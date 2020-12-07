One important issue James helps me understand is what the cross-selling or revenue synergy opportunities look like.

We talk about other competitors out there and what their offer looks like.

We also get into why the combination can become a threat to Microsoft.

I interview Clearfind co-founder James Layfield to help me better understand the Salesforce.com (CRM) and Slack (WORK) deal. I'm interested in this deal, and depending on the spread find it more or less attractive. I've written a public article about this deal before it happened and a brief exclusive note after it happened. James is a serial entrepreneur and investor. He’s a founder or co-founder of Neverever Limited, Rise Escape Airports, Blackbox and Central Working. He’s also an ambassador for the scale-up institute.

I specifically invited James because his most recent venture Clearfind is specialized in software management solutions. Clearfind has a database of around 50,000 software products in 800 software categories. James can leverage the built-up knowledge to give me better insight into why Salesforce is willing to pay up to $30 billion to acquire Slack.

Obviously, management of both companies are talking a good game. But I always like to form my own perspective and take note of informed third-party perspectives.

James helps me understand whether the popular narrative that this deal will enable Salesforce to go after Microsoft (MSFT) is true, whether Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) or even Facebook (FB) are potential rivals to the combination and what the market for CRMs looks like.

I'm also curious if the combination can attack new business lines or categories and what he thinks about the revenue synergies. Revenue synergies tend to be promised by acquirers but rarely ever work out as projected.

Finally, I'm curious if the merger is likely to help Salesforce expand its foothold in the SMB space and what it should do with churn, an important metric in SAAS valuation, in these software packages.

Check out Clearfind here, and if you want to engage with James Layfield, you can find him here on LinkedIn.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.