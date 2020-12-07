The a2 Milk Company (OTCPK:ACOPF) is a high-growth company with barriers to entry that should interest investors looking for potential outsized returns from market share gains. The company has leading liquid milk and infant formula products that are demonstrating rapid growth as they penetrate the Australian milk market and critically the Chinese market for infant nutrition. Following the 2008 Chinese milk scandal, consumers scrambled for safe and healthy (and usually foreign) substitutes to ensure infant health. The a2 Milk Company was ready and capitalized on the opportunity in recent years, carving out a meaningful share of the premium infant formula market in China and building a strong brand with the added benefit of perceived health advantages of dairy products focused on the A2 milk protein. Rapid growth, impressive margins and plenty of free cash flow followed with plenty of room to run in the Chinese market. The scaling US business may be an excellent chance to replicate a winning formula. Recent share price weakness presents an exceptional opportunity to participate in the potential for continued success and rapid growth of The a2 Milk Company brand.

Company background & description

The a2 Milk Company is a New Zealand licensor and marketer of fresh milk, infant formula, and other dairy products that lack the A1 beta-casein protein. The company is supported by the ownership of intellectual property that enables the identification of cattle for the production of A1 protein-free milk products and operates through four segments, which include Australia and New Zealand, China and other Asia, the UK and the US. The firm was founded in 2000 by Dr. Corran McLachlan and business partner Howard Patterson with the conviction that dairy products lacking the A1 beta-casein protein (and therefore only containing the A2 protein) may provide health benefits. The company listed publicly in March 2013.

Today, the fast-growing company earns the vast majority of revenue and profits from infant formula sold primarily in the Australia-New Zealand region and China.

Source: 2020 Company Annual Results Presentation

What exactly are A2 focused dairy products?

It’s tempting to think of The a2 Milk Company as a commodity milk product producer, but that is far from the truth. The company provides premium dairy products with a brand that demands premium pricing. In addition, the company attempts to differentiate itself by providing A2 milk which lacks the A1 protein, resulting in what it hopes is a superior product from a health and wellness standpoint. As such, it’s important to understand the difference between the A1 and A2 proteins and what it means for the company’s products. The graphic below from the company’s website gives investors a helpful overview.

Source: Company Website

It’s important to note that the company’s products are naturally occurring so there’s no fuss around genetic engineering or complicated processing, and the milk looks and tastes like ordinary milk. But it’s also important to note that there isn’t much evidence that convincingly proves there are health benefits to leaving the A1 protein out of the mix. The company’s founder, Dr. Corran McLachlan, conducted research in the 1990s on milk consumption, and thought he found a link between the A1 protein and diseases such as Type 1 diabetes and heart ailments. The findings led to the founding of the company in 2000, but they are not universally accepted and have yet to be effectively supported by scientific study. The company does not parade around making flamboyant claims about the health benefits however and simply points to some anecdotal support and statements made by some consumers that they can feel the difference.

Source: Company Website

We don’t have a scientific view on A2 products, but from an ethical standpoint, we don’t have an issue with how the company messages around the topic as it does not make any scientific claims or uses misleading marketing. In fact, the company is generally quite balanced with its industry views, even suggesting that breast feeding should be a first option before considering the company's infant formula products.

Source: The a2 Milk Company Annual Meeting Presentation, 18 November 2020

Competitive position & barriers to entry

Does it really matter if A2 dairy products provide scientifically proven superior health outcomes over ordinary dairy products? We don’t think so. Or at least, we think there is only upside risk if it turns out they actually do. The reality is that the company has already built up a strong brand and market position largely based on the fact that it is viewed as a safe and high-quality dairy product supplier, and perhaps because of some perceived health benefits from the A2 angle. It’s highly unlikely that any evidence will emerge showing risks to consuming A2-only dairy products, so there is essentially no risk to the company losing its barrier to entry based on its strong brand in the premium dairy product arena. It essentially doesn’t matter that there’s not a scientific study definitively proving some kind of health benefits at this point. The brand has been established and is here to stay. There is likely only upside from potential positive findings going forward.

The company’s success in China wasn’t primarily backed by A2 related health claims. It was more a result of Chinese consumers scrambling to find alternatives to local products after the deadly milk scandal of 2008 when some 300,000 children were poisoned after Chinese suppliers added melamine, a chemical used to make plastic, to powdered milk to artificially boost protein levels. Trusted non-Chinese manufactures like Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) directly benefitted, as would The a2 Milk Company. Chinese consumers don’t need scientific studies about A2 dairy products as they are already sold on the premium brand from a country like New Zealand they consider safe. The proof is in the pudding as they say, and The a2 Milk Company has steadily gained market share in China in recent years despite the dearth of scientific evidence to support the founder’s suspicions.

In fact, a big boost for the A2 segment of the industry and perhaps also the a2 company’s brand and type of product came with the entry of Nestlé into the space with its own A2-based product. Some may see the added competition as a threat to The a2 Milk Company, but we see it rather as substantiation of consumer demand in the area and support to expand its reach in the overall dairy market. There is room for both to grow. More importantly, Nestlé has confirmed the premium pricing of the product segment, and it does not appear there is a threat to a2’s pricing level as Nestlé’s products sell at comparable levels. Note that The a2 Milk Company product below is 900 grams versus the Nestlé product at 800 grams and prices are in Australian dollars.

Source: a2 Australian store and Nestlé Australian store

The power of a2’s brand means it can charge premium pricing. The products cost essentially the same to produce as traditional dairy products, but might sell for twice as much. If that brand barrier crumbles, so will the return on investment the company is able to achieve. It’s a risk, but the current momentum indicates that the brand is well established and here to stay, even if other companies continue to enter markets with A2-related products. Critically, management is focused on maintaining and building the brand with substantial marketing and growth-focused capital allocation.

There are some other barriers to entry, but they are less critical. The company has exclusive rights to market the perceived benefits of A1-protein-free milk until 2023 under patent, but as we mention, we don’t feel this is totally necessary, and it may actually help the company if others are also marketing the potential benefits. Importantly, the company has license approval to import its products into China under CFDA rules, which should not be underestimated. Nestlé and Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) might not have issues with Chinese distribution, but others like Australian organic-milk competitor Bellamy’s has struggled to achieve what a2 has managed. The supply chain might hold off some competitors for a while, but is a small barrier to entry at best. Cows need to be tested for the proteins and the basis for supplying A2-only milk products needs to be built up, but ultimately competitors can enter the space if desired, even if it takes some time.

We shouldn’t forget barriers to entry related to brand loyalty. Parents are unlikely to change infant formula brands and risk unhappy babies, unless they are trading up to a premium brand like a2. It’s just not worth all the sleepless nights. So once a customer is in the door, they are likely to stay and provide a recurring revenue stream as they repeatedly purchase these fast moving consumable goods. The lifetime of a customer might only be a few years from pregnancy to the age of 3 or 4, but many parents have multiple children and provide word-of-mouth advertising.

The success or failure of The a2 Milk Company will likely be determined by the continuing strength of its premium brand and the resulting ability to charge premium prices. We are of the opinion that it has not only established the brand, but also continues to invest in the brand and should be able to protect its market position for some time to come. In China, Danone’s Aptamil, Nestlé’s Wyeth and Mead Johnson’s (a unit of Reckitt Benckiser (OTCPK:RBGPF)) Enfamil prove that premium pricing can be maintained over the long term, and that these brands can ride the growing consumer preference for premium, international brands instead of locally manufactured infant nutrition products in China. The bigger question is perhaps whether the sizable marketing and promotional budgets of giants like Nestlé, Danone and Reckitt Benckiser and their competing products will prevent a2 from catching its fair share of the growth. So far, they have not.

The proof is in the pudding: Growth and market share gains

Premium products, barriers to entry and potential health benefits are all interesting, but investors should really be captivated when they see the resulting financial and market performance of the company over the last several years. Let’s start with the most exciting area, which is the impressive growth of the company.

Source: The a2 Milk Company Annual Meeting Presentation, 18 November 2020

Wow! Those growth charts all show a steep rise from revenue down to earnings per share. Fiscal year 2020 revenue growth was 32.8%, but average revenue growth over the last four years was an even more impressive 49%. Recent guidance for fiscal year 2021 has growth slowing substantially (potentially into single digits), but we view the slowdown as being temporary and due to COVID-19-related headwinds which should fade. The growth is even more impressive when we dig deeper and see where it is coming from. The most critical area perhaps is market share gains. The company has been steadily gaining market share in the Chinese infant care market as well as the Australian and US fresh milk markets despite premium pricing and the lack of strong scientific proof of A2-related health benefits. The company has multiple channels into the Chinese market, including Mother Baby Stores (MBS) in China and Cross Border E-Commerce (CBEC). Encouragingly, market share gains in China have continued during the COVID-19 pandemic as management recently disclosed that its value share in MBS rose to 2.2% in September from the 2.0% in June seen in the chart below.

Source: 2020 Company Annual Results Presentation

With continued market share gains in China, the brand should only strengthen and revenue should continue to grow. Market share gains are supported by smart management decisions around a Chinese label, effective marketing and growth in the number of stores in its distribution channel. According to the company, there are over 120,000 MBS in China and with a2 only reaching less than 20,000 of them so far, there is a lot of runway left to reach China’s growing middle class.

Source: 2020 Company Annual Results Presentation

The Chinese infant formula market is grabbing all the attention and may very well be the most important category for mid-term growth, but other markets should not be ignored. The company remains the market leader for infant formula in Australian grocery and pharmacy channels, and in fiscal year 2020, grew its liquid milk sales in Australia and New Zealand by 14.1% to capture a market share of 11.3% (it’s now up to 11.6% as of October 2020).

When we look longer term, the US market may be the real dark horse. The company is currently building scale in the market, but it could eventually be a meaningful profit contributor. So far, the progress is impressive, and the market is huge. The US is the largest global milk market with a growing premium segment. According to a2’s September 2019 investor presentation, the premium refrigerated milk market in the US is $12.8 billion which is multiple times the size of the Australia and New Zealand market at about $1.7 billion and the Chinese market at about $4.6 billion. The company only sells liquid milk products in the US, but that could change over time as the brand gains recognition. The company also recently launched liquid milk products in Canada via a licensing agreement with Agrifoods in July 2020. As the company scales in the North American market, investors should be satisfied with 91% revenue growth in the region for fiscal 2020 and continued rapid expansion of distribution stores and brand awareness.

Source: The a2 Milk Company Annual Meeting Presentation, 18 November 2020

Growth has been hampered by COVID-19, but it is set to continue as the pandemic fades. The company should continue gaining market share in its main markets while expanding its product range to areas such as solutions for expecting mothers and older toddlers. Investors can reasonably expect strong double-digit sales growth for many years to come.

The proof is in the pudding: Profitability and returns on investment

Everybody is excited about growth, but true value creation comes from combining growth with healthy returns on invested capital. The a2 Milk Company does not disappoint. The company may have a limited history of impressive profitability with returns only getting interesting around 2016 when its Chinese infant nutrition business was taking off, but metrics have progressed well since.

Source: Refinitiv

The a2 Milk Company’s sensational returns stem from its capital light business with capital expenditures well below 1% of sales in recent years. The combination of high margins, low capital expenditures and strong revenue growth is a powerful value creator, and we don’t see anything getting in its way in the coming years. It’s refreshing to see revenue growth joined by significant profit growth, something that is not always the case these days.

The company’s low capital intensity is due to the fact that it outsources much of its production. The a2 Milk Company does not produce its own milk, but instead contracts with local dairy farmers or third-party producers to produce milk from genetically tested cows that do not produce the A1 protein. The company does have its own facilities for milk processing in Australia, but primarily uses New Zealand company Synlait (of which a2 owns a 19.9% stake) to source and produce infant formula for Australia, New Zealand and China. More recently, the company signed an agreement with Fonterra for specific markets and also uses local third-party partners to supply the US business. The company’s supply chain and capital-light business model provide advantages and disadvantages, which we will discuss later in the article.

It’s hard to find a company combining high double-digit growth with return on invested capital above 40%, which is why we think investors should take a close look.

The proof is in the pudding: Financial position and cash flow

Sometimes what looks like an excellent investment opportunity is thwarted by a ruinous financial position or weak cash flow conversion. Fortunately, that is not the case with The a2 Milk Company. All that impressive revenue growth and profitability has loaded up the company’s coffers with cash and left it essentially debt free. With low capital and working capital requirements, the company should continue converting around 100% of net profits into free cash flow, as it has in recent years.

Source: 2020 Company Annual Results Presentation

If our assessment of brand strength and growth prospects is anywhere near accurate, the company will be generating impressive free cash flow for many years to come, providing ample capital for growth initiatives and more. However, investors should not get too excited about a dividend in our opinion, at least not just yet. Despite management indicating dividends as a potential future use of profits, we view the ample set of growth initiatives as well as investments to secure the supply chain as more likely priorities for capital allocation in the next few years. In fact, the company has recently announced a non-binding indicative offer to acquire 75.1% of Mataura Valley Milk (MVM) for approximately NZ$270 million. MVM is a New Zealand dairy nutrition business with a facility in Southland, New Zealand. If the deal goes through, a2 may invest an additional NZ$100 million to add canning capabilities to the facility’s milk powder production. The acquisition would help a2 vertically integrate with a facility that can process fresh milk and produce finished products. The a2 Milk Company can easily finance the deal and possible expansion while importantly gaining control over part of its supply chain.

Management team positives and negatives

It might seem hard to fault a management team that has grown the infant formula business from next to nothing to a super star over the last five years while achieving admirable profitability and a secure balance sheet, but there are some concerns regarding top management. Former CEO Jayne Hrdlicka resigned suddenly after only 17 months on the job, leaving Geoffrey Babidge to jump back into the saddle. Babidge was CEO and managing director of The a2 Milk Company from July 2010 to July 2018 when the business grew significantly and is more than capable of handling the interim appointment. We are curious why a new and motivated CEO would bail on a company producing such impressive financial results, with the explanation that she didn’t want to travel as much as the job required leaving us somewhat unconvinced.

Putting the past aside, the company has announced that leadership will transition to David Bortolussi in early 2021. A new CEO always brings some uncertainty, but Bortolussi’s recent experience as head of Hanesbrands Australasian and international innerwear business does make us optimistic. Bortolussi has plenty of successful experience leading omni-channel retailers to double-digit growth with brand as a focus. He has experience handling sourcing and distribution in China and the greater region which will certainly be beneficial to a2. The company is transitioning to a phase where the supply chain, marketing and perhaps a dividend or buybacks will be more in focus regarding capital allocation, but Bortolussi appears to be up to the task from our perspective. We view Bortolussi's compensation as reasonable with the NZ$1.75 million base salary a small fraction of fiscal 2020 net profit and the short- and long-term incentives having performance hurdles.

Importantly, we value management’s focus on the brand as a critical component of the company’s success. Management is acutely aware that it needs to maintain its position as a premium brand and avoid selling commoditized milk products and sacrificing profitability. It’s encouraging that the company was able to retain Susan Massasso, previously the company’s chief marketing officer and now chief growth and brand officer, as she deserves much of the credit for building the successful brand and also has a keen eye on future growth and brand protection. While proper direct marketing is critical, it’s also comforting to see the company protect its integrity through highlighting the importance of breastfeeding and prioritizing education regarding infant health to drive awareness rather than short-term profits.

We'd expect asset allocation to continue prioritizing brand strength and potential growth investments at impressive return levels before the company makes a possible switch to dividends or buybacks.

There are plenty of risks to consider

The investment case certainly is impressive when we consider growth, returns and a strong financial position. But there are several risks that investors need to evaluate in the case of The a2 Milk Company.

We have to start with brand risk. If the company loses the brand, profit margins will get crushed and growth potential will be diminished. We are comforted by the continued market share gains and overall growth across essentially all of the company’s markets as well as management’s commitment to the brand through focus and ample marketing, evidence that the company can maintain strong brand momentum rather than losing a step. But there is always a risk of a management lapse or marketing blunder which quickly degrades consumer perception and brand strength. As mentioned, we don’t think the lack of definitive proof of health benefits of A2-related products is a critical issue, but it could become more prominent. It is however also possible that positive evidence of health advantages emerges and boosts the brand and overall market for the company’s products.

Another potentially devastating risk is geopolitical tensions between Australia (or New Zealand) and China. Friction has been on the rise recently, with China deciding to impose steep tariffs on Australian wine imports. The a2 Milk Company Chairman David Hearn recently referred to rising tensions between Beijing and Canberra as "regrettable". With 48% of its total infant nutrition sales coming from China, tariffs or more regulation regarding imports of foreign dairy products could be devastating. We do view the company’s New Zealand domicile as a potential advantage or defense in such cases, and also feel that China will be reluctant to disrupt products that Chinese families desire for infant health, but the risk remains.

COVID-19 also continues to be a risk. The company’s big break came many years ago from the so-called “daigou” traders in Australia, who are essentially wholesale purchasers of a2’s products in Australia that then sell the product into China, often circumventing the conventional import channels and perhaps also import fees/costs. When COVID-19 hit Australia, travel was diminished or even prohibited, hurting the meaningful “daigou” sales channel for the company. In the US, COVID-19 has pushed some consumers to become more price conscious and trade down regarding dairy products. Consumers generally shifted from offline to online shopping, and also did some “pantry stocking” of infant nutrition which is now being unwound to some degree. While there is still uncertainty regarding COVID-19 and its impacts on company performance, especially in the current fiscal year, we do view the impacts and consequential risks to be largely temporary.

Supply chain risk is also substantial. The a2 Milk Company is heavily reliant on key suppliers such as Synlait and Fonterra and Chinese distributor China State Farm (the company’s exclusive import agent in China). The company has tried to reduce supply chain risk through contractual agreements with its key suppliers, but it remains largely dependent on continuing symbiotic relationships. The a2 Milk Company also has a meaning ownership stake in Synlait, but remains a minority investor. As mentioned, the company recently entered discussions to buy Mataura Valley Milk, partially to reduce supply chain risk, and has enough financial flexibility to continue to vertically integrate, but that would be at the cost of making the company more capital intensive. Mataura Valley Milk is currently majority owned by a highly respected China state-owned enterprise – China Animal Husbandry Group which is a sister company to China State Farm – which would continue as a large and strategic shareholder, so the transaction could strengthen supplier relationships and help protect the business in China.

Source: The a2 Milk Company Annual Meeting Presentation, 18 November 2020

We shouldn’t forget that The a2 Milk Company operates in a highly competitive industry and competes with giants such as Nestlé and Danone which have larger shares of the overall dairy market and impressive marketing budgets. Recent competitive launches in the A2 space could hamper a2's market share gains. Risks related to management turnover that we have flagged, or perhaps a deep recession denting the demand for premium products (although parents tend to be reluctant to save in the infant nutrition area) do deserve mention, but likely wouldn’t be catastrophic.

Ultimately, there are plenty of risks to balance with the attractive achievements and potential of the company.

And that all leads us to valuation

The company’s share price has been in decline as of late. The high growth company recently announced revenue for the first half of fiscal 2021 is expected to come in materially below previous expectations. Guidance from the November 18th, 2020 annual meeting put expected revenue for fiscal year 2021 at NZ$1.80 billion to NZ$1.90 billion, representing a substantial slowdown in growth. Considering the news, COVID-19 related uncertainty and increasing tensions between Australia and China, the share price decline is understandable. But it may also present a fantastic opportunity for investors like us that believe the growth headwinds are temporary.

A quick peak at price to earnings ratios in Refinitiv with the share price at NZ$14.18 puts the P/E with earnings estimates for the end of June 2022 at about 21x, not bad for a company capable of growing above 20% over the coming years. Morningstar puts the company’s fair value at about NZ$16 while according to Refinitiv, sell-side analysts have a median fair value of NZ$19.4. Our own modeling puts the fair value somewhere between NZ$18 and NZ$22 depending on how aggressive we are with revenue growth estimates. Assuming the company can grow at 20% (slow versus historic standards) over the coming decade, the fair value would land closer to NZ$30, offering more than 100% upside. It is inherently difficult to model such high growth potential companies, and we generally err on the side of caution when deciding how much to pay for growth over longer periods.

At the low end of our valuation zone of NZ$18 and requiring a margin of safety near 30% for a company with plenty of risks, we are looking for an entry point below NZ$13, but already see value in the opportunity.

We have quoted the fair value in New Zealand dollars, but investors can consider trading shares listed on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker ACOPF, or as publicly traded on the New Zealand Stock Exchange with ticker code ATM or the Australian Securities Exchange with ticker code A2M. Shares are also traded on Chi-X Australia. We suggest the New Zealand or Australian listed shares as they are major internationally recognized stock exchanges which should offer ample volume for retail investors in what is one of New Zealand's largest companies by market capitalization.

Our conclusion on The a2 Milk Company

The a2 Milk Company enjoys strong double-digit growth in the premium dairy product industry with a particular focus on the infant nutrition space in China. Its end markets benefit from structural growth as a growing middle class in China and an increasing focus on infant health globally drive sales. The company’s impressive growth looks set to continue as it has positive momentum in terms of market share gains and number of distribution outlets in nearly every market it serves on the back of a strong and established brand. The Chinese market for infant formula will likely be the main near-term growth driver, but the US market looks promising for the longer term as the company scales operations in the geography. The company’s eye-catching growth is complemented by an asset-light business model and the corresponding solid profitability and returns on invested capital. Add the pristine balance sheet full of cash and healthy cash flow conversion, and the company seems too good to be true. But there are substantial risks as the company is reliant on maintaining its premium brand and consequent ability to charge premium prices. It’s also critical that the geopolitical and regulatory environment with China remains stable and that the company can maintain beneficial relationships with key suppliers.

We have weighed the risks and opportunities and view The a2 Milk Company as an attractive opportunity to gain exposure to a high-growth company that also impresses in terms of return on invested capital. We will control the risk components through prudent position sizing and a substantial margin of safety. The continuing share price weakness may very well provide an excellent opportunity to establish a position in this fascinating company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NESTLE, AND MAY SOON INITIATE A POSITION IN THE A2 MILK COMPANY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article should not be considered as investment advice. While we hope you find this article informative, please do your own research - or speak to a financial adviser - before making any investment decisions.