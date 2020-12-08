With the ungrounding of the Boeing (BA) 737 MAX in the US, Brazil, Europe and Canada likely following early next year, Boeing entered a new phase. That phase will be the financial recovery, but also to recover the public image of the Boeing 737 MAX. Discussions with and amongst readers about the Boeing 737 MAX have always been binary, a bit too binary for my taste as this crisis deserves in-depth analysis with nuance where it's required. I think Air Canada is a perfect example of that. Earlier this year Air Canada was one of the first airlines to cancel some of its orders for the Boeing 737 MAX and it marked the start of Boeing losing hundreds of orders for the MAX. However, I think the nuance that should be put here is that even with the cancellations, the Boeing 737 MAX seems to have a key role in the future Air Canada fleet.

Air Canada accelerates retirements

In a previous analysis, I showed that Air Canada was making significant cuts to its fleet. Noteworthy is that the entire Boeing 767 fleet, the backbone of Air Canada’s low-cost arm wide body fleet, has been removed from passenger service and will likely be converted for freighter operations. What we also noted was that the single aisle body fleet will see gross removals through 2021 totaling nearly 80 aircraft (note that this is a different calculation from the accelerated removals of 79 aircraft that Air Canada has communicated including 30 Boeing 767s, 35 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A319s and 14 Embraer (ERJ) E190s).

Fourteen Embraer E190 jets were scheduled to be removed from service by the end of the year, but the pandemic accelerated the removal of these aircraft. Last year, Air Canada already had planned net removals of 28 Airbus A320ceo aircraft and those removals are driven by the age of the aircraft. What we observed is that the aircraft were scheduled to be removed from service as they reached the age of 30 years. Something similar was observed for the Airbus A319ceo where the first aircraft were set to be removed from service as they reached the 25-year mark, but the fleet seems to be on its way out driven by of course low demand and lower efficiency of the Airbus A319ceo.

Table 1: Planned removals and new removal plans Air Canada (Source: Air Canada and Airline Fleet Monitor)

The first conclusion we should draw is that the majority of the removals already was planned and the only removals that really have been moved forward a lot are the Airbus A319ceo removals.

Air Canada scraps orders

What caught my attention was that while Air Canada was removing aircraft from its fleet, it also was canceling orders. That could be indicative of the airline facing some sort of permanent shrink. Earlier this year, Air Canada cancelled some of its Boeing 737 MAX orders. To put a bit of color to the Boeing 737 MAX order: In 2014, Air Canada and Boeing agreed on the purchase of 61 Boeing 737 MAX. It was a hard fought order for Boeing and the concession from Boeing’s side was that it would absorb 20 Embraer E190s from Air Canada to secure the deal.

As said, earlier this year Air Canada cancelled 11 orders while the company already had taken delivery of 24 aircraft before the Boeing 737 MAX grounding. In early November, another 10 Boeing 737 MAX orders were cancelled, bringing the backlog to 16 units of which at least 12 already have been built. For the Boeing bear, the cancellations are a sign of the Boeing 737 MAX weakness, but I believe it's fair to point out that Air Canada has not removed its entire order and that can be considered an indication of the role the Boeing 737 MAX will play going forward.

It also should be noted that Air Canada also did remove 12 Airbus A220-300 aircraft from its order book with Airbus. According to the backlog monitor, there were 34 aircraft in backlog by the end of October, bringing the number of orders after cancellations to 22.

So, there were 12 cancellations for the Airbus A220 and 21 for the Boeing 737 MAX for a total of 33 cancellations for single aisle aircraft.

Making sense of the restructuring

Source: Air Canada

My main concern when I saw the cancellations as well as the planned removals was that Air Canada might be at risk of coming out of the crisis as a too small airline. However, if we start putting the pieces together things start adding up.

From the backlog of 34 Airbus A220-300s, Air Canada took delivery of four since October bringing its 2020 deliveries for the type to 13 with one delivery in December 2019. With those deliveries, Air Canada has actually already absorbed the capacity to replace the Embraer 190. Absent of demand, Air Canada continued taking delivery of these aircraft and it should be noted that the Airbus A220 is quite a bit bigger than the Embraer 190 providing 47% more seats per plane.

Looking at the Airbus A320ceo, we can only emphasize the extremely big role the Boeing 737 MAX plays in offsetting the fleet removals there. We expect 29 Airbus A320ceo removals and those removals are actually offset by 1 Airbus A320ceo delivery during the year and, more importantly, the reactivation of the Boeing 737 MAX of 24 aircraft should result in a net reduction of 4 units in an effort to offset the Airbus A320ceo.

So from the 50 aircraft that were already planned to be removed this year and next year, 37 retirement offsets have already been absorbed. Also measured against the renewed phase outs, we do see that Air Canada already has the aircraft in the fleet to replace nearly half of those aircraft.

So, the big question is “Where do the other 41 aircraft or better said 34 (since there were seven A319ceos already scheduled for retirement) need to come from to keep the fleet count level?” Very simple: The order book after cancellations. There still are 16 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order that are planned to be handed over incrementally by late 2021 and 18 Airbus A220 deferrals for a total of 34 aircraft which matches the Airbus A319 that are to be phased out. So, on a unit level we see that part of the lift already is present in the fleet and some of the lift has been cancelled in the order books, but there still is enough in the deferred order book to start adding capacity in late 2021 or early 2022. Air Canada has that flexibility and it simply has timed those orders with market reality and cancelled the excess orders for now.

The airline, in my view, is in a position where it can decide whether it's going to replace the Airbus A319s at all, and depending on the robustness of the market scenario a capacity rebuilt can be achieved more aggressively with the Boeing 377 MAX or more conservatively with the Airbus A220. In fact, the Airbus A220-300 is almost a one-to-one fit for the Airbus A319.

Table 2: Capacity changes Air Canada fleet changes (Source: AeroAnalysis)

We ran the numbers also by capacity additions and reductions and what we see is that the A220s and Boeing 737 MAX that have already been absorbed cover 56% of the reduction in the capacity and I’d say that the way the market stands that is not a bad thing as we are talking about a 44% net reduction expressed as a percentage of the gross reduction (not as a percentage of the entire single aisle fleet capacity). Over time, the Airbus A319ceo aircraft can be replaced as well ant hat would keep capacity more or less stable.

Conclusion

What we are seeing is that indeed Air Canada did cut its order book with Boeing, but it did the same with Airbus and going forward the Boeing 737 MAX is going to play a key role in rebuilding the capacity. The order reductions for the MAX remain notable and that will be the case for some time, I believe but Air Canada is a pretty good example of an airline that indeed partially might have cancelled orders for the MAX due to the problems with the aircraft, but another major reason for the reductions in the order simply are a reset as growth has evaporated from the marketplace and some orders in the books are needed to the regrow the fleet in the future, because while the industry might be in a crisis now there is little doubt that demand will return and it is good to know that also the Boeing 737 MAX can play a big role there.

