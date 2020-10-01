Fundamentals

The pandemic hit at a time when the economy already was weak and broken. Egon Von Grayerz, in an interview with King World News, said we are approaching the end of an economic era in the world. Anything that can go wrong, he said, will. The pandemic appears to fit that analysis. The current economic system was laden with debt, which was almost impossible to maintain. COVID-19 created an explosive situation in terms of the financial system. The system appears to be about to fall apart. We are going to see increasing volatility in major business, such as leisure, travel, airlines and other areas. Many big businesses are going out of business, and thousands of small businesses are gone. Unemployment remains high and many people are not going to get their old jobs back. A depression seems likely.

Von Grayerz identified the immense wealth disparities in the system. Billionaire wealth increased 70% in the past three years. At the top of the global wealth pyramid, we see the biggest wealth trap in history. Von Grayerz counts 2,200 billionaires in the world and in the past three years their wealth has increased from $4.2 trillion to $10.2 trillion. Most of this wealth is in US-denominated assets.

Stimulus plans appear to be implemented for the long term as we face the risk of a depression that may be worse than the 1930s. The current new lockdowns are halting an economic recovery that was just beginning. The COVID-19 spike from Thanksgiving has not hit yet, and we are facing another holiday, Christmas, which will lead to even more cases. The retail economy has collapsed. Small restaurants and businesses are closing. Some businesses will not accept coins or currency, relying only on credit cards for health reasons. We appear to be moving out of a physical economy into a virtual economy. The collapse in March separated the old and new virtual economies. Billionaires are promoting the policy that we move even further into a debt economy based on printing money for stimulus, but such arguments are running out of steam. They are made by the same elite who in 1971 took the US dollar off the gold standard and started the current debt-laden system. These are the same people who risk losing 90% of their wealth if the US dollar collapses in the next few years.

Grayerz sees us moving into a world economy that fuels global debt, which in turn fuels global wealth. Total global financial wealth is up almost three times from $80 trillion to $225 trillion from 1990 to 2020, but the key is that wealth is in US-dollar denominated assets. This currency is moving into an inflationary spiral, which is caused by printing money in the form of stimulus to prevent an economic collapse. During this time, global debt went from $80 trillion in 1990 to $277 trillion today. Global debt has gone up 246% while global financial wealth has gone up 181%.

Such factors do not bode well for the US dollar's long-term value and purchasing power, as well as the value of all assets valued in US dollars. We appear to be coming to an end of the current economic system, which is primarily creating an elite group of people who benefit from the work of 90% of the population. The stock market appears to be moving into a major bull trap. Big and small investors believe they have solid wealth in terms of US-dollar backed assets, but it's clear that the US dollar is going to be ambushed by this seemingly invisible enemy: Inflation. It appears we are looking at total debasement of fiat currencies because world debt is unsustainable. Some countries are running debt levels vs GDP of 120% or 130%. We only stay afloat because interest rates are near zero. The only thing that has maintained its purchasing power for thousands of years is gold. Prepare for tremendous volatility over the next few months and years as we see unlimited amounts of stimulus come into the economy. As currencies collapse, we will first see inflation and possibly hyperinflation, which will temporarily boost assets in nominal, but not real, terms. That will then lead to the implosion of the asset bubble in stocks, bonds and real estate. Gold and silver appear to be safe havens from such inflation and collapse, just as they have been for thousands of years.

The 360 Day Cyclical Targets

Since our Sept. 28, 2020, report for supply and demand for 2020-2021, we can see that the market after the report was published reached a high around $1961. The high was reached based on the fact that government officials announced that they planned a major stimulus package. Gold then moved into a choppy period during the election period in late October and early November. The market hit a high of $1973.30, and then gold began to experience a series of positive news regarding vaccines and their efficacy. It looks like two or three are entering the market and that caused sellers to take profits at these levels, which increased supply. The level of supply was far beyond the level of annual production based on the commitment of traders report. The central banks had a massive short position, equal to about $38 billion. The $1913 level according to the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) was the beginning of the distribution of supply or sellers starting to come into the market. At these levels, there's a high probability of sellers coming into the market, regardless of the fundamentals news, such as the vaccine news, which brought gold prices down to a 50% Fibonacci retracement. It coincided with the 360 average of $1810 and the monthly average of $1840. It completed what appeared to be a perfect Fibonacci retracement. Gold appears to be in a counter-trend correction since the March lows. Central bankers and economic leaders are politicizing how much stimulus should come into the market.

The $1913 level, according to the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI), was the beginning of the distribution of supply or sellers starting to come into the market. At these levels, there's a high probability of sellers coming into the market, regardless of the fundamentals news, such as the vaccine news, which brought gold prices down to a 50% Fibonacci retracement. It coincided with the 360 average of $1810 and the monthly average of $1840. It completed what appeared to be a perfect Fibonacci retracement. Central bankers and economic leaders are politicizing how much stimulus should come into the market.

The high of $2099, with the rally from $1461, was in anticipation of severe damage to the world economic system. After reaching $2099, the market discounted that information and waited to see the actual facts or casualties of the pandemic. It then reverted back down to test the buying power under the market. We have now seen a 50% retracement from that high. The fact that the market moved right back up, means that the new targets are $1913 to $2045 on a short-term basis. The Biden administration has clearly won the election, so there's now talk about how much stimulus is going to come into the market, which is affecting the market. The stimulus bill in Congress is being politicized while Main Street continues to suffer. There's a light at the end of the tunnel in the form of vaccines, probably in about six months. Short term, we have to consider the effects of a lockdown as the virus reaches record levels of infections and deaths. We are going to be dealing with a lot of volatility as we come into the end of the month and year-end profit taking. Any chance that the market tests $1830 to $1810, or even down toa 61% Fibonacci correction at $1703, it would be an extremely high probability of a reversion unfolding from those levels. The nine-year cycle says that $1675 offers tremendous support. Right under $1707 are a slew of indicators that suggest there will be strong support down in that area and it would be an excellent place to get into the market on the long side. We strongly suggest using these corrections, which could be 2020 annual lows, to add to your long term bullish gold position.

Technicals: Annual VC PMI Numbers

Our Oct. 4, 2020, gold annual target report for 2020-2021 looked at the 360-day cycle trend momentum. The market was trading at about $1888 at that point. The market was trading above the average price, so the targets of the Sell 1 level of $2164 and Sell 2 of $2442. The 360-day average was $1771. With the market closing above that average, we had a bullish trend momentum and bullish price momentum.

If we close below $1771, it would negate the bullish yearly trend to neutral. The moving average is $1810, which is a pivot point for the 360-day cycle. Since the market closed above that average price on Sept. 28, it activated the target of $2164. If the market reaches $2164, there is a 90% chance the market will revert from there back down to the mean. If it reaches $2442, there is a 95% chance that the market will revert back down to the mean. If gold reaches either level, it would activate a short trigger. Conversely, if gold closes below $1810, it activates the targets below of Buy 1 at $1532 and Buy 2 at $1178.

The high so far for this annual pattern was $1968 on Nov. 6, 2020. After that high, we experienced a level of resistance. We came into the monthly target zones that suggested supply would come in around $1913 or $1900, if you take into account the weekly numbers. After the market reached the distribution area of supply above $1900, a short monthly trigger was activated. The monthly average target was completed on Nov. 9, 2020 after making a low of $1854. It then reverted right back up and came down and completed the pattern at $1840 and tested the 360-day moving average at $1810. The market then made a low of $1767.20 and reverted right back up.

The market has come down from the extreme level above the mean to the extreme level below the average price, monthly and yearly. It came into a low of $1767 and reverted right back up. It identified buyers were bidding up the market at a high level than $1750 or $1743, which was anticipated by many Elliott wave analysts. The VC PMI identified the reversion based on shorter-term indicators. Gold closed above $1840, which is the monthly average price and activated a bullish price and trend momentum.

It appears that we have potentially completed the annual low of $1767, unless this level is violated. It activated the upper ends of the target zone of $1913 to $2045 for the rest of the month. It also activated the monthly Sell 1 target of $2164. Continue to maintain long positions above $1840. Based on the VC PMI, we strongly suggest you add on any corrections at the $1810 to $1840 levels on a long-term basis.