirla. Without their support, Twirla will not get amiable coverage and reimbursement, which generates barriers for the patient. If Agile can achieve favorable formulary positions with zero copays for patients, we could see Twirla off to a strong start. According to Agile, they have already achieved 40% at the time of their Q3 conference call and will attempt to hit 85% formulary access by the end of 2021.

Overall, it looks as if Agile has most of the major cogwheels in place for a launch and it is just a matter of time before Twirla is producing revenue. If all goes well, we should see a snapshot of the commercial numbers in the company’s Q4 2020 earnings.

Figure 2: Twirla Overview (Source: AGRX)

Things to Look Out For

Indeed, the company appears to be prepared for launch, but we don’t know if it will be a clean launch. Despite the company’s best efforts, a commercial launch can be hindered by circumstances that are out of the company’s control. Perhaps the most obvious is the COVID-19 pandemic, which has a negative impact on women’s healthcare and its products. In fact, TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) did struggle with their new birth-control product, ANNOVERA, due to COVID-19’s impact on OBGYN office visits during Q2. If the COVID-19 numbers continue to inflate, we could see another Q2 for women’s health and Twirla might be launching into a restrained market.

Formulary placement is another unknown that could fuel or stifle Twirla’s launch. Investors should keep an eye out for formulary charts to see where Twirla is placed and how it is classified. A formulary chart is typically split up into five “tiers”, where the tier 1 drugs are favored over tier 5 drugs. Tier 1 and 2 products are only generics, so we have to see if Twirla will receive either a 3, 4 or 5 designation. Unfortunately, we might have to wait several months before payers start posting their 2021 formularies, so we won’t know where Twirla will land on the charts.

If the spread of COVID-19 continues and Twirla is designated as a tier 5 drug on some of the major insurance formularies, we might not see an inspiring launch for Twirla. On the other hand, if the vaccine efforts are successful and Twirla is placed on tier 2, we might see an impressive first quarter of launch.

The Endemic Downside Risk

Like the vast majority of pre-commercial biotech/pharma companies, Agile’s financials are a major concern. Agile ended Q3 with $71.9M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which the company expects to be “sufficient to meet the company projected operating requirements through the end of 2021”. Still, the company expects their full-year 2020 operating cost to be in the range of $52M-$54M, so we can’t expect next year to be drastically better due to the company ramping up their commercial efforts. We should see an increase in selling and marketing costs related to the commercial launch of Twirla. In addition, there should be a growing need for legal and bookkeeping services as Agile grows their business. As a result, investors should concede that the company could resort to dilution in the near-term to bolster the cash position in order to ramp up commercial efforts and keep the lights on.

Figure 3: OpEx Increase (Source: AGRX)

Again, this is something you see in almost all pre-commercial and freshly commercialized biotech/pharma companies, so it is an accepted risk that will linger until the company is able to clear a profit.

My Plan

In my previous AGRX article, I discussed how I unloaded a large portion of my AGRX position following approval to secure some profit. Now, I am looking to see if the company can launch Twirla at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccination campaign begins. I have been keeping an eye on the daily chart (Figure 4) to see if the share price can break away from the $2.75-$3.00 purgatory, but I am starting to suspect the chart will need some positive news to inject some momentum into the ticker. It is possible the launch news timed with some positive news on the COVID-19 vaccine approval will get AGRX out of this funk and move closer to $4.00 per share. If the share price is able to hit $4 per share, I will look to unload half of what I have left and ride the rest.

Figure 4: AGRX Daily (Source: AGRX)

If the vaccine efforts are slower than expected, or the company waits for Q1 to launch, I will wait until Q2 to see if the market has punished the ticker and make a decision to reapply some of my profits back into AGRX if the price is right.

Regardless of whether the company launches Twirla in Q4 or Q1, I am still looking to hold some of my shares for at least five more years in anticipation Agile will hit the Street’s high-end revenue estimates of ~$430M in 2025 (Figure 5).

Figure 5: AGRX Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

At $430M in revenue, I would expect AGRX to be priced in line with the industry’s average price-to-sales of 5x, which would demand a share price of around $5 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGRX, TXMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.