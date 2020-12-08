There are few bargains left in the market, and this may be one.

While the downside scenario was borne out in 2020 - and didn't look that bad - this acquisition shows new upside for the small cap.

The purchase of Poppin appears to be an opportunistic one that could change the profile of the furniture maker.

After surviving the worst of the pandemic profitably, and getting no credit for their fortress-like balance sheet, Kimball International has made a big acquisition.

Seeing a small stock you follow get increasing coverage is like hearing your favorite indie rock band’s song on a commercial or on the radio (or, I don’t know, featured in a buzzy tiktok clip) – a mix of joy for the band, validation of your prescience, and the possessive fear that the band/stock will soon grow beyond your taste.

Fortunately, the market’s bottom-line reality reveals the silliness of these feelings and, hopefully, makes the early finder some money.

That has yet to play out with Kimball International (KBAL), which has seen an uptick in interest on Seeking Alpha in the last 13 months (as compared to the relative silence about the stock when I wrote up its 2017 10-K). Much of that interest has come in the teeth of a pandemic that has hit each of its end markets directly, leading to an ugly 2020 performance on the surface, as the stock is down nearly 50%.

Kimball announced an acquisition that has not been discussed much, and I’m going to focus this article on that acquisition. I believe this raises the ceiling of what Kimball can deliver as a business and to shareholders. The trade-off is that the company spent its balance sheet cushion. But what remains is a company with net cash on the balance sheet that was profitable on net income and free cash flow bases amidst the pandemic, and one that has compounded earnings at a 30% clip since spinning off Kimball Electronics in 2014. Kimball trades at ~15x pandemic run-rate EPS. The downside seems knowable, which makes the new upside really intriguing.

Foundational Outlook

There are three underlying premises to my thesis before I get to Poppin, the acquisition Kimball made.

1. I expect at least a near full rebound in Kimball’s end markets in the next couple years. The business has been reorganized in four segments – Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness. I understand eBusiness to be a segment focused on selling to the other three end markets, rather than its own end market.

Working backwards, I think we see a full rebound in hospitality by Kimball’s FY 2023 at the latest (Kimball’s year runs from July to June, so I’m talking July 2022-June 2023). I’m taking an undifferentiated view of deployment of vaccines and ongoing COVID-19 reverberations – it looks like the US and Europe will have delivered vaccines to a sufficient portion of the population by next summer, and I presume that it won’t take more than a year after that for squeamishness, remaining outbreaks, additional vaccinations, and pent-up desire to travel to play out. I suppose there’s a long-term risk that AirBnB (ABNB) type lodging has taken share from hotels and the like, but given how professionalized many short-term apartment rentals are, I don’t know that this hurts Kimball’s market opportunities. The need for hotels and the like to update their furniture for the interim and post-pandemic environment may just offset any loss to apartments.

Likewise, Health has seen 25% plus drop-offs in sales and orders, as a pandemic focus has overwhelmed other healthcare usage. There’s some risk that tele-medicine eats away at in-person healthcare usage. But I am similarly skeptical, and believe the possible need to change floor plans and the like may counteract that potential headwind.

Lastly, workplace. This is the trickiest segment to forecast, and also the largest at 60% of KBAL’s revenues over the past two years. My suspicion is that full-time commuting to the office will be lower in, say, 2023 than it was in 2019. As someone who has worked from home since 2012, I am in favor of this trend. But I think the fatigue people have felt from working at home is real. It’s exaggerated by the fact that we’re in a pandemic, and we don’t see our friends much, or have our kids in school, or have a placid news environment, but nevertheless it’s real.

Office utilization on a per person basis, then, may be lower, but I expect firms to use offices quite a lot. There could be more office sharing set-ups, or there could be more companies that rotate in employees, or ask some teams to be in more regularly than others, or convene for all-hands days.

And in the meantime, our taste for what is in the office might change, which will require new furniture. Churn is a bad thing for subscription businesses but a good thing for furniture suppliers, and I expect to see some churn here in how businesses position their physical offices.All said, I am modeling FY 2022 revenue for Kimball ex-Poppin to be equal to FY 2020, which was down 5.25% from 2019 as it included the first month of the pandemic this year; and for FY 2023 to be just shy of FY 2019 (down half a percent). I don't mean to get overly precise, just to give you my working baseline.

2. I view management as competent and well-aligned with shareholders. This goes back to the spin-off of Kimball Electronics in 2014, which was part of a full governance overhaul. The company collapsed two share classes into one and adopted a more independent and professional board structure. The initial post-spin results were solid: Kristine Juster stepped into the CEO role in 2018, having previously served on the KBAL board as well building a long career in Newell Brands (NWL). The numbers since she took over have been solid, and her approach as I’ve seen it is to modernize the company, bringing on new executives and providing more of a long-term strategic vision. I don’t find the vision especially differentiated, but it seems solid and moves beyond the post spin-off focus, which was to bring operating margins up to 8%.

Management’s performance incentives are tied to total shareholder return, return on invested capital, and adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments are around due diligence for acquisitions, amortizing restructuring expenses, and excluding acquisitions from year one – not egregious. And while the company has undergone several restructurings over the years I’ve owned the stock, they have been small ones (spin-off aside of course) and the expenses not unreasonable. I do not make any adjustments for restructuring in my numbers below, by the way.

As a last point here, Juster bought shares in February, pre-pandemic and post earnings sell-off, for an amount equivalent to 8.4% of her FY 2020 compensation.

3. My third underlying premise is that the company has demonstrated that their downside is not very far down. The company’s businesses are in the vortex of the pandemic-induced recession, and yet from April-September, they managed to earn $.39/share in GAAP earnings, and produce positive free cash flow ($30M, for a $404M market cap business), all while maintaining their dividend. They trade at 15x run-rate (i.e. April-Sept annualized) EPS and still have a net cash balance sheet.

I suppose we could be stuck at pandemic level sales and Poppin could not work out and they might have squeezed out all the margins and working capital they could, but I’m not sure how much less the company would be worth in that scenario, and you have a ~3% dividend for all your trouble.

Making That Balance Sheet Pop - The Poppin Acquisition

In conjunction with their FY 2021 Q1 earnings, Kimball announced the acquisition of Poppin. Poppin is a VC-backed company based in New York. Per Kimball’s characterization, Poppin had a 40% revenue CAGR heading into 2020, but has seen sales decline this year as they’ve had to close their showrooms and otherwise deal with the pandemic. Kimball also claims that Poppin sells into different, smaller businesses than its new parent. That point isn't wholly clear to me, since Poppin boasts of selling to Facebook and Snap, as well as a bunch of buzzy tech type companies:

Source (and for the next presentation slide as well).

The company has a direct to consumer (DTC) business, but it is apparently just under 75% B2B sales, the result of a pivot several years ago. The DTC aspect is interesting because it’s one of Kimball’s biggest gaps, and they have indeed talked about learning from Poppin even as they sell Poppin’s furniture into their existing channels. I can say that Poppin’s presence on Wayfair (W) is much stronger than Kimball’s, as I could only find a couple of Kimball’s existing brands there, and their review score and number of reviews are much lower. The same goes for Amazon, and not just because Poppin sells office supplies.

Poppin’s products are cheaper generally than Kimball’s, but they have equivalent gross margins. Poppin is producing negative adjusted EBITDA this year, though Kimball attributes that to “maintaining their sales force, their infrastructure and investing to be able to ramp quickly coming out of COVID” (from the Q1 transcript). Kimball characterizes Poppin as a robust double-digit grower, more on which in a moment.

As last bits of internet research, I found the GlassDoor reviews for Poppin mostly fine – 3.8 stars, complaints that management could be cliquey or not adequately diverse, which they seemed receptive to addressing. I also found that Tory Burch’s ex-husband is one of the co-founders and investors, which can lead you down an internet rabbit hole if you have the time.

If Poppin is on a run-rate of, say, $55-60M in revenue this year, I’d guess they were around $65-70M in 2019. Nothing solid to that guess, and it’s not too important yet. But the company did raise $57.2M in capital before this $110M up-front acquisition. So just pin that for a moment.

The merger filing (pages 16-21) breaks out the following possible earn-outs for Poppin to get that takeaway up to $180M:

Numbers in thousands Earnout amount Revenue EBITDA Time period First earnout 5000 10100 -2800 or better May-June 2021 / Jan-Jun 2021 Second earnout 15000 100000 - FY 2022 (July-Jun) Second earnout 5000 - 0 FY 2022 (July-Jun) 3rd Earnout - low 5000 140000 - FY 2023 3rd Earnout - medium 10000 150000 - FY 2023 3rd Earnout - high 15000 160000 - FY 2023 4th earnout - low 5000 180000 FY 2024 4th earnout - medium 10000 200000 FY 2024 4th earnout - high 15000 220000 FY 2024 5th earnout payment 15000 10000 Any four consecutive quarters before FY 2024

In other words, they can earn up to $45M if they hit revenue milestones, $20M if they hit EBITDA milestones, and $5M in the first half of 2021 if they hit a combined milestone.

Those milestones imply the potential for 50% growth in FY 23 and 33% growth in FY 24 using midpoints, with a full range of 40-60% growth and 28.5%-37.5% growth. All EBITDA and then some will go to earnouts unless there’s big outperformance, and the first earnout suggests things may have really stalled for Poppin in the short-term.

I can’t predict whether or not Poppin will meet their targets. The last acquisition that Kimball set targets for, D’Style, only earned $.8M of a $2.2M potential earn-out, one that was based on operating income targets (see the 2020 10-K). But I can model a scenario where Kimball makes no payouts but Poppin grows reasonably well, and a scenario where Kimball makes full payouts and Poppin doesn’t overshoot at all. As a reminder, I modeled core Kimball as rebounding to FY 2020 in FY 2022; I then had it grow 5% the next two years to regain the former baseline of ~3-4% annual growth.

Source: My own projections. Gross margin/Opex and tax rates are %s of revenue and operating income, respectively; cap-ex and D&A is % of revenue.

This would have the combined company exiting FY 2024 (i.e. in the summer of 2024) with 8-10% revenue growth, a different growth profile from the 6.3% CAGR heading into the pandemic. And, if the market prices it the way I think it should, shareholders could see IRRs of 28-30%, plus a 3% dividend as your starting point.

So, What Can Go Wrong?

The biggest reason this thesis could be wrong is just that I’m wrong. Why might I be wrong? I’ve owned shares since the middle of 2014, and look at KBAL fondly as my best Joel Greenblatt-style special situation investment (along with picking up shares of KE cheaply on its first day of trading, in almost disbelief that this actually worked). My thesis has evolved or drifted, depending on how you view it, from:

The spin-off to The market isn’t giving credit to the legacy business and its improving margins From new management is good to This has become a steady EPS compounder to This is getting really close to fair value (in January 2020) to It shouldn’t have sold off to It’s got a solid balance sheet and can survive the pandemic.

Now we have a game-changing acquisition story. Maybe I’m getting distracted, and you don't have to dig deep to figure out the behavioral biases that may be at play.

How might I be wrong? Poppin sold for a reason. I haven’t done deep investigative work. But a VC-backed firm that produced, ahem, eye-popping revenue growth numbers selling for just under 2x their previous fundraises, and maybe 2x pandemic-affected trailing revenues, or .81x 2023/24 revenues and 18x 2023/24 EBITDA if they hit their earnouts, suggests something went wrong. And that first earnout, for the company to hit $60M in annualized revenues in May/June of next year, adds weight to the ‘things are not great, Bob’ interpretation. This could be a dud, or it could require a lot of investment to turn around.

I don’t have any indication that it’s sinister, though. The story I surmise is that this was a fast-growing start-up that was not especially profitable yet, that may have been a bit shell-shocked by the environment. The CEO is on record as not being a remote work fan (though he is staying on board), and the company had to take out a $2.5M PPP loan (see page 78 of the merger filing). The future can be exciting and still a lot harder to get to, and from that vantage point, this may not be that bad an exit.

The other way the merger could go wrong beyond business being hard and anything happening is that Poppin is more into office supplies than I realized at first. That could look like a savvy expansion or it could just be a trivial part of the business, but it could be a headache for Kimball too as an adjacency.

For all that, the cost to Kimball of this not working is the $110M of cash (they exited the quarter at $116M in net cash). The company has had that cash on the balance sheet, waiting to be deployed, and this is their big swing. If it doesn’t work out, we go back to the 15x runrate EPS, sleepy Indiana based furniture company. Could the stock trade back down to the 52-week low of 8.5/share in that case? Sure, I guess. But the market hasn't given Kimball much credit for that cash anyway, so without knowing the full opportunity set management had to work with, it seems like a reasonable environment to take a swing.

Why Not Buy Herman Miller?

The other question though, is why bother with a smaller player when someone like Herman Miller is available and still cheap? I mean, if you buy my premise that these end markets will rebound, then the whole sector is cheap. Does it make sense to flock to the leader in that case?

Here’s a comp table, to start:

Note: Sources are each companies 10-ks and 10Qs. Some companies numbers are reported in millions, others in thousands, so please only compare the ratios and percentages. Also, the furniture industry is especially egregious about ignoring the normal calendar year for their fiscal reporting, so in trying to compare '2019' results I had to fudge a little. For Herman Miller, Steelcase (SCS), and Basset (BSET), I ended '2019' at end of February 2020; for Lazy Boy (LZB), it was end of January, for everyone else it was December 31, 2019, even if their fiscal year ended differently.

KBAL is cheaper than MLHR and most of these companies – SCS is the main exception, depending on what your preferred metric is. At the same time, KBAL’s quality metrics stack up pretty nicely with everyone except MLHR. So, why not go to the leader?

I don’t have a great answer, but I will say that KBAL has grown faster and outperformed MLHR on both fundamental and stock performance bases if you include MLHR’s recent impairment charges and, in the stock performance category, stop the count last December (or really before MLHR’s recent spike).

Source: company filings. MLHR includes adding back the FY 2020 impairment and then adjusting for tax as necessary; MLHR unadjusted uses the GAAP numbers. All numbers for KBAL are GAAP.

Time frame is post KE spin-off on Nov 3 2014 to end of 2019.

In other words, the market was getting KBAL pretty close to right – a small-cap compounder in a fractured competitive environment that showed proactive shareholder return policies, outperforming peers. Then 2020 happened.

Conclusion

I think Kimball International is a high quality company. I’ve owned shares for a long time but have been adding throughout the year, and I am planning on continuing to do so. I think as we get into the back half of 2021 and see more people return to pre-2020 normal than might be expected, both in their travel and in their office visits, and as the Poppin numbers start to track towards their earnout targets (even if they don’t quite get there), Kimball will start to show strong revenue growth numbers, maintain its dividend growth, produce large and sustainable free cash flow, and rebuild its Fort Knox-like balance sheet, and become an attractive proposition for a lot of investors.

My case is that it’s worth considering now, before everyone sings Kimball’s song.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KBAL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to my KBAL position in the coming days/weeks.