High Dividend Yield Stock Watchlist For December 2020

Intro

High yield dividend stocks are a great source of passive income and generally are less volatile than the broad market. A high yield strategy is ideal for someone who is already retired, nearing retirement or in a life situation where passive cash flow is of high significance. When you adopt this strategy, you have to be aware that you are foregoing potential capital appreciation. While your portfolio will still grow in value, over the long-term, a high yield strategy is not the optimal approach for capital appreciation. This has been proven through back testing and I will get into that later in the article. To reiterate, this strategy is geared to those who are looking to create a passive income stream. But if this income stream is intended to fund your current life expenses, you will want that income to be dependable, consistent and have the potential to increase in the future. By targeting growing, quality dividend stocks, that pay a high yield you can increase your chances of achieving that goal.

High Yield vs. Growth

Comparing the total return of a high yield ETF (VYM) and a growth ETF (VUG) over the last nearly 14 years shows the opportunity cost of choosing the wrong investing strategy. The total return, since January 2007 through November 2020, for the high yield ETF was 7.26% on an annualized basis. The growth ETF returned 12.24% over the same period, also on an annualized basis. The difference between the two returns is more drastic when you look at the hypothetical growth of a $10,000 investment. The high yield ETF would have grown the initial investment to $26,514, whereas the growth ETF would have grown to $49,885, nearly twice the value of the high yield ETF. Granted the last decade may not be a good example of normal market activity as we have experienced the longest bull run in history. Additionally in the graph below you can see the bulk of the divergence between these two strategies occurred very recently. Nevertheless, a growth strategy, over a long enough period, should beat a high yield strategy in total return.

Image source: Author created using Portfolio Visualizer

Watchlist Criteria

Creating the high yield watchlist I had four areas of interest that I focused on, they are: basic criteria, safety, quality and stability. First off, the basic criteria aims to narrow down the list of stocks to those that pay a dividend, offer a yield above 2.75% and trade on the NYSE and NASDAQ. The next set of criteria focus on safety because that is a crucial part of a high yield investing strategy. The filter excludes companies with payout ratios above 100% and companies with negative 5 year dividend growth rates. Another level of safety can be associated with larger companies therefore the watchlist narrows in on stocks with a market cap of at least $10 billion. The next set of criteria set out to narrow down the list to include higher quality businesses. The three filters for quality are: a wide or narrow Morningstar moat, a standard or exemplary Morningstar stewardship and an S&P quality rating of B+ or higher. A Morningstar moat rating represents the company's sustainable competitive advantage, the main difference between a wide and narrow moat is the duration that Morningstar expects that advantage to last. Companies with a wide moat are expected to maintain their advantage for the next 20 years, whereas companies with a narrow moat are expected to maintain their advantage for the next 10 years. The Morningstar stewardship evaluates the management team of a company with respect to shareholders capital. The S&P quality rating evaluates a company's earnings and dividend history. A rating of B+ or higher is associated with above average businesses. The last set of criteria focus on the stability of a company’s top-line and bottom-line growth. The filter eliminates companies with negative 5-year revenue and earnings per share growth rates. I believe a company that is growing both their top-line and bottom-line has the ability to provide growth to their investors in the future.

The Watchlist

Here are the 28 stocks that are included in the December 2020 watchlist. Additionally in the table below you can see the current dividend yield, 5-year historical yield, potential undervaluation and the total return for November 2020.

Symbol Annual Dividend Yield Yield - 5 Yr Avg Undervalued Return in Novmeber AMGN 2.88% 2.49% 15.66% 3.04% BK 3.17% 1.86% 70.43% 13.85% BMO 4.38% 5.15% -14.95% 22.28% BNS 5.57% 5.61% -0.71% 17.32% CM 5.18% 6.09% -14.94% 12.84% CSCO 3.35% 2.91% 15.12% 19.83% CVS 2.95% 2.42% 21.90% 20.86% DTE 3.45% 2.97% 16.16% 1.94% EVRG 3.86% 2.81% 37.37% 1.38% GD 2.95% 1.97% 49.75% 13.72% HAS 2.92% 2.64% 10.61% 12.46% HBAN 4.97% 2.84% 75.00% 15.71% JPM 3.05% 2.30% 32.61% 20.24% LMT 2.85% 2.66% 7.14% 4.99% LNT 2.89% 3.07% -5.86% -4.85% MMM 3.40% 2.67% 27.34% 8.91% MTB 3.78% 2.15% 75.81% 13.53% NTRS 3.01% 1.92% 56.77% 18.97% PEP 2.84% 2.85% -0.35% 8.21% PFG 4.50% 3.50% 28.57% 26.95% RCI 3.26% 4.40% -25.91% 16.03% RY 4.02% 5.24% -23.28% 17.13% SO 4.28% 4.64% -7.76% 5.22% STT 2.95% 2.10% 40.48% 19.66% TD 4.46% 4.71% -5.31% 21.48% TFC 3.88% 2.86% 35.66% 11.28% TRP 5.67% 5.85% -3.08% 11.33% USB 3.89% 2.37% 64.14% 10.94% Average 3.73% 3.32% 12.15% 13.04%

A popular valuation strategy I have used in the past and covered here on seeking alpha is the dividend yield theory. If you consider reviewing any of these companies for inclusion in your portfolio, I suggest you start your review with the companies that are potentially undervalued based on this theory. If you’re unfamiliar with the theory, it’s quite simple, it implies that if the current dividend yield is greater than the historical yield the stock may potentially be undervalued. Keep in mind that stocks that are potentially undervalued must have an underlying reason causing the undervaluation. It is each investors job to figure out what that reason is and the impact it will play on the future of the company. Remember, always do your due diligence.

The average dividend yield of the watchlist is 3.73% and the average historical dividend yield is 3.32%, implying that collectively the stocks are potentially about 12% undervalued as of month-end November.

November Performance

Collectively, the 28 stocks in my watchlist had an average market return in November of 13.04%. That is an unbelievable single month return, the strategy typically averages this level of return over a two year period. November was an outstanding month for the market overall, SPY (SPY) was up 10.88% and VYM (VYM), a better benchmark for this watchlist, was up 12.26%. It’s nice to see the watchlist outperform both SPY (SPY) and VYM (VYM) but this likely will not be the case over the long-term. I would like to see this watchlist beat VYM (VYM) in total return and maintain a similar dividend yield. Currently the average dividend yield of the watchlist, 3.73%, is slightly higher than VYMs current yield of 3.68%. Both the watchlist and VYM offer dividend yields that are twice as large as the S&P which hovers around 1.8%.

The best performing stock in November was HBAN (HBAN), up 26.25%, with most of the other Financial stocks having an excellent month as well. The average return of the 14 Financial stocks on the watchlist was 17.30%. The poorest performing stock was LNT (LNT) with a loss of 4.85%. Collectively Utilities were the poorest performing sector on the watchlist with an average return of 0.92% across the 4 stocks.

Video

If you'd like to get more information on the stocks or see the actual watchlist screener you can check out the video below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BK, CVS, LMT, NTRS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.