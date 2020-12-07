This is a very toxic situation and even if they remain a going concern, there are no reasons to expect any dividends and thus I believe that a bearish rating is appropriate.

Even if they were to virtually eliminate all of their capital expenditure, it would still take them around twelve years just to halve their leverage, which is very undesirable.

To make matter worse, their leverage is so high that it is essentially off the charts and their liquidity is also very weak, which makes for a toxic combination.

Golar LNG has recently announced an equity raising to help stabilize their shaky financial position but their outlook for deleveraging is long and painful at best.

Introduction

The LNG shipping and regasification company, Golar LNG (GLNG) recently announced an equity raising, however, this is merely an attempt to stabilize their shaky financial position and not to pursue an exciting new acquisition or growth opportunity. Most unfortunately, it appears that at best shareholders are still facing a painfully long road ahead of deleveraging even after this fresh new equity infusion.

Executive Summary & Ratings

Since many readers are likely short on time, the table below provides a very brief executive summary and ratings for the primary criteria that was assessed. This Google Document provides a list of all my equivalent ratings as well as more information regarding my rating system. The following section provides a detailed analysis for those readers who are wishing to dig deeper into their situation.

Image Source: Author.

*Even though LNG is often considered to see further growth in demand, this has to be balanced against the long-term threat from the world moving away from fossil fuels and thus the general industry outlook was deemed to be flat.

Detailed Analysis

Image Source: Author.

Instead of simply assessing dividend coverage through earnings per share, I prefer to utilize free cash flow since it provides the toughest criteria and best captures the true impact to their financial position. The extent that these two results differ will depend upon the company in question and often comes down to the spread between their depreciation and amortization to capital expenditure.

When reviewing their historical cash flow performance the reasoning behind their decision to completely suspend their dividends during 2019 is easily apparent since they never produced free cash flow, at least since the start of 2017. It should be noted that the $16m of dividend payments during the first nine months of 2020 relate to their subsidiary, Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) and please refer to my previous article if interested in their individual situation.

Whilst investors often assess dividend coverage with earnings or distributable cash flow, at the end of the day, if they are not covered by free cash flow then they are relying upon debt funding to bridge the gap. Whether this is sustainable depends upon their ability to keep leverage under control which as subsequently discussed, certainly appears to have been unsuccessful.

Image Source: Author.

The recent years have seen their net debt increase whilst their equity decreases, which is the first warning sign that their leverage is most likely increasing and not under control. Even after completing their 11,000,000 share equity raising at $8.75 per share, the $96m raised will only put a slight 4.06% dent in their $2.364b of net debt but will still be quite dilutive, as their market capitalization is only $914m as of the time of writing.

A sizeable $1.046b portion of their net debt relates to Golar LNG Partners and thus some investors may feel that this should be excluded from the analysis. At the end of the day, they obviously still have a material economic interest in Golar LNG Partners and thus I feel that they should be viewed as one consolidated entity and not in isolation.

Image Source: Author.

When reviewing their financial metrics the situation becomes alarming in virtually every way possible. Generally speaking, a net debt-to-EBITDA above 5.00 indicates very high leverage but a level of 8.95 is simply crippling and calls into question their ability to remain a going concern well into the future. It should be needless to explain in detail that simply reducing their net debt by 4% with this equity raising will do very little to rectify this situation.

Even if the entirety of their $1.046b of net debt relating to Golar LNG Partners was removed from the equation but their consolidated earnings were still left remaining completely the same, their leverage would still be at the crux of high and very high with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 4.99. This is a very unrealistic situation and was provided to display the gravity of their overleveraged financial position even when being incredibly bias in their favor.

The situation does not appear any better when looking at their ability to deleverage given their consistent history of negative free cash flow, however, once again to provide an example it can be assumed that they suddenly reduce their capital expenditure to virtually zero without any negative impacts. This would in theory allow them to reduce their net debt by approximately $100m per annum, but this would still take them around twelve years just to halve their net debt and thus bring it down to the top end of the high territory. Given this already painfully long deleveraging process results from unrealistically favorable future expectations, it clearly shows their highly undesirable situation.

One additional concerning point to mention is the massive difference between their leverage when related to their accrual-based earnings versus their cash-based earnings. When performing these analyses it is common to see the accrual-based net debt-to-EBITDA sitting at a marginally lower level than the cash-based net debt-to-operating cash flow but seldom ever to this extent. Whilst their net debt-to-EBITDA of 8.95 is already extremely high, their net debt-to-operating cash flow is slightly more than double this level at an off the charts level of 19.27. Apart from casting an even darker cloud over their financial position, this massive difference calls into question the quality of their accrual-based earnings since their cash conversion is dismal.

Image Source: Author.

Following their leverage essentially being off the charts, their liquidity plays a particularly important role in determining their ability to remain a going concern but unfortunately, this too appears very weak. Whilst a cash ratio of 0.12 is decent, their current ratio of 0.15 is at a crisis point thanks to their current liabilities holding a $1.241b debt maturity within the next twelve months.

Even if the $590m relating to Golar LNG Partners is once again excluded they still have $651m of maturities to refinance. Whilst the $96m equity raising helps buy them time, it alone does not solve this problem and thus even after refinancing they will continue just kicking the proverbial can down the road. This means that they are simply alive thanks to the goodwill of financial markets and institutions, which is never ideal and should remove any prospects for a return to paying dividends anytime in the foreseeable future.

Conclusion

Off the charts leverage, very weak liquidity and a painfully long path of deleveraging even in an unrealistically favorable scenario is a toxic situation for any company, let alone a relatively small one with a market capitalization of under $1b. Given this situation where shareholders have no reason to expect future dividends and there is a very real risk to their ability to remain a going concern well into the future, I believe that a bearish rating is appropriate.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Golar LNG's Q3 2020 6-K, 2019 20-F and 2017 20-F SEC Filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.