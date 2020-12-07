GSK cleared room for next generation oncology cellular medicines by selling their prior portfolio to Novartis. This provided capital to invest in new approach R&D and supply chain technology.

The view from the top is changing. Four of the top five pharma companies have announced plans to clear out certain assets to prepare for their version of the future. The 'Evolution Ahead of the Revolution' is upon us. This article continues my series on Genomic Medicine with a current focus on big pharma. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) calls their slimmed down company Future Ready.

We are just at the beginning of Biotech 4.0. In our view, the science and business models in biotech are likely to change at an even faster rate in the next few years than the breakneck speed of change over the last few years. Evercore ISI Roadmap for Biotech 4.0 April 2019

Source: Evercore ISI

The whole notion is we've seen a shift over the last 40 years in medicine of going from small molecules to antibodies, and now antibodies can make up 50% of the pharma market and now we're seeing a shift towards cell and gene therapies. And this is going to be a secular shift and my prediction is in the next 12 years, a third of the pharma market is going to be cell and gene therapies. Samarth Kulkarni, CEO CRISPR Therapeutics Piper Sandler Dec 2, 2020

Top 5 pharmaceutical companies

It is notable that four of the five largest pharmaceutical companies are re-engineering their businesses. Pfizer (PFE) completed two separate spin offs: consumer health and Upjohn franchises. More on the Pfizer transformation can be found at Pfizer: A ‘New’ Growth Foundation in Genomic Medicine. Novartis (NVS) spun out Alcon with over $7 billion in revenue from surgical equipment, contact lenses and eye care products. Merck (MRK) expects to complete their spin off of Organon in 2Q21 with over $10 billion in revenue from women’s health, biosimilars and older products. Articles are in being drafted for both. Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has not announced any significant spin offs but more on them when I can complete the analysis. This rest of this article will focus on GSK genomic medicine activities.

Gene Therapy

GSK collaborated with San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy to develop Strimvelis, becoming the second gene therapy to be approved by the European Medicines Agency or EMA in 2016. This drug, an ex vivo gene therapy for severe combined immunodeficiency due to adenosine deaminase deficiency (ADA-SCID), was in trials for 13 years and expected to be the start of a gene therapy platform at GSK. Two years later, GSK transferred its rare disease gene therapy pipeline to Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX) in exchange for a 19.9% equity stake.

GSK is proud of the advances we have achieved in collaboration with the cell and gene therapy pioneers at Ospedale San Raffaele, Fondazione Telethon and MolMed in Milan. Since we announced our intent to review these medicines, our goal has been to identify the right owner who can build on what we’ve already achieved, and can advance these important medicines for patients, allowing GSK to focus on building its broader cell and gene therapy platform capabilities. John Lepore GSK Sr VP

Many interpreted that as a sign that GSK was exiting cell and gene therapy completely. That is not the case-at least with respect to cell therapy-but it is yet unclear how committed they are. Orchard progress has been slow. Their current market cap is under $500 million and Stimvelis has been pulled from the shelves though all other pipeline programs now use lentiviral vectors delivery.

Source: Finviz

Oncology IO and CGT

GSK sold their oncology franchise to Novartis (NVS) in 2014 for $16 billion. Two years later in 2016, Life Science Leader published an interview with SVP Axel Hoos: Is Oncology Back at GSK? Did It Ever Leave? One of the key messages was: sometimes you need to get rid of the old to make way for the new. Investing in immune-oncology or IO, epigenetics, cell and gene therapy or CGT is the new. This interview also highlighted how CGT infrastructure differs and now benefits from available resources reallocated to it. Cell therapy was called out as their fourth new pillar.

The fourth pillar is actually the most challenging, as well as the most exciting-cell therapy. While cell therapy is currently being attempted by many players using different approaches, at GSK it is viewed as an immuno-oncology component that needs its own infrastructure. To create next-generation cellular medicines, GSK Oncology is using a modular approach with multiple technologies integrated in a central platform. This approach includes different cell carriers, targeting receptors (CARs, T-Cell receptors), signaling cascades, immune checkpoint or cytokine genes, supply chain technologies, and other components. Axel Hoos GSK SVP, Head of Oncology R&D

GSK’s oncology strategy is focused on four scientific areas.

immuno-oncology: using the human immune system to treat cancer

cell therapy: engineering human T cells to target cancer

cancer epigenetics: modulating the epigenome, the information that directs how DNA is read and used, to induce anticancer effects

synthetic lethality: addressing two targets at the same time, which, together, but not alone, have substantial effects against cancer.

Cell therapy investment appears to be ramping with now 58 open requisitions on indeed.com. The Dreamm-6 study released positive data earlier this year. GSK related ASH 2020 presentations can be found here.

Revenues: Pre/Post Spin Out

GSK revenue detail for the past three years can be seen in the following tables.

Pharmaceuticals revenues in 2018 were flat year-over-year. Pharma revenue increased 2% in 2019 with gains in Ellipta Dolutegravir, Benlystra and Zejula more than offsetting declines in established pharma brands. The segment profit percentage declined in both 2018 and 2019.

Vaccine revenues increased in 2018 and 2019 by 14% and 21%, respectively. The primary driver was Shingrix in both years. The segment profit grew in 2019 to 41%.

3Q 2020 Consumer Health Update

GSK continues their cost efficiencies commitment while providing updates on the spin out. Some items noted during the earnings conference call included:

The Pfizer healthcare integration is on track.

39 of the 41 warehouses targeted are now closed.

Expect annual synergies of £ 500 million by 2022 with 25% reinvested to drive growth.

Have already delivered on divestment goals. 50 growth-dilutive brands are gone meeting proceeds target.

The end goal is for consumer health to have portfolio of category-leading brands. The pro forma revenue excluding divested and under review brands grew 6% year-to-date.

Summary

Over the last seven years, CRISPR has transformed academic research, but until the LGR, we haven’t had a focused effort to catalyze the kind of research we know will lead to new innovation using this CRISPR tool. LGR is about building that space where creative science is partnered with the development of robust technology that will help develop tomorrow’s drugs. I think we’re going to be able to do science that none of us can even imagine today. Professor Jennifer Doudna, University of California Berkeley

Genomic medicine is evolving with big pharma is clearing room in anticipation. Some companies have put their initiatives in the forefront. GSK appears to be more in stealth mode. We do know that:

GSK promoted Aaron Cheng to Head, Discovery Genome Editing in 2016.

GSK signed a 2018 collaboration with 23andMe to use genetics as a discovery tool for novel drug targets and facilitate clinical trials. Despite having no neurodegenerative franchise, this effort appears to include using genetics to treat Parkinson’s disease.

A recent license to Orchard of lentiviral vectors exposed activity designed to introduce cellular omponents more efficiently for gene transfers.

GSK is actively investing in oncology cell therapy. A 2019 collaboration agreement was signed with the University of California to establish a new Laboratory of Genomics Research.

GSK signed a collaboration with Mammoth-co-founded by Jennifer Doudna-to identify the presence of viral RNA to detect coronavirus infections.

GSK is a value and dividend buy today ignoring the potential growth of genomic medicines. Investors benefit from the ongoing effort to drive efficiencies, sell growth-dilutive brands, and eventually from monetization of the Consumer Health franchise. The forward adjusted earnings multiple of 12.2 is well below market though consensus earnings in 2021 of $3.07 projects minimal growth.

The stock price decline over the past six years has increased the yield to 5.4% and unlike pharma companies based in Switzerland, they pay quarterly without withhold taxes. Free cash flow (operating cash flow less net capital expenditures) for 2019 was £ 6.36m. Dividends in 2019 amounted to £ 3.95 for a 62% payout ratio. GSK has not been repurchasing stock though I expect that to change once they have completed the spin off.

Source: Finviz with author modification

