Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: November 27, 2020

Rally continues for the fourth week as MLPs lead the way.

22 out of 23 CEF sectors positive on price and 21 out of 23 sectors positive on NAV last week.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc". Data is taken from the close of Friday, November 27, 2020.

Weekly performance roundup

22 out of 23 sectors were positive on price (up from 21 last week) and the average price return was +1.68% (up from +1.45% last week). The lead gainer was MLPs (+5.08%), followed by Asia Equity (+3.02%) and Global Allocation (+2.93%), the lowest sector by Price was Commodities (-3.77%), followed by Single-state Munis (+0.75%) and California Munis (+0.80%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

21 out of 23 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 20 last week), while the average NAV return was +1.20% (up from +0.93% last week). The top sectors by NAV were MLPs (+6.03), Global Allocation (+2.78%) and U.S. Equity (+2.53%). The lowest sector by NAV was Commodities (-2.06%), Taxable Munis (-0.07%) and Single-state Munis (+0.09%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

There were only two premium sectors this week, the leader was Taxable Munis (+3.31%), while the sector with the highest discount is MLPs (-21.49%). The average sector discount is -7.02% (up from -7.44% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was Real Estate (+2.07%), Commodities (-1.47%) showed the lowest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was +0.44% (down from +0.58% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is Asia Equity (+0.92), followed by Single-state Munis (+0.69). The sector with the lowest average 1-year z-score was Commodities (-1.62), followed by MLPs (-0.58). The average z-score is +0.04 (up from -0.11 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are Global Allocation (9.64%), Limited Duration (8.99%), and U.S. Equity (8.80%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +6.75% (down from +7.35% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Western Asset Global High Income (EHI) -7.01% 7.96% -4.54% 0.9 -5.87% 1.05% Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term (TEAF) -4.77% 6.85% -17.77% 0.3 -3.38% 2.24% MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) -4.48% 9.36% -0.81% 0.0 -3.54% 0.82% FOXBY CORP (OTCPK:FXBY) -4.26% 0.50% -41.91% -1.8 -2.90% 4.22% Barings Participation Invs (MPV) -3.94% 6.71% -8.06% -0.4 -4.03% 0.00% AllianzGI Equity & Conv Inc Common (NIE) -3.86% 5.64% -10.37% -0.1 -1.61% 2.66% Liberty All-Star Growth (ASG) -3.74% 6.40% 8.26% 1.2 -0.97% 2.46% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) -3.68% 1.68% -12.49% -0.6 0.00% 4.21% XAI Octagon FR & Alt Income Term Trust (XFLT) -3.42% 11.85% 2.50% 0.6 -1.47% 1.84% First Trust Spec Finance & Fincl Opp (FGB) -3.18% 10.28% -8.29% -0.8 1.58% 5.11%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Duff & Phelps Util & Corp (DUC) 6.59% 6.10% 2.61% 5.9 6.96% 0.10% Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fd (WIA) 4.63% 2.69% -7.26% 1.5 6.07% 0.78% Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income Fund (EDI) 4.52% 0.32% 4.26% -0.1 6.20% 1.61% BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ) 4.19% 4.37% -2.97% 0.0 5.86% 1.33% Stone Harbor Emerg. Mkts Income Fund (EDF) 3.95% 12.89% 5.23% -0.7 5.52% 1.58% PCM Fund (PCM) 3.70% 8.94% 15.86% 0.9 5.92% 2.54% BlackRock Muniassets (MUA) 3.59% 4.30% 3.09% 0.4 3.97% 0.35% DTF Tax Free Income (DTF) 3.54% 3.20% -6.28% 1.2 3.92% 0.00% Cohen & Steers Qual Inc Realty (RQI) 3.51% 7.70% -3.19% 2.8 3.83% 0.08% Neuberger Real Estate Securities Income (NRO) 3.41% 11.32% -2.75% 0.7 5.08% 1.40%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) -50.0% 0.1 0.05 6.15% -43.91% -0.6 139% 11/2/2020 11/20/2020 LMP Capital and Income (SCD) -16.1% 0.31 0.26 9.13% -14.36% -1.0 22% 11/17/2020 12/22/2020 KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) -16.0% 0.125 0.105 8.94% -9.80% -0.7 103% 11/3/2020 11/12/2020 First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (FSLF) -12.5% 0.08 0.07 6.36% -14.33% 0.0 112% 11/9/2020 11/18/2020 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -5.8% 0.0156 0.0147 3.30% -12.89% 0.0 136% 11/2/2020 11/13/2020 Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term (EFL) -5.4% 0.037 0.035 4.81% -4.38% -0.1 104% 11/2/2020 11/10/2020 MFS Municipal Income (MFM) -3.7% 0.027 0.026 4.71% -8.56% 0.0 94% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR) -3.6% 0.014 0.0135 3.64% -8.44% 0.2 107% 11/2/2020 11/9/2020 Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opp Fd (EOD) -3.3% 0.13464 0.13024 10.92% -12.48% -0.7 12% 11/20/2020 12/11/2020 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income (EFT) -3.2% 0.062 0.06 5.45% -6.91% 1.4 105% 11/2/2020 11/20/2020 Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate (EFR) -3.1% 0.065 0.063 5.93% -8.67% 1.0 108% 11/2/2020 11/20/2020 MFS Investment Grade Municipal (CXH) -2.6% 0.038 0.037 4.62% -10.43% -0.2 90% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL) -2.4% 0.41 0.4 8.54% -8.41% 1.8 -1% 11/16/2020 11/25/2020 Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) -2.0% 0.49 0.48 8.72% -9.38% 1.7 0% 11/16/2020 11/25/2020 Swiss Helvetia (SWZ) -2.0% 0.1404 0.13755 3.23% -15.81% -0.3 13% 11/25/2020 12/18/2020 Eagle Capital Growth (GRF) -1.8% 0.56 0.55 7.14% -19.70% -0.4 0% 11/23/2020 12/3/2020 MFS Government Markets Inc (MGF) -1.0% 0.02908 0.02878 7.46% -2.32% 1.0 30% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.9% 0.02834 0.02809 8.96% -4.81% 0.4 28% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 Wells Fargo Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -0.6% 0.09275 0.09215 9.28% -6.44% 0.4 68% 11/20/2020 12/11/2020 Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) -0.6% 0.0775 0.077 10.67% -6.98% 0.0 54% 11/20/2020 11/27/2020 Wells Fargo Util & High In (ERH) -0.6% 0.07143 0.07101 6.76% -0.47% -1.0 47% 11/20/2020 12/11/2020 Wells Fargo Inc Opp (EAD) -0.5% 0.0562 0.05594 8.56% -10.71% 0.0 79% 11/20/2020 12/11/2020 MFS Charter Income (MCR) -0.4% 0.05856 0.05832 8.23% -4.49% 0.6 52% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 MFS Multimarket Income (MMT) -0.4% 0.04174 0.04157 8.30% -5.95% 0.2 58% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.1% 0.01909 0.0191 9.36% -0.81% 0.0 60% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 MFS Special Value (MFV) 0.2% 0.04364 0.04371 9.07% 6.45% 0.1 27% 11/2/2020 11/17/2020 Delaware Investments Dividend & Income (DDF) 0.7% 0.0555 0.0559 7.50% -7.45% -0.9 39% 11/3/2020 11/19/2020 Delaware Enhanced Global Div and Inc (DEX) 0.8% 0.0533 0.0537 6.67% -7.91% 0.7 49% 11/6/2020 11/19/2020 Templeton Emerg Mkts Income (TEI) 1.1% 0.0437 0.0442 6.92% -13.24% 0.0 82% 11/2/2020 11/13/2020 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 3.7% 0.027 0.028 3.35% -14.92% 0.9 86% 11/6/2020 11/16/2020 Pioneer Diversified High Income (HNW) 7.3% 0.1025 0.11 9.42% -7.71% 0.9 92% 11/5/2020 11/16/2020 Pioneer High Income (PHT) 7.4% 0.0675 0.0725 9.93% -5.09% 1.3 94% 11/5/2020 11/16/2020 Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Inc (IAF) 8.3% 0.12 0.13 10.18% -12.20% -0.5 7% 11/10/2020 11/19/2020 Invesco High Income II (VLT) 8.8% 0.088609 0.0964 8.67% -9.31% 0.8 92% 11/2/2020 11/12/2020 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield (BGH) 12.8% 0.093646 0.1056 7.80% -10.84% -0.4 124% 11/10/2020 1/20/2021 Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage (MAV) 16.7% 0.045 0.0525 5.50% -6.83% 1.5 78% 11/5/2020 11/16/2020 Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) 16.7% 0.045 0.0525 5.08% -5.78% 1.4 83% 11/5/2020 11/16/2020 General American Investors (GAM) 20.2% 2.08 2.5 6.95% -15.56% 0.4 -1% 11/4/2020 11/13/2020 Tri-Continental (TY) 135.9% 0.2622 0.6185 8.48% -11.09% 0.5 14% 11/20/2020 12/15/2020 Source Capital (SOR) 156.0% 0.25 0.64 6.55% -11.34% 0.8 11% 11/10/2020 11/25/2020 Adams Natural Resources Fund (PEO) 330.0% 0.1 0.43 15.05% -17.29% -1.3 9% 11/12/2020 11/20/2020 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (ECF) 623.1% 0.13 0.94 30.06% -7.61% 0.1 1% 11/13/2020 11/24/2020 Central Securities Corporation (CET) 650.0% 0.2 1.5 9.72% -17.70% -0.1 4% 11/4/2020 11/13/2020 Bancroft Fund (BCV) 675.9% 0.29 2.25 33.08% -9.78% -0.1 0% 11/13/2020 11/24/2020 Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) 1660.0% 0.05 0.88 20.94% -13.48% 0.1 2% 11/12/2020 11/20/2020

Disclosure: I am/we are long FGB, RQI, XFLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.