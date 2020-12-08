Without the risk of another cut, we think the shares are fairly compelling here, especially if you can nab some at a modest discount. Entering stink bids on a daily basis can result in some nice hits.

PGP is a unique equity-like strategy that has seen one of the most massive re-valuations of any CEF. With the shares finally trading at or just below NAV, the fund is in a completely different realm compared to where it was four years ago when it sported a 100% premium.

While the share price is more than $0.90 higher, so is the NAV, so the resulting valuation is virtually unchanged. Thus we think you can use the sheets to enter positions here as well. But be mindful of the risk level of 4.

Dec. 6 Update

Since the issuing of this report, the shares of PGP are up sharply. To be fair, the shares of most CEFs are up sharply. In the case of PGP, the shares are up much stronger than some of the benchmarks.

Data by YCharts

At a 5.9% premium, the fund is not overly expensive compared to its history (which most retail investors compare it to) but the fund has changed since. They have significantly reduced the distribution and the fund is really an equity proxy with a high beta, meaning that if the S&P 500 is up X, PGP is likely to be up something like 1.5X or even 2X.

At a 6% premium, the fund is closer to fair value than many think. We were buying at a discount or small premium for most of November, finally rallying in the last week or first week of December.

Quick Overview of the Situation

For many of the last several years, PIMCO CEFs have been expensive. But some funds have been far more expensive than others. Much of the spotlight on the PIMCO CEF complex is centered on PIMCO Dynamic Income (PDI), PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage (PCI) and PIMCO Corporate and Income Opp (PTY), and with good reason. Those funds continue to post best-in-class returns despite the weak showing this year.

But a few of the funds from PIMCO have been largely uninvestable by many who have listened to the largely incorrect mantra of not buying funds with large premiums. While their are many reasons NOT to purchase a high premium fund (premium of 15% or more), the mere fact alone that the premium exists is not one of them.

PIMCO High Income (NYSE:PHK), PIMCO Strategic Income (RCS), and PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income (NYSE:PGP) have been very expensive funds for a very long time. We will be doing more in depth articles on all three but wanted to put out this mid-level analysis on them together without being too wordy (tall task!).

Each of the funds has a bit of a different investment strategy. PGP, for instance, is an equity strategy.

What Exactly Is PGP Anyway?

It's actually one of the first funds in their StocksPLUS business at PIMCO, which started in 1986. Those StocksPLUS funds attempt to beat a passive index by using a fairly unique strategy using enhanced indexing, while taking the same amount of risk. This can get a bit complex, but stay with me as best as possible and ask questions below.

What they do is use the derivatives market to obtain the exposure to the underlying index, the S&P 500. PGP uses derivatives because it's a cheap way to gain that equity index return. But as opposed to buying an ETF, with a futures contract you only have to put down margin of 5% or 10% of the total contract value. In other words, if you want $1M of S&P 500 exposure, you can buy a $1M notional value contract placing only $50K of the capital down. The rest is essentially "borrow." PIMCO then takes the remaining capital, $950K, and invests it in their bond strategy.

The goal is that the bond strategy significantly outperforms the cost to borrow that $950K adding "alpha" to the return. So in the end, you get the equity index return, minus a small margin rate, plus the bond strategy return on 95% of those assets with the objective to outperform the equity index on its own and on a consistent basis.

On top of all that, they also employ an options strategy overlay where they write equity index call options to generate gains from the premiums sold. This is a reason why the fund seemingly doesn't always participate from the increase in the S&P 500 as a call option caps gains. Additionally, they also purchase put options to manage the downside from large market declines. In the 6/30 annual report, the fund had July 2020 call options with a strike price of $3,095 and July 2020 put options of $2,940 of similar notional value. This is a long straddle investment strategy.

And lastly, they use a host of interest rate swaps to make yield curve bets and duration bets (betting if interest rates will rise or fall) and other derivative transactions called "paired swap transaction" which help distribute gains.

With all of that going on, it can be almost impossible to make an accurate assessment of where it fits in the portfolio. Is it an equity fund? It's giving us exposure to the S&P 500 after all. Or is it a fixed income fund since it has a massive portfolio of bonds and derivatives to hedge out a lot of the equity beta while providing income.

Is It Time To Buy PGP?

The fund used to have one of the highest distribution yields of any PIMCO fund, even at a large premium. This is why the fund typically traded well over NAV. We have discussed ad nauseum how many retail investors will often just buy the most discounted fund and/or the highest yielding fund as they (incorrectly) believe that's a sign of value.

Given the fund's exposures, it's a different animal than the other PIMCO funds and has a very low correlation score. In using CEFAnalyzers NAV correlation feature, the closest NAV to PGP is John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income (HEQ) which backs up our remarks earlier that this is really a highly hedged equity strategy to the point where it almost acts like a fixed income fund.

For a long time, PGP was a poor investment. That was because while strategy produced decent NAV total returns for the risk assumed, the price one needed to pay for it was astronomical. Firstly, let's compare the performance of the fund to the S&P 500. You can see that PGP actually outperforms SPY by 1.25% per year. That's a great outcome. However, you do need to withstand higher volatility in order to achieve that outcome. The standard deviation is more than one-third higher than the S&P.

(Data since 2006 from Portfolio Visualizer)

Lots of investors piled into PGP because of those returns. The fund was paying $0.1834 per share per month. That's $2.20 in annual distributions. Prior to the Financial Crisis, the fund was trading in the low $20s. But post 2008, the fund's price had fallen to the low $10s, and yet it was still paying that $2.20 annually. On a $11 share price, $2.20 is a yield over 20%. That looks fantastic.

This caused the fund to start trading at a massive premium. This was especially the case post-2008 when interest rates plummeted to zero. In a ZIRP world, investors sought yield at any cost. The share price then zoomed from just under $10 to over $20 in less than two years. Even a 13%-plus yield in early 2011 looks dang good, despite having to buy at a 40% premium.

(Source: CEFConnect)

The shares actually managed to sport a 100% premium at one point in late 2015. Then reality set in.

The S&P 500 stopped going up so strongly in 2015 and 2016. This forced a distribution cut as the fund was substantially over-distributing. But it was not the first. They have conducted four large distribution cuts over the last four years.

Oct 2016: -20%

Jan 2018: -16.8%

Mar 2019: -23%

July 2020: -26.5%

In aggregate, the distribution was chopped 62%. An income of 62% is going to cause a lot of anger and selling. If the fund were still selling at a 100% premium to NAV, the current yield would be just 4.6%. Very few investors would want a security that exhibits 34% more risk than the S&P 500 for a yield of just 4.6%, even in a zero interest rate world. So what happened? The investors get out and rotate into other funds that yielded more and/or carry less risk.

On the far right we can see that the premium is all but gone. From a 100% to essentially zero over four years time means the price returns, even with the meaty distribution, are terrible. The price is down over 45% over that period.

So are they done cutting?

Obviously this is the most important question. Not only because it means a lower income stream to the holder of the shares, but if they do cut, it would likely result in a lower valuation. That lower valuation would come in the form of a discount and perhaps a fairly wide one. The current yield is 9.32% which places it in the middle of the pack for the higher-junk fixed income CEFs.

For instance, we can compare it to KKR Income Opportunities (KIO) which yields 9.14% and has similar risk characteristics. If PGP cuts by, say, 15%, then what would prevent an investor from selling PGP and buying KIO for the higher yield?

We do not think the distribution will need to be cut anytime soon. The big caveat to that thesis is another large deleveraging event that would reduce outstanding borrowing and result in lower earnings power. The fund didn't have to de-lever in March thanks to its use of repos for their leverage.

The image above (should be enlargeable) shows PGP's coverage trend. Coverage was 95% in January of this year and 82% in February. But in March when the COVID-19 crisis hit coverage sank to just 26%. In April it was a mere 19.5%. In May they announced a cut to the distribution starting in June. Coverage returned to the 87% level. UNII, which was at negative 23 cents by May and quickly recovered to negative 8 cents.

For now, the distribution appears safe as we have a nicely rising NAV which allows the fund to extend borrowing and increase net investment income ("earnings"). But without a full downside hedge via S&P put options, there is always downside risk.

Concluding Thoughts

Without the risk of another cut, we think the shares are fairly compelling here, especially if you can nab some at a modest discount. Entering stink bids on a daily basis can result in some nice hits.

However, we would recommend two things:

Consider this as part of your equity allocation. While it ultimately could have less risk than the S&P 500, we think it's too risky to be considered in your bond bucket. For those with a buy-and-hold mentality (even as short as one-year) or who are highly risk averse, we would avoid the shares and go to Strategic Income (RCS) instead. We rate PGP as a risk level of 4 (out of 5).

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGP, RCS,PHK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.